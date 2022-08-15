Watch Now: High school football: Horlick inspired after challenging season

PETER JACKEL
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
RACINE —It all unraveled rapidly on the night of Sept. 3 at Horlick Field.
Blake Fletcher, the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year the previous season, suffered a broken left fibula while trying to pass against Oak Creek. The same night, nose tackle Nick Segura also was lost for the season with a knee injury.
There was other issues to deal with and the Rebels lost their next two games to slip to 2-3. But give this team credit. Somehow, they pulled it together to finish 5-5 and qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
One year later, Horlick appears to be in a position to make its mark in the Southeast Conference.
Fletcher, who will play for Air Force, is healthy and will again double at quarterback and middle linebacker (he was first-team Associated Press All-State at the latter position as a sophomore during the spring 2021 season).
Horlick coach Brian Fletcher (Blake's father) returns two-way All-SEC player Deshon Griffin at running back
Horlick Rebels
HEAD COACH: Brian Fletcher, 13th season (60-56 career record).
LAST YEAR: The Rebels went 5-5 overall and placed fourth in the Southeast Conference with a 3-4 record. Horlick lost to Kettle Moraine 17-6 in a first-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game.
GRADUATED ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Defensive lineman John Jenkins (first team); linebacker Jordan Brown (first team); defensive back-wide receiver Miles Gallagher (first team on defense, second team on offense); defensive lineman Matt Burnette (honorable mention).
RETURNING ALL-COUNTY PLAYERS: Offensive lineman Camren McIntosh (first team); running back Deshon Griffin (second team); offensive lineman Danny Feest (honorable mention).
SCHEDULE
AUGUST
19 — Milwaukee Marshall (NC), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
26 — Lake Geneva Badger (NC), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
2 — at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
9 — Oak Creek, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
16 — at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.
23 — at Kenosha Indian Trail, Jaskwhich Stadium, 7 p.m.
30 — Franklin, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
7 — at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.
14 — Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!