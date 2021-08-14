Watch Now: High school football: Racine Lutheran ready for some home cooking

RACINE — Daily practices were eight miles west at Haban Park.
Home games were played anywhere but within Racine’s city limits.
Yet, the Racine Lutheran High School football team made the most of a stressful pandemic season, going 8-1 and winning both of their postseason tournament games. Through that success, the Crusaders experienced minimal complications from COVID-19.
All in all, the recent wave of success continued for this program, which has gone 40-7 the last four seasons. From playing at Camp Randall Stadium in the 2018 WIAA Division 6 championship game to producing the state’s all-time rushing leader one year later (Tyler Tenner) and a first-team All-State player last season (Nolan Kraus), this program is on a memorable run.
There’s no reason why that success won’t continue this season. Despite graduating Kraus, a wide receiver and linebacker, pass-rushing specialist Nathan Zawicki and linebacker Noah Schoff, the Crusaders are loaded with talent once again.
“It’ll be a learning experience for some of these guys and we’ve got new guys starting this year, but we’re going to be pretty good, I think,” said Scott Smith, a 1978 Lutheran graduate who was recently named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year for the sixth time. “Our defense flies to the ball pretty nicely. I’m really happy with that and our offense is coming together.
“I feel real good with the returners we have. We’re going to miss some guys like Nolan and Noah and a few others, but I think we’re going to be OK defensively. We’ve got some big boys up front who are going to be hard to push around and we’ve got some speed in the secondary.”
The Crusaders allowed an average of 155 yards and 10.8 points per game last season. Running backs averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against them.
Count on more of the same with the return of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylen Pritchett on the defensive line. Hultman is being switched from tackle to end and Pritchett will be at left tackle. Stepping in as new starters are senior Jhaleo Burge at right tackle and junior Elijah LaFountain at right end.
That line will be supported by linebackers Kimmyron Bonner and Isaiah Folsom — both seniors are returning starters who double as running backs — and Gavin Zawicki.
The brother of Nathan Zawicki has been a fixture at cornerback for three years, but is making the switch because Lutheran has more depth in the secondary than at linebacker.
“I’ve been at corner my whole life, but if they want to move me to linebacker, I’ll do the best I can at linebacker,” he said. “I think I’ll be pretty good this year.
“Since I’ve been a corner, I’ll be real good in the pass situations and I’m athletic and fast, so anywhere the ball is, I can track it down.”
Senior Dajahn Nelson, who replaces Zawicki in the secondary, will be paired with returning starter Camdin Jansen, a senior, at cornerback. Junior Eric Ibarra returns at strong safety and senior Hayden Carranza steps in at free safety.
The Crusaders’ offense looks just as imposing.
Jansen returns at quarterback after completing 81 of 135 passes for 1,149 yards, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The All-State Kraus will be missed at wide receiver, but Zawicki believes he can pick up the slack. As a junior, he caught 20 passes for 347 yards — an average of 17.4 yards per catch — with four touchdowns.
“I’ve been working all summer and I think I could be one of the best receivers in Racine this year,” he said. “I’ve been working on my routes and I think I have some of the best hands in Racine. I think I can make it happen and get some touchdowns this year.
“I’ve got a long reach and a long wingspan. Since I play basketball, I can jump and go up and get the ball. And Cam is probably the best quarterback I played with all four years.”
The running attack appears equally imposing. Folsom, following the punishing blocks of Bonner at fullback, rushed for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns on 105 carries. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
“He’s like the main person who takes on everyone else,” Folsom said of Bonner.
It’s likely many of the Crusaders’ running plays will go to the right side, with Hultman entering his fourth year as a starter at guard and Pritchett entering his third year at tackle.
Among the new players stepping in are Burge at center and LaFountain at left guard.
“We didn’t lose many people,” Folsom said. “We’ve got a good set of abilities around the ball and we can score from anywhere. I think our defense is pretty good, so I’m very excited for the season.”
For Zawicki, it all starts with Lutheran’s veteran coaching staff.
“We kind of owe it to the coaches,” he said. “My freshman through senior year we’ve been good. We made a state run my freshman year ... we don’t have the same players every year, so we owe it to the coaches.”