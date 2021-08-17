Watch Now: High school football: Park takes on a new look this season

Cade is back at middle linebacker, with DeJuan Reynolds, a senior, on the weak side and sophomore Mason Hunt on the strong side.

In the secondary, Silvani returns at free safety and Carothers at cornerback. They will be joined by senior LeJuon Hattix at strong safety and sophomore Cy Charles at cornerback.

Park hasn’t had a winning record since 2008, when it went 10-2. Since then, the Panthers have lost 86 of 108 games.

Will this be the year a change for the better starts to happen?

“I think we’re way more hungry than last year,” Reynolds said. “I think last year, we were down on ourselves going into the season. This year, I think our heads are up and we’re headed in the right direction.”

Said Cade: “The numbers we have we haven’t had in past years. We have a lot of players who are really working in the weight room and on the practice field. What really got me was I was running the ball and I saw my my holes were getting bigger. My blockers are getting there on the line and hitting hard. It’s just there now. And on defense, I see everyone getting off the ball and hitting hard.

“We’re all coming together, making bond and I feel we’re going to have a good year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0