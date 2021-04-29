Watch Now: High school football: Kelley, Johnson demonstrate brains and brawn

RACINE — Morris Matsen simply trusted his quarterback, even if Trey Kelley wasn’t even playing that position last season as a junior.
It was April 9 and Matsen’s Park High School football team was playing Milwaukee Pius XI in the first game held at Pritchard Park. The Panthers were well on their way to a resounding victory and Matsen decided to hand the keys to the offense to Kelley.
In other words, someone who was starting at wide receiver as a junior was entrusted with calling his own plays on the spur of the moment. Even for established quarterbacks, that’s something that isn’t very common these days.
“I told him, ‘You call the plays. You see what they’re doing, you see how they’re lining up,’ “ Matsen said. “So we ran a package where he made the calls for probably 14 or 15 plays in the game. And he made every call spot-on. We left it up to him and he did a great job with it.”
There’s a reason for Kelley’s success: He’s ranked 15th in his senior class at Park with a 3.9 grade-point average.
And another starter for Park (1-4) is in the same league. Defensive back LaDainian Johnson is ranked 34th in that senior class with a 3.6 GPA.
Johnson will be playing next season for Carroll University, an NCAA Division III program in Waukesha. Because of his academic record, Johnson said that, “almost everything,” will be covered in terms of scholarships.
As for Kelley, a preferred walk-on opportunity at Northern Illinois fell through because of what he said was, “a miscommunication.” He is still looking for a college, but like Johnson, he has set himself up for the next level.
That’s because he is a supreme student-athlete, just as Johnson is.
“For LaDainian and Trey, it starts in the classroom,” Matsen said. “LaDainian is a National Honor Society student and all the teachers in the building love him. The same with Trey.
“It starts for them in the classroom and it just transfers out to the football field, because they’re super intelligent and they pick up on everything right away. They’re great student-athletes.”
Kelley’s classes include Computers for Professionals, Advanced Placement Biology and Micro Economics, Physics, Personal Finance and Advanced Ceramics.
That’s a great deal to ask of any student, let alone someone who is expected to lead a high school football team as a quarterback and linebacker every Friday night. But Kelley long ago learned the value of education from his parents, Pam Timler and Fredrick Kelley.
“They really pushed me to get school done first before sports,” said Kelley, who was a first-team All-Racine County wide receiver as a junior. “I come home every day, I do my homework and I do my best. There were times when my friends would knock on the door. But I would always get my homework done first and then go outside if they were still outside.”
The reward is evident to Kelley now that he has reached the last few months of his high school days.
“I’m really happy that I stayed on my stuff,” he said. “I want to get into college and I want to get a degree for whatever profession it is for me to succeed in life.”
Johnson, who missed last Friday’s game against Case with a hyperextended right elbow, has a class load that includes Automotive Tech 2 (a dual credit college course with Gateway Technical Institute), Economics, English, Intro To Business, PLTW Engineering Design and Statistics.
As is the case with Kelley, Johnson is also an accomplished athlete. As a junior, he was first-team All-County as a defensive back and the Southeast Conference champion at 170 pounds in wrestling.
Johnson attributes his success to his mother, Ada Johnson. She is the one who instilled proper priorities in him from an early age.
“One day, my mom asked me about the homework I was supposed to have done the day before,” he said. “I hadn’t done it. She was like, ‘If you’re not going to do your homework, I’m going to take your phone.’ She took all my electronics and I had a hard time with that. So I just started doing my homework.”
Johnson never had to be told again. As Cameron Pope, a teacher and wrestling coach at Park can attest, Johnson is the real deal.
“Some students just get it,” Pope wrote in an email. “They set goals and work hard in achieving them. They develop valuable, lifelong skills through consistent effort. They demonstrate grit and resilience when adversity strikes. They identify and seek opportunities for growth. In short, they endeavor to become precisely what their parents, teachers, and coaches want them to be: prepared.
“For three years, I watched and helped LaDainian develop the positive attributes coaches and teachers long to see in their student-athletes. While still a novice, he absorbed each lesson, sought self-improvement, and remained highly coachable. When he began to achieve sustained success, he opted to push himself even harder, earning the admiration of his teammates and coaches to the point where he was unanimously named Captain.”
This could be just the start for Kelley and Johnson. And that’s because they learned to learn from a young age.
“For Trey to be that close to me and be doing the same things as me, that’s nice to see,” Johnson said. “The bond between me and Trey is really good and I’d like to see other people excel in academics.”