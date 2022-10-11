Watch Now: High school football: Lutheran playing for conference title after 0-2 start

RACINE — Walking across a small bridge over a lazy river at Island Park, one could see the splendor of fall colors on the trees. This is one serene place — that is until the peace was shattered by a driven coach trying to transform what easily could have been a lost season into a magical one.

Seeing a defensive lapse one wouldn’t expect to see with one regular-season game remaining, Scott Smith voiced his extreme displeasure at members of his Racine Lutheran High School football team during practice Monday afternoon.

“You had nobody else over here, right?” Smith shouted. “You had nobody here! Look! There’s nobody out here! So why are you playing so soft that they can just complete an easy pass? You’ve got to get your butt up!”

Perhaps a painful kidney stone that has tormented him most of this season has contributed to Smith’s crankiness. But the primary reason is he sees the chance to pull off a remarkable salvage job after dealing with the most injuries he has seen since Smith started coaching the program in 1995.

And what a salvage job it would be.

Think about this: The Crusaders graduated seven players who earned All-Racine County honors last season. They not only started this season 0-2, they were outscored 67-7. And then the injuries started piling up, with the biggest blow coming Sept. 30, when quarterback-defensive back Eric Ibarra — Lutheran undisputed leader — was lost for the season with a broken collarbone.

So what are the Crusaders doing with a six-game winning streak going into their final regular-season game? And could it really be possible that they will win the outright Midwest Classic Conference championship if they can defeat St. Joseph Friday night in a 7 p.m. showdown at Kenosha’s Ameche Field?

It just doesn’t seem possible, given the circumstances.

“I find the fact that we were able to be undefeated in conference after starting off the season 0-2 a blessing,” senior defensive end-fullback Dylan Ormond said. “It shows that we can just bring everything together and do our jobs and we can make it happen.”

Somehow, the Crusaders have made this work. Freshman Eli Gasau was pressed into service at quarterback after Ibarra’s injury and has completed 14 of 26 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He has yet to be intercepted.

Among the other members of the walking wounded for Lutheran have been linemen Nick Blount, Eli Friesema and Anthony Peralta, running back-linebacker Jack Lichter and wide receiver Joey Juga.

Juggling balls through all these injuries has been offensive coordinator Jeff Kraus, who has mixed and matched until he has found solutions. It hasn’t been easy, but he’s somehow made it work.

“The biggest person that has affected the team on both sides of the ball who has gone done is Eric Ibarra,” Kraus said. “He’s a superstar athlete and has a great mind for the game of football. We had really built our offense around the quarterback position and being able to run the football this year with the quarterback.

“Once he went down, things had to change in a major way and Eli Gasau stepped up huge to maintain running the offense. Eric Rossa stepped up in a huge way by running hard and getting vertical.

“Our offensive line, like Akari (Redmond) and Johnny Burke has really come through for us. It’s been a real team effort to maintain the success we’ve had in the past and to put ourselves into a position to play for a conference championship is really a major accomplishment.”

But can the Crusaders somehow defeat St. Joseph Friday night? Realistically, that’s probably a long shot.

The Lancers have gone 20-1 that last two season and advanced to the WIAA Division 6 championship game last November (a 29-6 loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs).

They have outscored their opponents 362-48 this season and are coming off a 53-0 victory over Catholic Central.

So, yes, the Crusaders are going to have their hands full.

But this much can be said with certainty: These kids are going to making the trip to Kenosha Friday night with a swagger. Maybe they will pull off a stunning upset. Maybe they will be humbled. But these kids are going to play to win.

“We’re an efficient team and everyone out here is just hungry to play football,” Burke, a senior said. “I feel that really helps. This is just a motivated team and that helps fill the gaps.

“You can have the greatest players, but if you’re not motivated or not well coached, you’re not going to have success.”

Here’s something else to consider: There would be no shame in losing to St. Joseph, ranked ninth among small-division schools in this week’s Associated Press state poll, especially in the state Lutheran is in these days.

What’s more, Lutheran’s season has already been a stunning success.

“I’ll be extremely gratified still (if Lutheran lost),” Kraus said. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be how we play the game. We’re going to still be going into the playoffs. Obviously, a conference championship would be spectacular, but that’s not what defines this program and it’s not what defines these kids.

“They’ve done a lot already and there’s a lot to be proud of.”