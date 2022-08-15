Watch Now: High school football: Horlick inspired after challenging season

RACINE —It all unraveled rapidly on the night of Sept. 3 at Horlick Field.

Blake Fletcher, the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year the previous season, suffered a broken left fibula while trying to pass against Oak Creek. The same night, nose tackle Nick Segura also was lost for the season with a knee injury.

There was other issues to deal with and the Rebels lost their next two games to slip to 2-3. But give this team credit. Somehow, they pulled it together to finish 5-5 and qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

One year later, Horlick appears to be in a position to make its mark in the Southeast Conference.

Fletcher, who will play for Air Force, is healthy and will again double at quarterback and middle linebacker (he was first-team Associated Press All-State at the latter position as a sophomore during the spring 2021 season).

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher (Blake's father) returns two-way All-SEC player Deshon Griffin at running back