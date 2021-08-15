Watch Now: High school football: St. Catherine's players sacrifice for good of team

Other offensive starters who will be doubling on defense include DJ Miller at strong safety, Perugini at free safety, Thomas-Kumpula at cornerback and Hunter, who will be rotating in at safety.

It will be new-look team. But the run this team has been on strongly suggests that its success will continue. That’s especially the case considering the Angels will be practicing and playing at home once again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them out of Racine[‘s city limits last season.

“We only had two weeks before our first game and I was quarantined for those two weeks before our first game,” Haeuser said of last season. “All of our guys didn’t get the technique work in that we’re doing right now. I think it’s really crucial.

“I’m just really excited to be back with our boys putting in some good work right now.”

Added Mulder: “It was really different because we never really had a lot of fans at our games and there was not a lot to cheering. And with practices, we always used to have to find a ride and sometimes coaches would have to make a couple of trips so we got all the guys there.

“This year, we’re all united as a team and I think we’ll be able to get it back to where it was going.”

