Watch now: High school football preview for Case Eagles, Horlick Rebels and Park Panthers

About three miles to the south, Pritchard Park is also opening after it was constructed last year. That venue, which also features artificial turf, will be the site of Friday night’s Park-Horlick game.

For the first time in the history of Racine County football, each of the three city public school teams will have its own turf to protect. Horlick will play its home games at Horlick Field, Park will be at Pritchard Park and Case will again be at Hammes Field, which is located at its school in Mount Pleasant.

Instead of a series of mudbaths, which this shortened spring season surely would have been with the rain, there will be track meets for these players on the new artificial turf. And they can’t wait.

“It’s really exciting,” said Park senior quarterback Trey Kelley, a first-team All-County wide receiver as a junior. “It’s the first time Racine has a turf field and we’ll be the first to play on it.”

Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: “We’re super excited. I’ve seen pictures of Horlick Field and it looks beautiful. We’ve practiced out at Pritchard under the lights a couple of times and it’s beautiful. They’ve got LED lights out there and it’s a really nice facility. We’re really happy. It’s a long time coming for Racine, so we’re super-excited that it’s here.”