WATCH NOW: High school football: Racine Lutheran wraps up season with resounding victory

And then there was Lutheran's defense. The Crusaders (8-1) limited St. Joseph (3-4) to just 152 yards, forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes. The Lancers averaged just 2.25 yards per rushing attempt.

Their only touchdowns came just before halftime and on an untimed play at the end of the game following a pass-interference penalty on Lutheran.

For one last time, these players were giving everything they had to a program who had given so much to them.

"It helped me become a man and it helped me with confidence a lot," said Schoff, a linebacker. "It helped me learn what brotherhood is."

Adarian Freeman felt the same way. Unlike Schoff, he was a reserve, yet he stuck with the program for four years. He was rewarded when he made his first varsity catch Friday night and got to hear his teammates erupt in cheers.

Indeed, there was a great deal of brotherhood on this team. And Freeman, who just wanted to be a part of something, was accepted as a brother by his teammates.

"This team meant a lot to me," Freeman said. "The coaches helped me get better every day of the week and I became the man I am today.