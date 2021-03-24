Watch now: High school football preview for Case Eagles, Horlick Rebels and Park Panthers

RACINE — It didn’t matter that a depressing rain was falling Tuesday afternoon. High school football players in Racine went about their business with joy as they tuned up for something that is unprecedented in these parts: spring football.
Brian Fletcher was instructing a small segment of his players how to read keys at one corner of Horlick’s practice field. Over at Park — Horlick’s ancient city rival — first-year coach Morris Matsen was locked in as his players ran a series of plays. And at Case, Bryan Shredl ignored the steady rain as he observed his players participating in drills.
As this nation gradually pulls away from the shackles of the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines becoming more widespread, a sense of relief was exemplified at those three practices Tuesday.
And it’s only going to get better. Horlick Field, which was vacant last year after getting refurbished with artificial turf, is once again open for business after the City of Racine loosened pandemic restrictions.
About three miles to the south, Pritchard Park is also opening after it was constructed last year. That venue, which also features artificial turf, will be the site of Friday night’s Park-Horlick game.
For the first time in the history of Racine County football, each of the three city public school teams will have its own turf to protect. Horlick will play its home games at Horlick Field, Park will be at Pritchard Park and Case will again be at Hammes Field, which is located at its school in Mount Pleasant.
Instead of a series of mudbaths, which this shortened spring season surely would have been with the rain, there will be track meets for these players on the new artificial turf. And they can’t wait.
“It’s really exciting,” said Park senior quarterback Trey Kelley, a first-team All-County wide receiver as a junior. “It’s the first time Racine has a turf field and we’ll be the first to play on it.”
Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: “We’re super excited. I’ve seen pictures of Horlick Field and it looks beautiful. We’ve practiced out at Pritchard under the lights a couple of times and it’s beautiful. They’ve got LED lights out there and it’s a really nice facility. We’re really happy. It’s a long time coming for Racine, so we’re super-excited that it’s here.”
Horlick coach Brian Fletcher believes local athletes will be aided by the fast track of the two new fields.
“Having a first-class facility means everything to Racine in general,” he said. “Racine has always had a lot of speed, so any time you can get onto an artificial surface, it amplifies your speed.
“The look inside of Horlick Field looks completely different. The flat field without the crown in the middle makes it look that much bigger inside. It’s first class. When you look good, you feel good and you play good.”
The emotions run counter to 2020, when the pandemic wiped out the fall seasons for Case, Park and Horlick. All three teams finally return to action Friday night with a five-game regular season in the Woodland-Red Conference, followed by crossover games with the Woodland-Grey Conference to determine an overall champion.
Barring any setbacks, the three city programs will return to their familiar Southeast Conference this fall, continuing a return to a sense of normalcy.
Here are previews on Case, Horlick and Park:
Case Eagles
HEAD COACH: Bryan Shredl, sixth season
2021 CONFERENCE: Woodland-Red
2019 SEASON: 4-6 overall, tied for fourth place in the Southeast Conference with a 3-4 record.
GRADUATED ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: First team — Offensive linemen Gavin Sherriff; defensive lineman Michael Wittke; linebacker Chris Fish; defensive back JayVian Farr. Second team — Wide receiver and punter Nick Fugasco; running back Myles Guyton.
RETURNING ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Second team — Kicker Lamaj Muhammad; lineman Keith Redell (honorable mention).
2021 SCHEDULE
MARCH: 26 — at Greendale, 7p.m.; 31 — NOTRE DAME, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.. APRIL: 9 — at Horlick, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; 16 — BROWN DEER, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.; 23 — PARK, Hammes Field, 7 p.m. 30 — Woodland Conference cross-over game, MAY: 7 — Woodland Conference crossover game.
OUTLOOK: The Eagles have graduated several impact players, but they will be fortified by the return of strong-armed senior quarterback Ben Brawner. The 6-foot-3 Brawner, who has signed with Upper Iowa, completed 85 of 174 passes for 972 yards, with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, as a junior in 2019.
Lining up at running back is senior Kobe Brown, who started coming on toward the end of his junior season. In a 17-9 loss to Indian Trail in Kenosha in the 2019 season finale, Brown rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
One of the linemen who will both be protecting Brawner and opening holes for Brown is 6-5, 240-pound Austin Carrillo, who is entering his third season as a starter. Carrillo, a right tackle, has signed with Concordia-St. Paul, a Division II program in Minnesota.
“We’re really excited,” Shredl said. “We’ve got some young guys coming back on the line. We’ve got (junior) Sam Yager at left tackle. He’s really shown a lot of potential and we’ve got some sophomores who are going to fill in.”
Carrillo is the leader of a young offensive line. Before he heads off to college this fall, he has an important mission.
“We all want to win,” Carrillo said. “I’m also trying to just have fun and teach the young guys so that I can see them be successful.”
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Brian Fletcher, 11th season
2021 CONFERENCE: Woodland-Red
2019 SEASON: 3-6 overall, tied for fifth place in the Southeast Conference with a 2-5 record.
GRADUATED ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Second team — Offensive lineman James Beardsey; defensive lineman Laviticus Khee; defensive back Patrick Eade; Honorable mention — running back Allieas Williams; linebacker Michael Weaver.
RETURNING ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: None.
2021 SCHEDULE
MARCH: 26 — at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m. APRIL: 1 — at West Allis Central, 7 p.m. 9 — CASE, Horlick Field, 7 p.m. 16 — at Menasha, 7 p.m. 23 — at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7 p.m. 30 — Woodland Conference crossover game. MAY: 7 — Woodland Conference crossover game.
OUTLOOK: Before their rebuilding season in 2019, the Rebels were coming off a three-year run when they went 26-8. Fletcher’s goal is to get his team back into the elite and he will have a strong focal point to build around.
That’s his son, Blake, a sophomore who already has experience at quarterback and linebacker. As a freshman, he completed 16 of 41 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 298 yards and two touchdowns.
Already as a sophomore, Blake Fletcher is among Horlick’s most experienced players.
“To be completely honest, we’re so young that we’re starting eight sophomores on offense this year,” Brian Fletcher said. “The neat thing is seeing all the guys kind of jell together.
“They really did a nice job in the scrimmage. So, obviously, when you have that many sophomores, you have some growing pains. But the kids are really blending well and growing as a team.”
Opponents trying to tackle Blake Fletcher can expect a heavier load.
“He worked really hard this offseason in the weight room,” Brian Fletcher said of his son. “He’s put on 35 pounds of muscle, so he’s excited to cut loose.”
How well the young Rebels fare remains to be seen. But senior linebacker Joe Lynch sure likes what he’s seen so far.”
“There’s a lot of energy going on throughout the whole team,” he said. “Well all know our jobs. It’s really just getting everybody to focus on one goal and complete that goal.”
Park Panthers
COACH: Morris Matsen, first season
2021 CONFERENCE: Woodland-Red
2019 SEASON: 3-6 overall, tied for fifth place in the Southeast Conference with a 2-5 record.
RETURNING ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: First team — Trey Kelley, wide receiver; Ladanian Johnson, defensive back.
GRADUATED ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: First team — Raishein Thomas, defensive lineman. Second team — Ricky Canady, quarterback. Honorable mention — Mike Gilbertson, lineman; Jarrell Campbell, lineman.
2021 SCHEDULE
MARCH: 26 — HORLICK, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m. APRIL: 1 — MENASHA, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m. 9 — MILWAUKEE PIUS XI, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m. 17 — at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. 23 — at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m. 30 — Woodland Conference crossover game. MAY: 7 — Woodland Conference crossover game.
OUTLOOK: The Panthers have graduated Raishein Thomas, who played for Division I Northern Illinois last season. Also gone is Ricky Canady, who passed for 1,457 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 429 yards and 14 TDs in 2019.
Matsen will replace Canady with Kelley, who earned first-team All-County honors after catching 43 passes for 683 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a 4.0 student, so he gets it done in the classroom and he gets it done on the football field,” Matsen said.
Also earning first-team All-County honors in 2019 was Ladanian Johnson, a National Honor Society student who will play at Carroll University this fall. Always lined up against the opponents’ best receivers, Johnson allowed just seven completions in 2019.
“He’s just been a great asset to our team,” Matsen said.
Matsen will fill in other holes from a roster that features 61 players.
“We have 17 seniors, 17 juniors and we’re really excited about our underclassmen who came in on the freshmen level and most of our sophomores have returned,” Matsen said. “We have a pretty good solid base right now that we want to continue to grow and getting it going for next year, also.
Park will try to make a statement Friday night with a victory over Park at the new Pritchard Park. Park defeated Horlick last season for the first time since 2011.
“We have the city trophy this week with Horlick,” Matsen said. “It’s been going since 1929. We claimed that city trophy last year and we have a 100% mindset of retaining that trophy.”