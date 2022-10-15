Watch Now: High school football: Horlick rolls into playoffs with victory over Park

RACINE — First came the sheer machine-like precision, when a Horlick High School football team methodically pounded out 284 rushing yards in 43 attempts.

And then came the emotion after the Rebels ended their regular season by defeating Park 36-0 in a Southeast Conference game. Much of that came from senior lineman Danny Feest, who clutched the traveling trophy between these two teams while the teams were exchanging handshakes and then struggled to maintain his composure while addressing his teammates.

Who could blame him on this 42-degree night, during which brief showers occasionally fell? Horlick stymied Park, which was coming off a stunning 24-21 victory over Oak Creek. It was the final regular-season game Feest would play with his teammates, some of whom he's played football with most of his life. And they defeated Park in a rivalry that still packs a punch after nearly 100 years.

"The season's coming to an end, a lot of us probably won't play in college and this will be the last time, honestly, that a lot of us will be together," Feest said. "After high school, a lot of people go their separate ways and you never know what's going to happen after that.

"It's just pretty sad. I have a lot of good friends on this team and I don't want to lose contact with them."

When Feest and his pals periodically hook up in the coming years, this is what will surely spark lengthy conversations:

• Despite playing with not much depth this season, Horlick finished the regular season 7-2, placed second in the SEC with a 5-2 record and qualified for the playoffs.

• The Rebels defeated Park for the 11th time in 12 seasons and now have pulled to within 53-39-6 in the all-time series.

• In their final tuneup before the playoffs, the Rebels couldn't have looked much better. They piled up 302 yards of total offense while allowing just 79. And Park's dangerous rushing attack, which burned powerful Oak Creek for 370 yards a week earlier, was held to 47 yards on 24 carries.

"We came out, we executed, we played team football, we limited our mistakes and we came out with the big 'W,' " Horlick senior quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher said.

But it wasn't a complete loss for Park (5-4, 3-4 SEC), which finished with its first winning regular season since 2009. While the the Panthers didn't have a winning record in the SEC, coach Morris Matsen said they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2009 by virtue of their victory over Oak Creek.

"We're in," Matsen said. "We were in before we played this game. We got in last week with that big one. We were hoping it was going to carry over to this week.

"Hats off to Horlick. They came in and just out-physicalled us — up front and with their linebackers."

And it was a team effort all the way for the Rebels. Throughout the game, Fletcher would methodically walk behind center Nicolas Segura, run off several seconds on the clock while he checked the plays on his wristband and then put another dent in Park's defense with another running option.

Deshon Griffin, the 5-foot-7, 205-pound powerhouse, led the way with 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Carson Fletcher matched those 73 yards on six carries.

"This win means so much to me," Griffin said. "Everyone on social media was doubting us and doubting me and this feels so good to win."

Said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher: "He's an amazing kid. He plays very emotional and I can't say enough good about the kid. He's just a great kid and he plays an old-school style of football. He downhill, he's going to get you three or four yards and that's what allows us to do what we're doing offensively."

Also for Horlick, Reggie Hubbard had 51 yards on six carries. Freshman Anthony Liggins had 50 yards on seven carries. And Blake Fletcher had 39 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Sure, it was boring, a term Brian Fletcher proudly accepts. But it sure was effective effective.

How much did he believe in his running game? The Rebels, leading 8-0 in the the second quarter, faced a fourth-and-two at their own 28. Brian Fletcher didn't hesitate to go for it and, a few plays later, Liggins scored on a 14-yard run.

"We've got some guys who are really good at pounding the rock," Brian Fletcher said. "To play in the playoffs in Wisconsin, being able to run the ball is really important."

For Matsen, he kept it positive with his players while addressing them after the game. Despite the loss to Horlick, they still had Park's most successful season in years and there'e still at least one more game on tap.

And while Friday night's game ended with a continuously-running clock because of the 10-point rule, the Panthers were hanging in there well into the second quarter. But on their best drive of the night, Daezyjaun Williams fumbled on Horlick's 13-yard line and the Rebels' Ben Dineen recovered.

Horlick led 16-0 at that point.

"In the first half, we finally got things moving," Matsen said. "We moved the ball inside the 30-yard line and we fumbled and that one hurt. That just sucked the gas out of us and that was our only drive of the night."

Quarterback Tre Carothers led Park in rushing with 25 yards on 10 carries.

Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday morning.