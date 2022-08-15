Watch Now: High school football: St. Catherine's packed with playmakers

RACINE — Start with playmaking quarterback John Perugini, who passed for 1,424 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior last season, but is also capable of tucking the ball under his arm and taking off.

Lining up behind him is DJ Miller, who rushed for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

For teams choosing to load up the box to slow down Miller, look out for field-stretching wide receiver Davion Thomas, who averaged 19.8 yards per reception and caught 10 touchdown passes in 2021.

Good luck, all you defensive coordinators out there. You’re likely going to need it to figure this one out.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to be a coordinator against those three guys,” said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, who is the father of DJ. “I think it’s going to be a challenge for anyone to game plan and try to figure out what we’re trying to do. And I think if you try and shut down one, the other two will be successful.

“But it all starts up front. We know that the game is won in the trenches.”

Which brings us to right guard Abel Mulder, a four-year starter whom Dan Miller considers to be one of those strongest players in the Metro Classic Conference.

“He’s just extremely solid,” Dan Miller said of the 6-foot, 240-pound Mulder. “He’s a force to be reckoned with. There’s no one stronger. He’s legitimately probably the strongest guy in our conference and then in the whole region.

“We’re also really excited about his knowledge, being a four-year starter, and the calmness in which he commands the line. Offensively, the younger guys know who to go to when they have questions. And, defensively. he’s bigger, stronger and faster than he was last year.”

That core of Mulder, Perugini, DJ Miller and Thomas each earned first-team All-Racine County honors last season. And they look to lead a team that is poised for a bounce-back season after finishing 5-5 in 2021.

Just one full-time starter from last season has graduated from last season and it’s a big loss — All-State linebacker Sam Haeuser. But there is so much back that the Angels could become a force again four years after winning the WIAA Division 4 championship.

“I’m really excited with the effort with the offseason training that the overall team put in,” Dan Miller said. “When you’re a little stronger and a little more experienced, you definitely have some higher expectations from the prior year.

“We’re focused and just trying to stay positive and work hard together.”

St. Catherine’s overcame a 1-3 start in 2021 to put together a respectable season. A lot of that had to do with Perugini, who completed 82 of 155 passes for 1,424 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries.

“Playing together as long as we have, we definitely know each others’ strengths and weaknesses,” Perugini said. “Especially with me and Davion, if I want to change a route, or make an audible, I just look over and give a quick signal and he knows what to run.

“Sometimes, I’ll even know what I’m thinking or he’ll know what I’m thinking. We jut know how each other plays and we play to each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Thomas doesn’t have many weaknesses. That was underscored last season when he caught 49 passes for 970 yards. There’s also Jakari Oliver, who caught 10 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’re going to be dangerous,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to lie. We’ve got a lot of weapons to use and I’m excited about how we’re going to use those weapons in a game. And having a lot more seniors this year from last year, we’re going to be way more powerful, powerful and stronger.”

DJ Miller (“DJ” is his given name) completes this balanced offense at tailback, with sophomore Rudy Pardo playing fullback.

“I just want to get more yards than than last year, but whatever happens, happens,” DJ Miller said. “I just want to win, really. Practices have been amazing. so I can only imagine what the games will be like.”

Joining Mulder on the offensive line are sophomore Xzavier Grabher, senior Isaiah Wray at left guard, junior Sebastian Rico at center and sophomore Mason Swencki at right tackle. All except Rico are returning starters.

Dominic Pitts, a senior, returns at tight end. Two of his three receptions went for touchdowns last season after he was switched from offensive tackle.

Mulder will also anchor the defensive line with new starter Dalton Kosterman joining him at tackle. The ends will be brothers Elijah and Isaiah Wray, who both were part-time starters last season.

Returning starters Sam Driver and Dominic Pitts are back at linebacker. They will be joined by sophomores Mariano Talamantez, who did not start, and Pardo, who was an occasional starter.

Rounding out the defense are junior Davion Hunter at strong safety, Issac Cantu at free safety and A.J. Ruiz and Thomas at cornerbacks. All four started last season.

This is a team with experience. And Mulder has seen that experience come alive this summer during practice.

“We’re asking a lot more questions than we did a year ago,” he said. “A year ago, we’d have people who didn’t really know their assignments and they’d be afraid to ask questions. But now they look up to the seniors and we coach them up as much as we can and we tell them that questions are good and that we need to know our stuff.”

And now it’s time for the Angels to get down to business.

“We have so many weapons,” Mulder said. “I feel when the offensive line buckles down and we know our assignments, we’ll be unstoppable. When we give John time, we know he’s going to make a play. When we give DJ holes, we know he’s going to break one for a long run.”