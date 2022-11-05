RACINE — The signs that this was going to be challenging night for the St. Catherine's High School football team were evident even before the game started.

There were 56 members of the Two Rivers team stretching at the south end of Horlick Field. A strong turnout of boisterous fans which appeared to outnumber St. Catherine's side of the field, made the 120-mile trip to Racine from Two Rivers.

And then Two Rivers went to work on both sides of the ball, ending St. Catherine's memorable season with a 35-6 victory in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal.

The numbers said it all. The Raiders (12-0) piled up 277 yards with a methodical offense, while the Angels (10-2) were held to 145. They were also intercepted twice, lost a fumble and went just 2 for 10 on third-down conversions.

There was also a tale of two brothers. Two Rivers junior running back Chase Matthias pounded for 103 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, while his freshman brother, Max, had a team-high 10 tackles as a defensive tackle.

"Defensively, they definitely were a lot better than what you see on film," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "They played tough all year. Up front, they kind of gave us a little different fit. One of the Matthias brothers (Max) definitely wreaked some havoc in the backfield all day.

"We gave up some big plays early on and that kind of got us in a hole. I think we did real well trying to make adjustments, like we have all year, but you can't give up the big play in these types of games.

"I'm just really proud how the boys continued to fight."

The second quarter, when Two Rivers scored three touchdowns, set the tone. Junior quarterback Justin Klinkler threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Austin Phillips and 7 yards to Elijah Mott. And then Klinkler, who doubles as a linebacker, returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, a potent St. Catherine's offense was having its most challenging night of the season.

Senior quarterback John Perugini, who was frequently under heavy pressure, was intercepted on the Angels' first play of the game and later suffered his pick-six. He went 4 for 14 for 28 yards in the first half.

DJ Miller, a another senior, has a similarly rough night, struggling to find open running lanes. He was held to 11 yards on nine attempts in that first half.

"They flowed really well," DJ Miller said. "They've got some players and they just flowed really well. It was kind of hard."

Senior tight end Domonic Pitts, who returned from an injury Friday night, also was impressed.

"Their freshman nose guard (Max Matthias) and then No. 83 (Elijah Mott), who also played tight end, those guys were killing it," Pitts said. "They just got pressure every play. Their defensive line was very impressive."

That wasn't all that impressed Pitts.

"Their football community is something special," he said. "They pretty much had more fans than us at our home game, they pound the ball hard … we gave everything we had, but at the end of the day, it is what it is."

Jayvion Hunter gave St. Catherine's a spark when he returned the second-half kickoff to midfield. But Two Rivers maintained the pressure on the Angels.

The Raiders cracked only once — when Perugini ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 11:16 left in the game.

"We focused on the quarterback tonight and didn't let him get out of the pocket," Two Rivers coach Kevin Shillcox said. "We were worried about him taking off and running, but our corners worked all week on the schemes we needed to do to cover their receivers.

"They've got some good receivers — some of the best in the state — and we locked down on them. It was just a great game."

Two Rivers, which added touchdown runs by Chase and Max Matthias in the second half, earned a semifinal date against defending Division 4 champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial next Friday. The Crusaders (12-0) advanced with a 35-0 victory over Lodi Friday night.

As for St. Catherine's, it had nice rebound season after sliding to 9-9 during the COVID-shortened 2020 and '21 seasons. Now it's back to a rebuilding mode after a strong senior class that included Perugini, DJ Miller, Pitts, Davion Thomas, Elijah and Isaiah Wray, Abel Mulder and KingGolden Brooks moves on.

"I wanted to lose with dignity and just want to lose how my dad taught me how to lose," DJ Miller said. "I want to hold my head high so all the juniors and sophomores and freshmen see how you react to a loss and now they know how they're supposed to act.

"Hopefully, they'll come back next year and all the younger guys will do better."

Added Pitts, "I'm going to look back and remember the friends I made since freshman year and how we grew in those relationships. This is only one of seven teams under coach Miller that made it to round three, so we're proud of ourselves.

"We wish we could have done more, but we did as good as we could."