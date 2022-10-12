Watch Now: High school football: This is the most meaningful Park-Horlick game since 2008

RACINE — On the evening of Nov. 2, 2008, the Park and Horlick high school football teams met at Hammes Field at Case for a historic showdown.

For the first time in a rivalry that dates back to 1928, these two programs were meeting in a playoff game that night. Both teams entered that second-round playoff game with 9-1 records and Horlick had defeated Park 35-28 during the regular season.

Park, just three years removed from the WIAA Division 1 championship, featured running back Deon McLain, who went on to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors that season. Horlick was led by quarterback Steve Morris, who went on to be voted unanimously to the All-State team.

McLain and Morris combined to have a hand in 686 yards of offense and seven touchdowns — Park and Horlick had a combined total of 827 yards that night — and the Panthers went on to win 49-28.

Ah, the good old days, when a Park-Horlick matchup was something to see.

For the first time since that night, that drama has been restored to this rivalry.

When Horlick hosts Park Friday night in a 7 p.m. Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field, it will be like taking a step back in time, when this rivalry truly meant something beyond bragging rights.

Consider the following in what will be the 98th matchup in this rivalry:

Park must beat Horlick for what would be only the second time since 2012 to earn its first playoff berth since ‘09.

Both teams have marquee players, with Horlick being led by senior quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher, a first-team All-State player two years ago, and Park having the combination of quarterback Trevion Carothers and running back Daeyzjuan Williams.

Both teams have signature victories this season. Park is coming off a 24-21 stunner over state power last Friday night. Horlick upset Lake Geneva Badger 49-26 Aug. 26 — which is the Badgers’ only loss to date so far this season.

There’s another wrinkle. For the first time since 2016, this will be the final game of the regular season for both teams. That had been a tradition in this rivalry for most of its run, when fans would pack Horlick Field for the Super Bowl of this city. What’s more, it will be back at Horlick Field Friday.

Grab a seat. This one promises to be a treat.

Horlick has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these two programs (their average margin of victory during that stretch has been 37-9), but still trails 53-38-6 in the all-time series. Could this be the year Park starts reversing its downward trend in this rivalry?

That remains to be seen. But Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who is friends with Park coach Morris Matsen, certainly has seen some progress with the Panthers. For Fletcher, it starts with Park’s offensive line of tackles ZaMarion Carr and Logan Sheppard, guards Le’Angelo Tabor-Bryant and Marcelo Sanchez and center Gavin Leo.

“They made a ton of progress,” he said. “I think their offensive line is playing well. Travis Witt is their offensive line coach and I think he does a great job over there. He’s a Horlick grad and played for us back in the day.

“Daeyzjuan Williams and Tre Carothers both played in our youth program and I know what can of a talent those kids are. They’re dangerous. Tyvon Cade is the same situation. When he gets the ball, he’s like bull. He’s just going to run and he’s got a non-stop motor.

“A lot of these kids grew up playing with each other or against each other, They played in the Rebel Youth Program growing up, so there’s a lot of intertwining friendships with these guys. There’s a lot of bragging rights for these guys and there’s a lot of pride involved, so it should be a battle on Friday night.”

Williams has been a force for the Panthers, rushing for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns on 121 carries. Carothers has also been a leader, rushing for 524 yards and six touchdowns and passing for 247 yards and two TDs. Cade has added 83 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Horlick also has ample offensive standouts.

Blake Fletcher, a first-team AP All-State linebacker as a sophomore on the alternate 2021 spring team who plans to play for Air Force next season, has 73 solo tackles (17 have been for loss), 40 assists, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He is also Horlick’s leading rusher with 684 yards and 10 touchdowns and has passed for 520 yards and two TDs.

Deshon Griffin has also been a force, rushing for 601 yards and 11 TDs.

When asked about Blake Fletcher, Matsen said: “He’s a motor. He’s playing for his dad, he’s playing with his brother (sophomore linebacker Carson Fletcher) ... what a great situation to be in. I have nothing but respect for that kid. He’s a great player, a great talent, I enjoy coaching against him ... I have nothing but respect for that program over there. I really tried to mirror that program to mine.”

Still, Matsen is going into Friday night with the expectation of beating Horlick and securing that elusive playoff berth.

“I believe in my kids 100%,” he said. “We are a playoff team. We play we can make the playoffs every year.”

What will the key to Friday’s showdown?

“It’s going to come down to us playing a clean team game,” Blake Fletcher. “We need to do our responsibility, play as a team and limit our mistakes.”

For Park receiver KMareon Mayweather, it’s simply going to come down to which team wants it more.

“It’s always going to be a tough matchup. This is a Racine city rivalry and we’re always going to have that fight in us to beat the other side of Racine. It’s going to be a great game.”