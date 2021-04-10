Watch Now: High school football: Horlick wins city championship

Also scoring for Horlick were Jeremy Cosey (9-yard run), Reggie Hubbard (15 yards) and Jamarionta Spraggins (1 yard).

The Rebels are getting back to the dominating ground game that helped them to a 26-8 record from 2016-18 and people are starting to notice. Case coach Bryan Shredl is one of them.

"When you have limited time and you have a system like they have a system, you're able to just just get it going the way they have," he said. "You've got to tip your hat to them because they've done a great job building this program where it's at.

"They might have a down year here and a down year there, but it's a pretty good program overall. Brian Fletcher's doing a great job with these guys."

Meanwhile, Shredl is seeing gradual progress with the youth-dominated Eagles (0-3).

Case had its moments Friday, especially when Kobe Brown broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to pull the Eagles to within 12-6. And in the third quarter, Ben Brawner threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Miles Gallagher.

But there is still plenty of work to be done. Take away Brown's 114 rushing yards and the Eagles produced just 62 offensive yards against Horlick. There were also eight penalties for 50 yards.