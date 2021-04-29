Watch Now: High school football: Kelley, Johnson demonstrate brains and brawn

As for Kelley, a preferred walk-on opportunity at Northern Illinois fell through because of what he said was, “a miscommunication.” He is still looking for a college, but like Johnson, he has set himself up for the next level.

That’s because he is a supreme student-athlete, just as Johnson is.

“For LaDainian and Trey, it starts in the classroom,” Matsen said. “LaDainian is a National Honor Society student and all the teachers in the building love him. The same with Trey.

“It starts for them in the classroom and it just transfers out to the football field, because they’re super intelligent and they pick up on everything right away. They’re great student-athletes.”

Kelley’s classes include Computers for Professionals, Advanced Placement Biology and Micro Economics, Physics, Personal Finance and Advanced Ceramics.

That’s a great deal to ask of any student, let alone someone who is expected to lead a high school football team as a quarterback and linebacker every Friday night. But Kelley long ago learned the value of education from his parents, Pam Timler and Fredrick Kelley.