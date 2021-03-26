Watch Now: High school football: Horlick overpowers Park in season opener

As one would expect from two programs who hadn't played a down in 17 months, there were some rough areas.

In Horlick's case, there were the 12 penalties for 106 yards, three lost fumbles and one interception.

For Park, the issue was a defense having to stay on the field most of the game because it wasn't able to contain Horlick's trap plays. The Rebels had 342 yards, 296 of which came on the ground, to just 77 total yards for Park.

Jamarionta Spraggins led the Rebels with 104 yards on 15 carries. Brown added 78 yards on 14 attempts and Reggie Hubbard had 70 yards on only seven carries.

"To be truthful, we couldn't stop the trap," new Park coach Morris Matsen said, "They were just gashing us. They ran the trap probably at least 20 times. The trap was tough for us.

"Offensively, we came prepared, but the kids just have to make plays. But I'm happy that they had the opportunity to play the game."

Horlick took an 8-0 lead on a 16-yard run by Brown in the second quarter. He added a 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Horlick's defense was dominant, allowing just 20 rushing yards in 27 attempts. Until late in the game, Horlick dominated with time of possession.