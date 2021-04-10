Watch Now: High school football: Horlick wins city championship

MOUNT PLEASANT — Around noon on Friday, a pickup truck pulling a trailer pulled up at Hammes Field. And then five people got to work giving the Horlick High School football team a temporary home.
A portable game clock was set up. So was an inflatable tunnel for the Rebels to run through. The cheerleaders came later. Coach Brian Fletcher and his staff were determined to give their players a home field, even if that turf technically belonged to their opponent Friday night.
The Rebels made the most of it, improving to 3-0 with a 42-12 Woodland-Red Conference victory over Case. Horlick, which rolled up 434 yards of offense, won the city title after previously defeating Park during this WIAA Alternate Fall season.
It just wasn't easy. Not after the Rebels went all week wondering where they were going to play. The renovated Horlick Field and the newly constructed Pritchard Park were possibilities, but both fell through for different reasons.
"It's been a difficult year for everybody, especially for these kids," Fletcher said. "They had their fall season cancelled and then they got their hopes up about these two beautiful new fields we have. They wanted to play there and to come and have to play Case for our home game at Case was less than ideal."
But give these guys credit. Coming off a 3-6 record in 2019, during which it lost to both Park and Case, Horlick played its third straight impressive game. And this is a team that that reported to practice in March with just 41 players.
Are they surprised by this success, considering the circumstances? Junior running back Jordan Brown, who rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, confesses that he is a little.
"Yeah, at first I was a little concerned," he said. "I was worried. I didn't know if we were going to come together, but we started putting in hard work in the weight room and we all came together."
Sophomore quarterback Blake Fletcher, Brian's son, also excelled. Having put on about 40 pounds since last season from weightlifting, Fletcher bulled for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and completed six of 10 passes for 68 yards.
The unsung heroes this night were the five starters on the offensive line, four of whom are starting for the first time. Left tackle Nick Segura, left guard Lorenzo Paez, center Joe Lynch, right guard Danny Feest and right tackle Ben Dineen were largely responsible for a team that outgained Case in yardage 434-176.
"They blocked well and they handled adversity," Blake Fletcher said.
Horlick's yardage would have been much higher if not for its nine penalties totaling 90 yards. One example was a long run by Blake Fletcher in the third quarter, when he got into the end zone on a second effort. But a penalty nullified the score.
"We didn't turn the ball over, but there were the penalties," Brian Fletcher said. "Some I didn't necessarily agree with, but at the end of the day, we had way too many penalties."
Also scoring for Horlick were Jeremy Cosey (9-yard run), Reggie Hubbard (15 yards) and Jamarionta Spraggins (1 yard).
The Rebels are getting back to the dominating ground game that helped them to a 26-8 record from 2016-18 and people are starting to notice. Case coach Bryan Shredl is one of them.
"When you have limited time and you have a system like they have a system, you're able to just just get it going the way they have," he said. "You've got to tip your hat to them because they've done a great job building this program where it's at.
"They might have a down year here and a down year there, but it's a pretty good program overall. Brian Fletcher's doing a great job with these guys."
Meanwhile, Shredl is seeing gradual progress with the youth-dominated Eagles (0-3).
Case had its moments Friday, especially when Kobe Brown broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to pull the Eagles to within 12-6. And in the third quarter, Ben Brawner threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Miles Gallagher.
But there is still plenty of work to be done. Take away Brown's 114 rushing yards and the Eagles produced just 62 offensive yards against Horlick. There were also eight penalties for 50 yards.
"It's fun to come out here and play against a team that was in the same boat as us with not being able to do much since the 2019 fall season," Shredl said. "It was a good game. We just waited too long to start playing football.