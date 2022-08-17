Watch Now: High school football: Park has experience on its side

RACINE — As Morris Matsen was interviewed for this story in his office, he politely discouraged any references to last season.

Instead, the third-year Park High School football coach was determined to focus on the here and now. After fielding a team with just seven seniors last season, seven of whom started, the inexperience of 2021 has been replaced by savviness in 2022.

What that translates into between now and October is anyone’s guess. But Matsen certainly feels encouraged about a once-dominant program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.

“The kids who played as juniors will have the game-time experience, right?,” the 46-year-old Matsen said. “Plus they’re a year older, plus they’ve had another eight months in the weight room. You’re going to see it on the field.

“What we saw last Friday night in the scrimmage is we’re bigger, faster, we’re stronger and we communicate. The difference is the strength and speed, but it’s also the communication. These kids are talking, they’re asking great questions, they’re leading … we’ve still got to get on them, we’ve still got to hold them accountable, we’ve still got to get them prepared for every scenario, but they’re the ones who are leading the way.”

The seeds of that were planted last October, when the Panthers were seemingly headed for winless season. They had lost two games early in the season because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, lost starting quarterback Carter Eschmann to an injury and had been outscored 213-40 going into an Oct. 1 showdown against Kenosha Tremper at Ameche Field.

And then something happened. Something genuinely encouraging.

The Panthers overcame a 24-6 deficit in the second quarter to win 34-30. Trevion Carothers, Eschmann’s replacement at quarterback who is back this season, rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 87 yards.

Two weeks later, Park upset Kenosha Indian Trail 42-34 at Pritchard Park. This time, Carothers rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 61 yards and another TD.

That victory allowed Horlick, Park’s longtime crosstown rival, to qualify for the playoffs.

What was going on with these Panthers?

“We started off very rough, but those two to three last weeks really showed what type of team we were,” junior left guard Marcello Sanchez said. “We built a lot of character and I’m just happy with how we ended our season.”

Added senior wingback Tyvon Cade: “Those last three weeks of the season gave us belief. Winning and showing that we could actually do it as a team helped us out. So we went onto the offseason working as a team, lifting each other up and getting better day by day.

“So now that this season is coming along, I feel that we’re going to be ready.”

It certainly helps having a playmaker back the caliber of Carothers, who rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 400 yards and three TDs in his limited time at quarterback.

Eschmann, who passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in four games before getting injured, is going to open as Park’s quarterback. Carothers is listed as a utility player who, “will play all over the place,” Matsen said. That includes quarterback.

“Honestly, he’s a real good, shifty quarterback slash running back who can do it all,” Cade said. “He can throw, he can make you miss, he can score, he can do it all. He’s definitely a player you’re going to have to know about at all times on the field.”

Also in the backfield is Daeyzjuan Williams, a senior who saw increased time toward the end of the season, and junior Cy Charles.

The offensive line should be a strength with four returning starters: Sanchez at right guard, junior Logan Sheppard at right tackle, junior Gavin Leo at center and senior Zamarian Carr at left tackle. Junior Le’Angelo Taborn-Bryant is expected to fill out the line at left guard.

“They’re young, but they’re seasoned,” Matsen said. “They did great last year down the stretch. They started to gel and these kids are going to be something to deal with.

Rounding out the offense are sophomore Natavian Santoya-White, a returning starter at tight end, and junior Tobias Woodward at wide receiver.

It’s also encouraging on defense, where Park will have plenty of experience up front.

Santoya-White and Williams are back the end ends with junior Isaiah Harris another returning starter at nose guard. Cade and senior Austin Whitt are back at linebacker and will be joined by senior Elliott Bednar, who started at wing on offense last season, but not on defense.

In the secondary, junior Mason Hunt, a safety, is the only returning starter. The other safety will be senior Emmanuel Johnson, who won the WIAA Division 1 high jump championship in June.

Charles and freshman Jwan Eastland are expected to start at cornerback, but Matsen also has plans for sophomore Kamron Ozier.

The bottom line is there is experience across the board. How far that will take the Panthers remains to be seen, but the coaching staff has been connecting with this group of players.

One of team mottos they have preached is “lock in.”

“That means to be fully prepared and to take everything serious,” Sanchez said. “When we say ‘lock in,’ it’s not, ‘Oh, let’s just goof around.’ You’ve got to be locked in.”

Matsen is hopeful the Panthers could be set up for years to come with the help of recruiting efforts by Nick Payne, Billy Magnum and Ishmael Perez.

“We have a feeder program here at Park,” Matsen said. “We’ve got over 140 kids in the program. We started over the winter and it just has grown. These guys have brought in a ton of kids. We’re going to be blessed for years to come.”

That journey starts Friday night when the Panthers head north for a nonconference game against West Allis Hale.

“We’ve got a lot to prove this year,” Williams said.