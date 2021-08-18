Watch Now: High school football: Horlick's Fletcher ready to lead on both sides of ball

RACINE — When assessing the skills of his son, Blake, Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher likes to make an analogy between Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

“Both are great players,” Brian Fletcher said. “But Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback and Brett Favre is a football player.”

Blake Fletcher fits the profile of a football player also. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior is entering his third season as Horlick’s quarterback and middle linebacker. He is effective at the former position. He is dominant at the latter.

So much so, in fact, that he was named first-team Associated Press All-State on the spring team and became the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year this summer. With Blake Fletcher setting the tone on both sides of the ball, Horlick went 6-1 despite opening the season with just 41 players.

He piled up 70 total tackles, 15 of which were for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. And at quarterback, he rushed for a team-high 764 yards and 15 touchdowns and passed for 382 yards and six TDs.