RACINE — OK, the truth now, Akari Redmond.

Could you have possibly believed your Racine Lutheran High School football team would be in the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs after getting outscored 67-7 its first two games? What would you have said the night of Aug. 25 if someone would have suggested that?

“I would have told you it would have to be a great season,” the senior lineman said.

And it certainly has.

The Crusaders, who lost nine players to injury this season, including quarterback-receiver Eric Ibarra, won nine of 10 games after that 0-2 start and are within two victories of playing in the Division 5 championship game.

That’s going to be a massive challenge considering Lutheran will have to deal with undefeated Mayville Friday night at Mayville. More on that later, but for the time being, the Crusaders have earned the right to smell the roses of such a satisfying season.

“Making it to the third round, even with the injuries, shows how far we can take it if we just pull together,” senior defensive end-running back Dylan Ormond said. “The injuries hurt us here and there, but I think Eli (Gasau) did a good job stepping in when Eric was out and it was enough for us to pull through.

“Overall, I think we did a a pretty good job of bringing everything together.”

So does Ibarra. It was natural to assume the Crusaders’ fragile season was scuttled Sept. 23, when Ibarra suffered a broken collarbone against St. Francis. It was thought at the time that Ibarra was out for the season, but he energized his teammates by returning last Friday, when the Crusaders defeated Brookfield Academy 49-27 in a second-round game.

“We’re playing pretty good,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement, but our level of play is pretty good. I’m proud of these guys.”

But now comes a tremendous challenge for the Crusaders.

On Friday, Lutheran will be making an 80-mile trip northwest to Mayville to play the undefeated Cardinals. Mayville has returned most of the starters from a team that advanced to the Division 5 championship game last season (the Cardinals lost 28-26 to La Crosse Aquinas) and have outscored their opponents 554-262.

That is not a misprint. Mayville has averaged 50.3 points per game. One of the Cardinals’ victories was 76-22 over North Fond du Lac Oct. 7. But their signature game came one week later, when they managed a 27-17 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac.

It was the only loss so far this season for St. Mary’s Springs, which has won nine WIAA championships since 2002. Bob Hyland, Springs’ coach since 1971, recently won his 500th career game.

“They’re very stout up front — I’m not sure they’ve had to throw the ball that much — and they’re tough to run on,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “They’ve got big boys and their linebackers are very aggressive.

“Hopefully, we can open up some holes and pass the ball a little bit more just because it looks like they play a three deep. Maybe we can get something underneath.”

Lutheran’s biggest test appears to be Blake Schraufnagel, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, who has rushed for 2,062 yards and 31 touchdowns on 178 carries. Schraufnagel has surpassed 200 yards in a game four times this season, with his most productive performance being 288 yards against Omro Sept. 30.

“He’s a bowling ball is what he is,” Smith said. “You can tell how hard he runs. He hits the holes hard.”

And if Lutheran focuses too much on Schraufnagel, quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has the ability to make the Crusaders pay. He has completed 70 of 101 passes for 1,164 yards, with 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Crusaders will answer with Ibarra and senior running back Eric Rossa following the blocks of an offensive line led by Redmond.

Ibarra immediately picked up where he left off prior to his injury last Friday, passing for 103 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 85 and another TD and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter with the game against Brookfield Academy still up for grabs.

Rossa continued his breakthrough senior season, rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. For the season, Rossa has rushed for 1,369 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“It just gives us a dual threat,” Smith said of Ibarra and Rossa. “If we can create some matchups with the two of them — even though Eric (Ibarra) plays quarterback, he could go to wide receiver — there’s different things we can do with the two of them to get them the ball.”

They will also have the advantage that not a lot of high school players have — a 6-foot-4, 355-pound tackle in Redmond helping create holes for them.

“He’s dominating on the offensive and defensive lines,” Smith said. “I watched the film and he just pancakes people. On defense, they tried to triple team him last week and he still got pressure consistently on the quarterback.

“When you’ve got a big boy like him coming in as hard as he does, he causes trouble for the other team.”

Will Lutheran have the manpower to give Mayville a strong run? That will be determined Friday night, but this much can be said: Especially when one considers the circumstances, this has already been a season that deserves to be fondly remembered in the history of Lutheran’s program.

“There were teams I had that I thought were better than didn’t make it this far,” Smith said. “So I have to give these kids a lot of credit — and the coaches for the work they’ve done to prepare these kids.

“When you get players taken away, that’s not easy to do in one week. When you only have from Friday to Friday to create some new ideas and plays for certain kids, it’s tough. That’s a lot to put in there.”

Meanwhile, even if Lutheran will have the underdog role Friday, they won’t be heading to Mayville with any fear.

“I’ll just tell them the same thing I tell them every week,” Ibarra said. “It’s football, it’s game of downs, they bleed like us so when we play football, we have a chance just like any other team.”

Added Redmond: “From Week One up to this point, there has been tremendous improvement from everybody on the team. Everybody is hyped for everybody. Everybody’s energy is up and we’re pumped for every round.”