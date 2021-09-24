Watch Now: High school football: Horlick shuts down Park

RACINE — It was a feel-good story and a reality check all wrapped up in one.
As Horlick High School football players gathered in the rain following their 27-0 Southeast Conference victory over Park Friday night at Pritchard Park, coach Brian Fletcher issued a stern warning.
His message was, go ahead and enjoy this victory over their ancient rival, but don't enjoy it too much. The fact of the matter is, the Rebels didn't earn that privilege in the opinion of their coach.
"The way we played tonight, it's going to be a short season," Fletcher said. "I told the guys that and I speak the truth to them. I don't beat around the bush. I told them, 'If you guys have any dreams of playoffs, we did not look like a playoff team at all tonight. We didn't look like a team that is going to be above .500.
"That doesn't mean we're not going to be, but we need to clean some things up and we need to understand that we can't get complacent. We can't play up and down to our opponents."
Fletcher's primary concern was eight penalties for 80 yards, which included two personal foul infractions. At one point in the first half, Fletcher called a timeout and loudly reprimanded his players following a succession of penalties.
"There were too many penalties and there were too many big plays that we allowed them to have to hang around the game," Fletcher said. "I think we could have closed the door a lot sooner."
But there is a silver lining for the Rebels (3-3, 1-3 SEC).
After three straight losses and season-ending injuries to Blake Fletcher — the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season — and Nicolas Segura, Horlick has a chance to right their ship.
The Rebels defeated Park (0-4, 0-2 SEC) for the 10th time in the last 11 games between the two schools. Three of those victories came in this calendar year, when Horlick won by a combined score of 91-12.
And by closing out their regular season with victories over Case, Kenosha Indian Trail and Kenosha Bradford, which are a combined 5-12, the Rebels can still salvage a playoff berth.
That's what running back DeShon Griffin and guard Danny Feest took comfort in following the game.
"Once we fix what we need to fix, I feel we have a good chance of getting into the playoffs," said Griffin, a junior who rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries. "I feel we have a great chance of getting into the playoffs."
Feest, a first-team All-County guard as a sophomore last season, is also optimistic.
"We have a rough spurt, but I think tonight we made a statement that we're going to come back strong. We're just going to win out and go to the playoffs.
"I like how we've come together after the loss of Blake Fletcher and Nick Segura, which were big losses. Of course we miss them a lot, but I feel we're handling it well."
Horlick, which had 276 total yards to 105 for Park, scored one touchdown in each quarter — Griffin caught a 12-yard pass from Carson Fletcher in the first, Jordan Brown had a 32-yard run in the second, Miles Gallagher had a 4-yard run in the third and Lamontae Henderson had a 2-yard run in the fourth.
For Park, which still has a 54-38-6 advantage in the all-time series between these two schools, it was a much longer night.
The Panthers, who had to play SEC powers Oak Creek and Franklin after being idle for two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were whistled for 12 penalties totaling 95 yards. They also rushed for just 75 yards on 36 attempts — an average of 2.0 yards per carry.
And starting quarterback Carter Eschmann left the game in the second quarter after suffering a thigh injury. Fellow sophomore Brayden Burgher replaced him and completed 4 of 9 passes for 29 yards.
Still, Park was within 14-0 early in the third quarter when Horlick's Reggie Hubbard returned a punt 36 yards to the 4-yard line. That set up Gallagher's touchdown, which gave Horlick a 20-0 lead.
"It got away from us toward the end," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "The kids fought hard, I'm proud of what they did. But that punt return was kind of a deflater. After that, they went up three scores and it was tough.
"The kids got down a little bit and, after that, we moved the ball at times with a little help from penalties. But we've got to be able to punch it in we we get inside the 20-yard line."
Matsen said Eschmann should be able to return next week, when the Panthers play Tremper in Kenosha. But he was also encouraged by what he saw from Burgher.
"Burgher's progressing," Matsen said. "He's a work in progress still, but we've got a lot of confidence in him. He made some checkdowns and I'm happy with what he brings to the table."
Trey Carothers led Park by rushing for 44 yards on 11 carries. Anthony Silvani had a 40-yard gain on his only carry of the night.
Jordan Brown added 50 yards on five carries for Horlick. He also intercepted a pass.