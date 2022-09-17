Watch Now: High school football: Park improves to 3-2 for first time since 2009

RACINE — A city showdown was slipping away from the Park High School football team.

And then Kmareon Mayweather did something about it.

The senior safety came up with crucial interception to prevent a potential game-tying touchdown drive and the Panthers went on to defeat Case 34-14 Friday night in a Southeast Conference game. Running back Daeyzjaun Williams rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Trevion Carothers added two for the Panthers.

A packed house at Pritchard Park was on hand to witness Park start a season 3-2 for the first time since 2009 — which is also when the Panthers made their most recent playoff appearance. It was Park's first victory over Case since Sept. 12, 2014 when the Panthers won 32-7.

"We started off 2-0 — we haven't done that in awhile — and then we beat Case, and we haven't done that awhile," Mayweather said. "We just need to change. That's what coach Mo (Morris Matsen) tells us every day in practice — we need to change."

First-year Case coach Anton Graham certainly saw a change in Park.

"Park played their butts off, man — a shout out to those boys," said Graham, who was trying to lead the Eagles to their first 4-1 start since 1986. "They showed up and played. They came to play and we did not.

"Kudos to them. A shout out to 'Mo.' He did a great job of getting his boys ready to play. My boys weren't prepared and I've got to take that on me 110%."

Still, Case was very much in this game until Mayweather came through with perhaps the biggest play of his high school career.

This was the situation: Jose DeLeon had just scored on a 4-yard run to pull Case to within 21-14 with 10:32 to play. Then, on the first play of Park's ensuing series, Carothers fumbled and Case recovered at Park's 29 with 9:38 left.

But Mayweather intercepted Case quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld, setting up Williams' 32-yard touchdown run to take a 28-14 advantage. The energized Panthers went on to add a 25-yard scoring run by Carothers to settle the issue once and for all.

"I stuck to the game plan, reading the second and third receivers and the first one to go deep, I took that man," Mayweather said. "I just hit the gap and had the pick in my hand. I stuck to the game plan 'Mo' gave us and we came out with the 'W.' "

Case (1-2 SEC) had momentum, coming off a 28-7 victory over Kenosha Bradford. Park (1-2 SEC), meanwhile, was trying to regroup after getting outscored 101-14 in its previous two games against Kenosha Indian Trail and defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Franklin.

The Panthers did just that, taking a 14-7 halftime lead with touchdown runs of 11 yards by Williams and 58 yards by Carothers in the second quarter. Carothers finished with 121 yards on 21 carries and Williams added 88 on 13 attempts.

"There was a lot of pressure, but when I run the ball, I don't think about anything else but knocking the defender on his ---," Williams said. "Tre and I are a strong duo in the backfield."

Things didn't go nearly as well for the Eagles. Nabbefeld, who has had an impressive junior season as the Eagles' new quarterback, completed 15 of 28 passes for 239 yards, but he was intercepted twice.

He did throw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Haughton shortly before halftime to pull the Eagles to within 14-7.

"We've talked about it all year — we've got to stop making mistakes," Graham said. "And then there were two turnovers. One in that situation hurt. But you can't go off one play in any game.

"We did not play good football tonight and that was in all phases — offensively, defensively and special teams. We took them too lightly and it showed. I hope the boys learn from this."

A major factor in this game was the consistently strong defensive line play of ends Natavion Santoya-White and Brayden Burgher and rotating tackles Jamarion Lacy, Isaiah Harris and Lamar Clemon.

Those five consistently pressured Nabbefeld. Park also shut down Case's running attack, allowing just 21 yards on 19 attempts.

"Honestly, I think it's on us," Graham said. "We've got to do a better job of blocking and we've got to do a better job of making the easy reads. We've got to have a better week of practice."

Matsen, who is in his third season at Park, had coached just 14 games prior to this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering he's won five of his last eight games going back to last season, he is seeing progress.

"From day one, we set a certain amount of goals and the No. 1 goal is to beat Case," Matsen said. "That is our outright No. 1 goal. Obviously, we want to make the playoffs and all of that, but you don't get to the playoffs without beating Case and the Kenosha teams.

"Beating Case is our No. 1 goal."