Watch Now: High school football: Horlick overpowers Park in season opener

KENOSHA — Block out the thought that Brandon Woodruff is days away from pitching in the Milwaukee Brewers' season-opening game and this really did pass for an entertaining high school football game despite the unprecedented circumstances.
It was 37 degrees and dark Friday night — just like a typical October night — when Horlick and Park faced off in the first March game in their respective histories. And after Horlick wrapped up a 16-6 Woodland-Red Conference victory, the jubilant Rebels reacted as if they had just won a state championship.
Horlick players, who spent much of this school year wondering if they would get to play at all, erupted with cheers after they re-claimed the traveling trophy between these two programs. Park had finally won it in 2019 after Horlick had kept it at 2119 Rapids Dr., for seven straight years.
As coach Brian Fletcher presented them with a trophy that originated in 1928 but was revived in 2012, there was a party mindset on the artificial turf of Kenosha Bradford's stadium. It was almost as if the pent-up emotions of the last year were finally being released.
"We got the trophy back and it means a lot," said Horlick junior running back Jordan Brown, who scored both of the Rebels' touchdowns. "I was just so joyful when that buzzer rang and I'm just glad to give it back to coach Fletcher."
As one would expect from two programs who hadn't played a down in 17 months, there were some rough areas.
In Horlick's case, there were the 12 penalties for 106 yards, three lost fumbles and one interception.
For Park, the issue was a defense having to stay on the field most of the game because it wasn't able to contain Horlick's trap plays. The Rebels had 342 yards, 296 of which came on the ground, to just 77 total yards for Park.
Jamarionta Spraggins led the Rebels with 104 yards on 15 carries. Brown added 78 yards on 14 attempts and Reggie Hubbard had 70 yards on only seven carries.
"To be truthful, we couldn't stop the trap," new Park coach Morris Matsen said, "They were just gashing us. They ran the trap probably at least 20 times. The trap was tough for us.
"Offensively, we came prepared, but the kids just have to make plays. But I'm happy that they had the opportunity to play the game."
Horlick took an 8-0 lead on a 16-yard run by Brown in the second quarter. He added a 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Horlick's defense was dominant, allowing just 20 rushing yards in 27 attempts. Until late in the game, Horlick dominated with time of possession.
It was the first game for new Horlick defensive coordinator Sam Bartlett, who played for Fletcher at Horlick, and it was a winner.
"I thought our defense played phenomenal," Fletcher said. "Coach Sam Bartlett put a good game plan together and the kids executed. We pitched a shutout with the exception of a fumble return."
That came with seven minutes left in the third quarter when LaDainian Johnson scooped up a fumble by Brown and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers pulled to within 8-6 at at that point and there was plenty of time yet to get untracked.
"I was coming up to make a tackle with my guy, (defensive tackle) Jayden Jaramillo," said Johnson, a first-team All-Racine County Player as a junior in 2019. "Jayden put his shoulder on the ball and it popped out.
"I scooped up the ball and we scored."
But Horlick locked in and didn't allow Park's offense to get into the end zone.
That was especially evident on the game's final play, when Park had a first-and-goal at Horlick's 4-yard line with four seconds left. Park running back Tyvon Cade burst through a hole and desperately fought to get into the end zone, but Horlick kept him out until time expired.
It was a nice starting point for the Rebels, even if it wasn't always pretty.
"You could definitely tell there was some rust because our ball security was atrocious and then there were the penalties," Fletcher said. "The physical penalties you can live with, but it's the mental penalties that I have no tolerance for.
"We'll clean those things up. It's good to fix those things after a win."
Park also has some cleaning up to do.
"They played hard, we played hard, but those guys put it on us tonight." Johnson said. "We've got to watch film (Saturday) and get back after it. This game doesn't sum up our season. It's just the beginning.
"We're going to keep pushing and, hopefully, we'll make something happen."