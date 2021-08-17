Watch Now: High school football: Park takes on a new look this season

RACINE — Tim Glidden is back for another crack as offensive coordinator.
A sophomore transfer steps in at quarterback.
An offensive line returns three starters.
And the returning skill-position players put up some impressive numbers, albeit in small sample sizes, last spring.
Put it all together and what could the Park High School football team accomplish on the pristine new turf of Pritchard Park, its new home field? That’s going to be an interesting question.
While the Panthers were outscored 226-79 last spring during their 1-6 alternate season, that was then and this is now. As coach Morris Matsen reviews his returning players, the enthusiasm in his voice says a great deal.
“Are we further ahead?” he said. “I mean, the weight room was a great turnout with 40-plus kids three or four days a week. There was a great turnout for seven-on-seven (during the summer).”
Perhaps the biggest difference will show up on offense. Glidden is back as offensive coordinator and Matsen believes his eye for details will help make for a far more productive unit.
“He is the ultimate guy you want running the offensive side of the ball,” Matsen said. “He spends a ton of time on film, a ton of time on preparation and there’s nothing you’re going to do on that side of the ball that he’s not going to research and present to the boys.
“He’s the ultimate X’s and O’s guy and the kids have been responding great to that.”
The offense Glidden molds will start with sophomore quarterback Carter Eschmann, who transferred from St. Catherine’s. Eschmann is obviously untested, but Matsen believes he has the talent and dedication to be a factor.
“He plays with a lot of poise for being young and he transferred before the seven-on-sevens started, so he got into the pass game,” Matsen said. “He never missed a day in the weight room, so from the day he got here, he was all in.
“He’s from our Park feeder program, so he was part of that group and all of his friends were here, his old teammates. He kind of felt that tug.”
Eschmann will have plenty of intriguing resources surrounding him.
Returning running backs include seniors Sean White and Anthony Silvani and juniors Trey Carothers and Tyvon Cade, who all had their moments last spring.
White, who enters the season with an unspecified injury, led the Panthers in rushing last spring with 279 yards on 28 carries. That’s an average of 10.0 yards carry.
There was similar production from the others. Silvani averaged 11.0 yards on 16 carries and also caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. That means that Silvani averaged 12.7 yards every time he touched the ball.
Carothers averaged 7.4 yards on 18 carries and caught a team-high 11 passes for72 yards. Cade rushed for 66 yards on 26 attempts, but Morris is looking for big things from him.
“Tyvon sets the tone running the ball inside the tackle,” Matsen said. “He got vision and he’s got the footwork. Outside the tackles, Carothers and Silvani are both slash guys. They get the ball and they make plays. And with Sean, get him some space and he’s gone.”
Opening the holes for this group is an offensive line that features three returning starters — junior Zamarion Carr at left tackle, sophomore Marcelo Sanchez at left guard and senior Quincy Martin at right guard. Sanchez’s father, Frank, was a first-team All-County linebacker as a senior in 1996.
On defense, Park will have an all-new look up front with Martin, who did not start on that side of the ball last season, LeAngelo Bryant, who did not play last year, sophomore Jamarion Lacy and freshman Natavion Santoya-White.
Can a freshman handle starting on the defensive line? Matsen believes Santoya-White is one of those special players.
“He’s tough,” Matsen said. “He’s tough to block, he was our second strongest kid in the weight room and he’s super quick. I feel having ‘Tay’ up front as a freshman is going to help us.”
Cade is back at middle linebacker, with DeJuan Reynolds, a senior, on the weak side and sophomore Mason Hunt on the strong side.
In the secondary, Silvani returns at free safety and Carothers at cornerback. They will be joined by senior LeJuon Hattix at strong safety and sophomore Cy Charles at cornerback.
Park hasn’t had a winning record since 2008, when it went 10-2. Since then, the Panthers have lost 86 of 108 games.
Will this be the year a change for the better starts to happen?
“I think we’re way more hungry than last year,” Reynolds said. “I think last year, we were down on ourselves going into the season. This year, I think our heads are up and we’re headed in the right direction.”
Said Cade: “The numbers we have we haven’t had in past years. We have a lot of players who are really working in the weight room and on the practice field. What really got me was I was running the ball and I saw my my holes were getting bigger. My blockers are getting there on the line and hitting hard. It’s just there now. And on defense, I see everyone getting off the ball and hitting hard.
“We’re all coming together, making bond and I feel we’re going to have a good year.”