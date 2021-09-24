Watch Now: High school football: Horlick shuts down Park

RACINE — It was a feel-good story and a reality check all wrapped up in one.

As Horlick High School football players gathered in the rain following their 27-0 Southeast Conference victory over Park Friday night at Pritchard Park, coach Brian Fletcher issued a stern warning.

His message was, go ahead and enjoy this victory over their ancient rival, but don't enjoy it too much. The fact of the matter is, the Rebels didn't earn that privilege in the opinion of their coach.

"The way we played tonight, it's going to be a short season," Fletcher said. "I told the guys that and I speak the truth to them. I don't beat around the bush. I told them, 'If you guys have any dreams of playoffs, we did not look like a playoff team at all tonight. We didn't look like a team that is going to be above .500.

"That doesn't mean we're not going to be, but we need to clean some things up and we need to understand that we can't get complacent. We can't play up and down to our opponents."

Fletcher's primary concern was eight penalties for 80 yards, which included two personal foul infractions. At one point in the first half, Fletcher called a timeout and loudly reprimanded his players following a succession of penalties.