Watch Now: High school football: Lutheran rebuilding from ground up

RACINE — Anyone driving past Racine Lutheran High School on Spring Street this summer has certainly taken notice of the construction project. Scheduled to open for the 2023-24 school year is a massive addition that will feature seven classrooms, a fitness center and a gymnasium.

That's not the only construction project involving the school these days.

The Lutheran football team, coming off a five-year run during which it went 49-10, made an appearance in the 2018 WIAA Division 6 championship game and produced the state's all-time leading rusher, is undergoing a considerable reboot.

Replacing graduated players is a challenge for any high school coach, but Lutheran has been hit particularly hard this season. Longtime coach Scott Smith, who will turn 62 Sept. 9, has been through this before and he's prepared to develop a new team once again.

"You go through different streaks and right now, we're in a streak of rebuilding," Smith said. "We've got a lot of big freshmen who came in and we've got kids who are going to learn and make mistakes and, as coaches, we have to correct it.

"We're going to be very young and we don't have much depth. Injuries will kill us if we get them, but we've just got to stay away from them. Hopefully, the good Lord will bless us and we'll stay healthy."

This big transformation is even reflected in where Lutheran practices. Their previous practice field has been eliminated by the construction of the new facility on the north side of the high school, so players are now crossing a bridge over a river to practice at Island Park east of the school.

"It's a change," senior running back-safety Eric Rossa said. "I was used to, during my first three years, of practicing on the regular field. But it's a good change to come out here. We have more space to run plays."

Added Smith: "We're making it work where we can. It's progress and you've got to do the best you can with what you've got."

The same can be said of Lutheran's new team.

On offense, Smith will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Camdin Jansen, playmaking wide receiver Gavin Zawicki, both of his leading rushers and four of his five starting offensive linemen.

A major plus is is presence of Eric Ibarra, who will be making the switch to quarterback after catching 42 passes for 605 yards and seven touchdowns while paired alongside Zawicki.

Ibarra was lauded by Smith last season for his leadership skills on both sides of the ball and should be a natural fit at quarterback. He excelled in his limited role behind center last season, completing 10 of 13 passes for 227 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

"He is a natural, he gives us a little more agility back there and he can run a little more, he can throw ... our team will go as far as he leads us," Smith said.

Said Rossa: "He's very versatile. If we don't have something going on for our receivers, he definitely can scramble and get out. That's a very good asset for our team."

Ibarra will certainly be prepared for his new position when the Crusaders play St. Catherine's in a nonconference season-opener Aug. 19 at Pritchard Park.

"I'm excited to step up for that position," Ibarra said. "I feel that I can take it on. I've prepared all last year for this. I worked on footwork and stuff, so I feel I'm prepared for this year."

The only returning starter besides Ibarra on offense is 6-foot-3, 380-pound Akari Redmond, who is making the switch from left tackle to right tackle and will also anchor the defensive line. Rest assured, there's plenty of muscle in Redmond's sizeable frame.

"Once he understands how he can dominate, he'll be imposing," Smith said.

Redmond will be joined by senior John Burke at right guard, sophomore Julian Kim at center, junior Anthony Peralta at left guard, junior Nick Blount at left tackle and junior Matthew Hoeft at tight end.

"I can see a lot of potential in these new linemen," Rossa said.

When asked about Redmond, Rossa said: "He's very nice to have on the line. He makes me feel a little more safe when I'm running the ball."

Rossa will be stepping in as the lead running back after the graduation of Isaiah Folsom (984 yards, 18 touchdowns) and Kimyron Bonner (335 yards, 5 TDs). He had his moments as both a running back and flanker as a junior last season, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns and catching seven passes for 172 yards and one TD.

Replacing Bonner as the blocking fullback is senior Dylan Ormond. Smith said one of these Crusaders' starting receivers will be sophomore Joe Juga.

Defensively, Lutheran is not quite as settled, but the pieces are falling into place.

Redmond, Blount, Ormond and Burke are expected to be up front, with Hoeft, sophomore Jack Lichter and junior Noah Martin at linebacker.

Smith has been encouraged by Lichter, saying, "He's a natural athlete. He's a basketball player. He really wants to learn, he's not afraid to go hit people and I'm really happy with how much better he's gotten in two weeks. He's going to help us at linebacker quite a bit and also at fullback."

Rossa returns at strong safety and Ibarra at free safety. Juga and junior Tyler Stauffer are expected to be the starting cornerbacks.

Senior Logan Rasch, a second-team All-County selection last season, returns as Lutheran's kicker.

The bottom line is Lutheran has a long way to go. But they've also come a long way in a short time.

"We've worked hard so far and I'm really happy how far we've come in two weeks," Smith said. "We're going to make mistakes and we're going to have growing pains in the beginning, but by the end of the year, I think we're going to be pretty good."