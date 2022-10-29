RACINE — Eric Ibarra's senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone.

If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don't know Ibarra.

The Racine Lutheran High School football team's inspirational leader on both sides of the ball as a quarterback and defensive back made a triumphant return Friday night in a WIAA Division 5 second-round game at Pritchard Park. The Crusaders rode on Ibarra's back for a 47-21 victory over Brookfield Academy.

No statistics were available Friday night.

And now consider this: Lutheran (9-3), which started out 0-2 and has been battered by injuries much of this season, has advanced to the third round of the playoffs with their ninth victory in the last 10 games.

Next up is one tough assignment: The Crusaders will hit the road to play Mayville (11-0), which defeated Oostburg 26-0 Friday night. The Cardinals lost to La Crosse Aquinas 28-26 in the Division 5 championship game last season and have outscored their opponents 462-128 this season.

That challenge is a week away. In the meantime, the Crusaders have earned the right to celebrate their improbable run in the playoffs. And it started with Ibarra.

Cleared to return, Ibarra participated in his first contact since the injury at Monday's practice. The injury was in the back of his mind at that point, but his doubts quickly disappeared.

"I really can't describe it," he said. "It's just a feeling inside that makes me smile. It feels so good. I'm glad to be out here doing what I love the most."

That feeling was shared his his teammates. While freshman Eli Gasau did a commendable job of filling in for Ibarra, there is something about a senior leader being on the field. And Ibarra is known for his leadership.

"It's amazing to have Ibarra back," senior lineman Akari Redmond said. "He's a crazy threat. Teams have got to game plan for him. It's really hard to stop a guy like that. He can pass, he can read well and he's an all-around playmaker."

Brookfield Academy coach Jon Kahle certainly noticed Ibarra's presence.

"He can get on the edge and press you on the edge with his feet, he can throw the ball, so he's just one of those special players who can do it with his arm and his feet," Kahle said. "He's a difference maker for them."

And now comes maybe Lutheran's biggest challenge. Will the Crusaders be able to make the final four with a victory over Mayville Friday night?

"They shut out another opponent tonight," Smith said. "I haven't seen them on film yet. But they're a very good football team. There's a reason they were second in the state last year and they've got a lot of players back.

"It's going to be tough for us, but no one counted on us to be in the final eight now. One more win and we're in the final four and we'll see what happens."