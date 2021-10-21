Watch Now: High School Football Playoffs: Waukesha West presents big challenge for Union Grove

“So dissecting their losses, you just have to understand that it’s the best conference in the state. It’s a ringer of a conference. Every week, anyone can win if you don’t bring your best. We look at it as Waukesha West is a really good team that can beat any team in the state.”

Union Grove, which is hosting a playoff game for the first time since Nov. 7, 2009, is having one of the greatest seasons in the history of its program. It starts with senior running back Cody Cotton, who has rushed for 1,116 yards and 17 touchdowns despite missing three and a half games this season.

Cotton, who was rested in the Broncos’ regular-season finale, last played Oct. 8, when Union Grove hosted Lake Geneva Badger with the Southern Lakes Conference on the line. All Cotton did that night was rush for 209 yards and all four of the Broncos’ touchdowns.

“He’s very fast and he’s a leader for that team,” said Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who saw Cotton rush for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening 35-14 loss to Union Grove Aug. 19. “You can tell they gel around him.