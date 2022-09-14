Watch Now: High school football: St. Catherine's back in the spotlight

RACINE — The two frustrating COVID seasons are history.

And now the St. Catherine’s High School football team is focused on chasing excellence again.

The senior-dominated Angels are off to a promising start with a 4-0 record even after the loss of star running back DJ Miller in the second game. Going into Friday night’s 7 p.m. Metro Classic Conference game against Brown Deer (0-4) at Horlick Field, the Angels are ranked ninth among medium-enrollment programs in the Associated Press state poll.

The operative word for this team is experience. On last year’s 5-5 team, only star linebacker Sam Haeuser was a starting senior. There are 15 seniors listed this season, led by quarterback John Perugini, Miller, wide receiver Davion Thomas and lineman Abel Mulder.

It’s reminiscent of the 2018 and ‘19 teams, which went a combined 24-2. That ‘18 team, of course, won the WIAA Division 4 championship.

“They were senior-loaded teams,” two-way starting lineman Isaiah Wray said. “On the ‘20 team, there were a lot of seniors, but the COVID year messed it up. And last year, we had one senior. So last year was like a rebuilding year.”

Through that rebuilding season, several players stood out.

Perugini, Miller, Thomas, Mulder and Domonic Pitts each earned first-team All-Racine County honors. And now other seniors who include Wray, his twin brother Elijah, linebacker Sam Driver and wide receiver Jakari Oliver are filling in around that core.

Even after Miller, the son of longtime St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, was lost with a broken collarbone against Mosinee Aug. 26, the energy is high. During Monday’s practice, Perugini was throwing deep balls, one of which was to Jacob Stone.

As the ball arched toward a sprinting Stone, Perugini shouted, ‘You’ve it Stone! You’ve got it, Stone!” But when Stone couldn’t quite hang on, Perugini kept it light by saying, “Aw, no you don’t!’ “

That’s been the spirit throughout this team as it has outscored its first four opponents 180-58. The tell-tale sign of where the Angels are at will come Sept. 30, when it hosts Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (2-2), the 2019 Division 5 champion and defending Metro Classic Conference champion, at Pritchard Park and then travels to Greendale for a showdown against Martin Luther (3-1) Oct. 7.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Dan Miller said. “We’ve got Brown Deer this Friday and then we’ve got Saint Thomas More, which was a tough game for us last year (the Angels won 32-21) and then you have LCL and then Martin Luther, which has beaten us two years in a row and then we finish with University School and they’re undefeated right now, too.”

Adversity? Certainly. But so far, the Angels have proven they can handle adversity.

They did just that when DJ Miller suffered his broken collarbone after rushing for 344 yards and three touchdowns in fewer than six quarters this season. Miller was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday — his 18th birthday — and his father is holding out hope he will be able to return later this season.

In the meantime, junior Jayvion Hunter has filled in admirably. The two-time state track qualifier in the 100 meters has rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

“Jayvion was a backup last year and really just played in the slot for trips,” Driver said. “He just stepped up and is doing his job. He’s doing a lot for the team right now and I respect him for that.”

Deserving a great deal of credit for the success of DJ Miller and Hunter has been Mulder, a four-year starter.

“Abel is the leader of our team,” Wray said. “He’s that person who you know is going to make a play. He plays offense and defense and when I’m out there with Abel, I know that I can trust him to be there for me if I make a mistake.

“Abel has been putting in a lot of work since his freshman year, he’s been big in the weight room and he’s the strongest player on our team.”

And then there’s Perugini. Since becoming a starter his sophomore season, he has passed for 2,796 yards and 37 touchdowns, with just 13 interceptions.

He has two exceptional targets in Thomas (14 receptions, 216 yardsm 6 TDs) and Oliver (9-197-2).

“He’s a role model,” Oliver said of Perugini. “He makes sure you understand your routes so we don’t mess up in a game. He takes the game real seriously.

“He just knows what he’s doing out there. If you get stuck, you can talk to him about stuff. And if you drop a pass, he’ll just bring you back up and make sure you’re all right. He’s just a great leader.”

It will be interesting to see how far Perugini and and rest of the seniors lead this talented team.

On the rise

Case, under first-year coach Anton Graham, continues to be a surprise team in the Southeast Conference. After a 28-7 victory over Kenosha Bradford last Friday, the Eagles improved to 3-1 for the first time since 1993.

The next step is the renewal of their city rivalry against Park in a 7 p.m. game Friday at Pritchard Park. If Case wins, it will improve to 4-1 for the first time since 1986.

That was the season when the Eagles opened their season with a 17-14 loss to Park, won their remaining eight regular-season games and still didn’t qualify for the playoffs (the field was far more limited in those days).

Some challenging games remain, especially against Oak Creek Sept. 30 and Horlick a week later. But this is shaping up as one of the finest seasons Case has had in several years.

Quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld and wide receiver Latrell Herrington, both juniors, have been among the Eagles’ leaders. Nabbefeld has passed for 871 yards and seven touchdowns. Herrington is averaging 28.6 yards per catch and has three TD receptions.

A critical time

When Union Grove hosts Burlington Friday in a 7 p.m. Southeast Conference game, a great deal will be on the line for both teams.

Union Grove, which advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last season, has been hindered by a lack of depth and has opened the season with four straight losses.

Burlington has been competitive in its four games — the Demons have only been outscored 121-103 — but are 1-3. However, one of those victories has been in the SLC, so a victory Friday night would put the Demons back in thick of things in the conference.

Tommy Teberg has gotten off to a strong start for Burlington, catching 25 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns so far.