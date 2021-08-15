Watch Now: High school football: St. Catherine's players sacrifice for good of team

RACINE — Prior to this season, Dan Miller approached Dominic Pitts and asked him to make a sacrifice.
Miller wanted Pitts to switch from the more glamorous positions of quarterback and tight end and dedicate himself to the trenches as an offensive lineman. Was it a lot to ask? Sure it was. What young football player doesn’t have scoring touchdowns on his mind?
But Pitts, a junior, ended up doing what was best for the St. Catherine’s High School football team. And when the Angels open their season Friday with a 7 p.m. nonconference game against Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Horlick Field, Pitts will be starting at left offensive tackle for the first time.
“When coach Miller first told me, I wasn’t too excited because everyone likes touching the ball,” said the 6-foot-4 Pitts, one of the top reserves on the St. Catherine’s basketball team’s WIAA Division 3 championship team last March. “But I just told him I was willing to do it for the team.”
So was Sam Haeuser. The senior was a fullback last season, but willingly moved to left guard to do his part for the team.
That’s the mentality that had helped the Angels to a four-year stretch of 42-6 prior to last season’s pandemic-shortened 4-4 season, when they were forced to practice and play on the road. Included in that run, of course, was their historic undefeated state championship season in 2018.
Miller and his staff have been doing plenty of tweaking since last season. And even though several key starters have graduated, it appears that St. Catherine’s will hit the ground running.
There’s speed across the board with quarterback John Perugini, who passed and ran for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, running backs DJ Miller (Dan Miller’s son) and Jayvion Hunter and wide receivers Davion Thomas-Kumpula and Jakari Oliver.
What’s most intriguing about those playmakers is that none are seniors and their potential appears unlimited.
DJ Miller’s brother, Mike, was a standout running back who was the Division 2 state champion in the 100 meters a senior in 2011. DJ offers different skills, Dan Miller said.
“He’s not a burner like Mike was,” Dan Miller said. “But his second and third effort and his toughness are unmatched. He’s extremely difficult to bring down and he has vision as well.”
Playing behind the graduated Demarion Cobb last season, Miller rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Hunter, a state qualifier in the 100 meters last spring as a freshman.
Complementing both of them is Perugini, who demonstrated he’s a gamebreaker as both a passer and a runner.
“John has legit speed and he’s getting better with his reads every day,” Miller said.
Thomas-Kumpula will be his most established receiver after catching 16 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He stretched fields with his average 17.1 yards per catch.
What’s St. Catherine’s biggest question mark is an overhauled offensive line. Three-year starter Abel Mulder is back at right guard, but Pitts and Haeuser will be feeling their way through new positions.
Dan Miller has completed this overhaul with two freshman — Xzavier Grabher at center and Mason Swencki at right tackle.
“We needed to get back to our foundation of when I first started here (in 2004),” Miller said. “And that was building inside out. So building from your center to your guards to your tackles with your strongest, most athletic kids and then filling in the positions from there.
“We had to refocus over the offseason and and really look at what was going to give our team the best opportunity to be successful. For Sam Haeuser and Domonic Pitts to really understand that, they are extreme team players and great leaders. I knew if I called upon them, they would respond.”
Both will also be fixtures on the defense, with Haeuser returning at middle linebacker and Pitts at outside linebacker. Mulder will be at tackle after agreeing to switch from linebacker to help the team.
Other offensive starters who will be doubling on defense include DJ Miller at strong safety, Perugini at free safety, Thomas-Kumpula at cornerback and Hunter, who will be rotating in at safety.
It will be new-look team. But the run this team has been on strongly suggests that its success will continue. That’s especially the case considering the Angels will be practicing and playing at home once again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them out of Racine[‘s city limits last season.
“We only had two weeks before our first game and I was quarantined for those two weeks before our first game,” Haeuser said of last season. “All of our guys didn’t get the technique work in that we’re doing right now. I think it’s really crucial.
“I’m just really excited to be back with our boys putting in some good work right now.”
Added Mulder: “It was really different because we never really had a lot of fans at our games and there was not a lot to cheering. And with practices, we always used to have to find a ride and sometimes coaches would have to make a couple of trips so we got all the guys there.
“This year, we’re all united as a team and I think we’ll be able to get it back to where it was going.”