Watch Now: High school football: Racine Lutheran ready for some home cooking

“I feel real good with the returners we have. We’re going to miss some guys like Nolan and Noah and a few others, but I think we’re going to be OK defensively. We’ve got some big boys up front who are going to be hard to push around and we’ve got some speed in the secondary.”

The Crusaders allowed an average of 155 yards and 10.8 points per game last season. Running backs averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against them.

Count on more of the same with the return of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylen Pritchett on the defensive line. Hultman is being switched from tackle to end and Pritchett will be at left tackle. Stepping in as new starters are senior Jhaleo Burge at right tackle and junior Elijah LaFountain at right end.

That line will be supported by linebackers Kimmyron Bonner and Isaiah Folsom — both seniors are returning starters who double as running backs — and Gavin Zawicki.

The brother of Nathan Zawicki has been a fixture at cornerback for three years, but is making the switch because Lutheran has more depth in the secondary than at linebacker.

“I’ve been at corner my whole life, but if they want to move me to linebacker, I’ll do the best I can at linebacker,” he said. “I think I’ll be pretty good this year.