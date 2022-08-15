 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By R & B Carpets & Flooring
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch Now: High school football: Horlick inspired after challenging season

RACINE —It all unraveled rapidly on the  night of Sept. 3 at Horlick Field.

Blake Fletcher, the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year the previous season, suffered a broken left fibula while trying to pass against Oak Creek. The same night, nose tackle Nick Segura also was lost for the season with a knee injury.

There was other issues to deal with and the Rebels lost their next two games to slip to 2-3. But give this team credit. Somehow, they pulled it together to finish 5-5 and qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

One year later, Horlick appears to be in a position to make its mark in the Southeast Conference.

Fletcher, who will play for Air Force, is healthy and will again double at quarterback and middle linebacker (he was first-team Associated Press All-State at the latter position as a sophomore during the spring 2021 season).

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher (Blake's father) returns two-way All-SEC player Deshon Griffin at running back 

Blake Fletcher, Horlick

Bl. Fletcher
Danny Feest, Horlick

Feest
Elijah Barajas, Horlick

Barajas

Football previews

This is the seventh in a series of stories previewing the nine Racine County high school football teams.

Horlick Rebels

HEAD COACH: Brian Fletcher, 13th season (60-56 career record).

LAST YEAR: The Rebels went 5-5 overall and placed fourth in the Southeast Conference with a 3-4 record. Horlick lost to Kettle Moraine 17-6 in a first-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game.

GRADUATED ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Defensive lineman John Jenkins (first team); linebacker Jordan Brown (first team); defensive back-wide receiver Miles Gallagher (first team on defense, second team on offense); defensive lineman Matt Burnette (honorable mention).

RETURNING ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Offensive lineman Camren McIntosh (first team); running back Deshon Griffin (second team); offensive lineman Danny Feest (honorable mention).

SCHEDULE

AUGUST

19 — Milwaukee Marshall (NC), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

26 — Lake Geneva Badger (NC), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

2 — at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.

9 — Oak Creek, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

16 — at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.

23 — at Kenosha Indian Trail, Jaskwhich Stadium, 7 p.m.

30 — Franklin, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

OCTOBER

7 — at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.

14 — Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

