RACINE — No matter the talent level of a team’s quarterback or wide receivers, when it’s time for playoff football in Wisconsin, the team that runs the ball better almost always advances.

Such was the case at Horlick Field on Friday night, as the St. Catherine’s High School football team piled up 233 rushing yards and pulled away in the second half for a 38-27 victory over Campbellsport in a WIAA Division 4, Level 2 playoff game.

The Angels (10-1) will host Two Rivers (11-1) next weekend in a Level 3 game with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

John Perugini threw for 210 yards and four touchdowns, and Davion Thomas caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, but 200 rushing yards on 37 carries from senior running back DJ Miller was what helped the Angels pull away from a tough challenge from the Cougars (7-4).

“We play in Wisconsin, you run the ball,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We do have the ability to throw like we do to some really special playmakers and when DJ sees a hole, he can hit it pretty darn hard.”

DJ Miller, coach Miller’s son, said playing for this team is a blessing.

“I just love football so much,” DJ Miller said. “Any opportunity I get to play, I’m just so blessed with the people I get to play with every single day.”

Heading into Friday’s game, the Angels had to prepare for Campbellsport’s Wing-T offensive scheme with just a week’s notice. They hadn’t faced a team running that type of offense before this season and the defense struggled to adjust in the first few drives.

After St. Catherine’s struck first on their opening drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Perugini to Jakari Oliver, the Cougars quickly responded with a 51-yard run to make it an 8-7 game. The Angels struck back when freshman Lamont Hamilton caught a screen pass and ran 35 yards for a touchdown.

St. Catherine’s was close to getting off the field multiple times on the next drive, but instead Campbellsport scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass on third and 9 to tie the game at 14-14.

From that point, the Angels were able to adjust defensively to the unique scheme. After getting a stop, St. Catherine’s was driving but was facing fourth and 15 from the Cougars’ 27-yard line. Perugini rolled out of the pocket towards the opposing sideline, then threw a ball across his body over two defenders to Thomas, who held onto the ball in the end zone for the touchdown with three minutes left in the half.

St. Catherine’s had a chance to take a two-score lead before halftime after forcing another stop, but the Angels were denied on a run from the Campbellsport 2-yard line as time expired. St. Catherine’s settled for a 22-14 lead at the break.

“The message at halftime was to be proud of that drive and not the result of it,” Dan Miller said. “I had to dig in and get the boys motivated and get that energy level up.”

The Cougars opened the second half with a promising drive that went into Angels territory, but a false start penalty on fourth and 1 led to a turnover on downs when senior defensive lineman Elijah Wray’s pressure forced the Campbellsport quarterback to throw the ball away.

The Angels methodically drove down the field on their next drive, eating up five minutes of clock and taking a 30-14 lead when DJ Miller scored on a 1-yard run and Oliver ran in the two-point conversion attempt.

Campbellsport drove into the red zone on the ensuing drive, but Hamilton broke up a pass in the end zone to get the ball back in the final minute of the third quarter. The Cougars quickly forced a stop and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but their two-point conversion attempt was stopped with an incomplete pass.

Because of the stop, Campbellsport still trailed 30-20 with eight minutes remaining. When St. Catherine’s got the ball back, the Angels decided to impose their will in the trenches.

DJ Miller opened the drive with six consecutive runs that went for no less than four yards but no more than 12. It turned out to be St. Catherine’s that stopped itself when Perugini decided to keep the ball on a play-action pass and took a sack. But on the next play, on second and 17, Perugini hit Thomas on a slant route and Thomas did the rest, running 42 yards into the end zone for the game-sealing touchdown with 3:47 remaining.

The Cougars scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 remaining, but Thomas recovered the following onside kick and Edwards ran over a defender on fourth and 1 to get a first down and end the game.

“We condition really hard in the summer,” Dan Miller said. “Now it’s more about fine-tuning technique. We really built a solid foundation with our conditioning and our strength. We’re trying to stay strong for a great playoff push.”

Thanks to their efficiency in the run game, the Angels were able to run 72 offensive plays Friday and held the ball for nearly two-thirds of the second half. Perugini added 30 rushing yards on three carries.

Despite the heavy workload less than two months after suffering a broken collarbone, DJ Miller was still in good spirits after the game. It certainly helped that he only had to run the ball three times last week in St. Catherine’s 58-6 win over St. Francis.

“I didn’t even know I had that many,” DJ Miller said. “I feel like we have one of the top offenses in the state and this game coach just wanted to call upon me. We just kept running and running and I just kept falling forward. The offensive line had the gaps there for me.”

“DJ ran extremely hard and extremely physical,” Dan Miller added. “He wanted to make a statement. And you can only make that statement when your offensive linemen block and give you that opportunity.”

Hamilton had 47 receiving yards and scored his fifth touchdown of the season. Oliver added 32 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches.