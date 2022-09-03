Watch Now: High school football: Ibarra scores three TDs in Lutheran's first victory of season

BURLINGTON — Scott Smith had a pained looked on his face after his Racine Lutheran High School won its first game of the season Friday night.

So did Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich.

In Smith's case, he was hurting badly even though Lutheran had just defeated Catholic Central 28-7 in a Midwest Classic Conference game at the Topper Bowl. He had surgery to remove a kidney stone Aug. 26 but will have to return for a second procedure Tuesday.

"I feel like I have a knife in my back," Smith said with a grimace.

As for Aldrich, who won his 200th career game in the season opener, he was feeling a different kind of pain. He was expecting more out of his team after a 2-0 start this season, but instead saw the Hilltoppers average 1.9 yards per play and get outgained in total yards 290-74.

"We thought we would compete better than we did tonight and we didn't, so it's very disappointing," a somber Aldrich said in the coaches' office following the game. "I thought our kids played extremely hard and they fought and battled the whole game. I'm just disappointed we didn't have them ready enough to be on the other side of the score."

Eric Ibarra had a great deal to do with that. The senior, who was switched from receiver to quarterback this season, rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and completed 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards.

All three of his touchdown runs came in the first half, when Lutheran (1-2, 1-0 MCC) took a 20-0 lead.

"My guys were doing the right blocks and getting me in there," said Ibarra, whose scoring runs covered 13, 2 and 1 yards. "I've just got to thank them."

As effective as Lutheran's blockers were, though, Ibarra's athleticism was on full display with some of his fluid runs.

"He makes things happen with his arms and his legs," Smith said. "He's hard to tackle for one. Two, he's so quick and agile that it makes it very difficult for a team to try and concentrate on him."

Added Aldrich: "He was the best athlete on the field. We didn't have anybody who could really match up with him and he exposed some weaknesses for us. We tried to contain him and he was able to get outside more readily then we wanted him to. That made it difficult for us."

If there was a consolation for Catholic Central (2-1, 0-1 MCC), it was that it never gave up. There was even a little drama after Wyatt Riehle pulled the Hilltoppers to within 21-7 on a 3-yard TD run with 4:58 to play.

Catholic Central recovered the onside kick and took over at Lutheran's 38-yard line. But any hopes for a miracle rally ended after four straight incompletions covering 33 seconds.

Lutheran then settled the game once and for all when Eric Rossa ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 2:04 to play.

Perhaps the biggest standout for Catholic Central was senior receiver Danny Von Rabenau, who caught all five of Krien's completions for 75 yards. But the Hilltoppers weren't able to muster much of a ground game, with Kayden Kayser leading the way (31 yards on 10 carries).

"We played hard," Krien said. "They were bigger, faster and we did our best. Our team did everything it could and I'm proud of our effort. We'll just move on to the next game."

Catholic Central certainly impressed Smith.

"Man, those kids play hard and they hit you," he said. "We had played two games so far and they weren't as physical as this game. This game was physical and you've got to take your hats off to their coaches and to that whole team out there."

Meanwhile, Smith was grimacing for a reason beyond kidney stones. His team was whistled for 16 penalties totaling 170 yards.

"I've been doing this for 28 years and I've never seen that," he said. "I think we had 16 holding penalties."

If the officials struggled at times Friday night, there was a reason. They were down one man and were forced to work with a four-man crew, which impacted their officiating mechanics.

"Officials were making some calls and you've got to trust that they're calling what they see," said Aldrich, whose team was whistled twice for 25 yards. "They were down a man, too. It was a four-man crew because there's a shortage of officials. They had to take a guy from their crew to help out another game, so their mechanics change and they aren't used to that.

"They did the best they could."