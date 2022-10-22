RACINE — A slow start, two costly turnovers and seven penalties were enough to end a special season earlier than expected for the Horlick High School football team Friday night.

Hosting defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Franklin, the Rebels were unable to come back from an 18-0 halftime deficit and lost 25-16 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game at Horlick Field.

“This is probably the toughest goodbye,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “This group of guys sacrificed a lot. I couldn’t be more proud of them. These guys are winners in life.”

Senior Blake Fletcher, Brian’s son, led the Rebels (7-3), throwing for 89 yards, rushing for 92 yards, catching one pass for 17 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

“It’s really, really hard right now,” Blake Fletcher said. “I’ve been playing with some of these guys since I was five years old. We played a hard game but unfortunately, we came up short.”

The Rebels entered the playoffs surging after defeating Park and Case by a combined score of 73-6 in their final two regular-season games to win the city championship. The season was a culmination of years of work for their 23 seniors.

After surviving a WIAA Alternate spring season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall season plagued by injuries in 2021, the Rebels broke through this fall with their best season since 2017 and were hosting a team that they lost to in a close contest just three weeks earlier.

But Friday’s game had a completely different start than the first meeting, a 17-6 loss on Sept. 30, and that did not bode well for Horlick.

Franklin (8-2) opened the game on offense and after converting a pair of third downs, quarterback Joseph Kallay threw a deep ball over the Horlick secondary to Dylan Drajkowski for a 51-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the game.

On the ensuing possession, the Rebels turned the ball over on downs on their own side of midfield and the Sabers kicked a 22-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

Horlick was able to move the ball well on its next drive and was nearing midfield again as the first quarter expired. But on the first play of the second quarter, the snap to Fletcher was high and Franklin was able to recover in Horlick territory again.

The Sabers found the end zone again with a 13-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left in the first half to take a 16-0 lead. On the extra point attempt, the snap went over the holder’s head, but Franklin kicker Cooper Mueller was able to pick the ball up, scramble towards the sideline and heave a pass to an open receiver in the end zone for two points and an 18-0 lead.

The conversion proved costly for the Rebels, as it helped the Sabers maintain a two-score lead as Horlick tried to rally in the second half.

“I really can’t explain it,” Brian Fletcher said. “We had a good week of practice and we just didn’t show up in the first half. It was hard to see our guys hanging their heads. We got into a little bit of a lull in the first half.”

The Rebels kept Franklin out of the end zone for the rest of the half, but they were unable to get a first down in either of their final two possessions.

Horlick opened the second half with significantly more energy than the first. Fletcher picked up first downs with both his legs and his arm, then Anthony Liggins broke a tackle to convert a fourth down attempt deep in Franklin territory.

Two plays later, Fletcher ran 19 yards up the middle on a draw for a touchdown. Running a similar play on the two-point conversion attempt, he found similar success to make it an 18-8 game with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Franklin was driving down the field on its next possession, but Horlick defensive back Jeremy Cosey pulled the ball away from the receiver following a catch to get the ball back for the Rebels.

After the turnover, Horlick drove into Franklin territory, but a false start on first down derailed the drive and the Rebels turned the ball over on downs.

The following drive for the Sabers was one that arguably sealed the win. After falling on a fumble on the first snap, Franklin’s offense ran seven minutes off the clock during a methodical 55-yard drive. It converted one fourth down and two third downs, one of which included a personal foul penalty on Horlick that added 15 yards to the end of the play.

The Sabers capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass on a screen on third and goal. When Horlick turned the ball over on downs, it was trailing 18-8 with one minute left in the third quarter. When the Rebel offense took the field again, it was a 25-8 game with six minutes remaining in the game.

Horlick tried to rally again, but Fletcher’s pass towards the end zone was intercepted at the 1-yard line with 3:27 left. The Rebels forced a punt three plays later, and managed to find the end zone on a 2-yard run by Fletcher on fourth and goal with 47 seconds left.

In his final play of high school football, Fletcher ran a stretch run to the right and lowered his shoulder, knocking over a Franklin defender as he dove into the end zone at the pylon for a successful two-point try.

“Blake was frustrated but hungry at halftime,” Brian Fletcher said. “He’s been our emotional leader and I can’t say enough about him. I couldn’t be more proud of who he is as a person and who he is as a leader.”

Horlick’s onside kick attempt after the touchdown rolled out of bounds, sending Franklin to the second round of the playoffs and leaving the Rebels devastated.

Despite allowing only 68 rushing yards on 32 carries, 19 first downs were enough for the Sabers to control possession and limit Horlick’s chances of a comeback late.

Blake Fletcher finished his senior season with 627 passing yards, 815 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns and more than 85 tackles on defense. His teammate, Danny Feest, tied his career high with two sacks in Friday’s game.

“Danny played hands down his best football game in his life,” Brian Fletcher said. “He was just a nonstop headache for their team and made one play after another.”

“I play every game like it’s going to be my last game,” Feest said. “But this one just felt different knowing that it could actually be my last game. I just have to do what I can. I gave it 110% every play and the whole team did.”

Isaiah King added four catches for 46 yards for the Rebels. Liggins finished with two rushing yards, 17 passing yards and 15 receiving yards. Camren McIntosh had two catches for 19 yards and Reggie Hubbard had five carries for 17 yards.

Kallay led Franklin with 144 passing yards.

Afterwards, it was an emotional scene on the field. As players hugged and consoled each other, Brian Fletcher gathered them one final time to give them a parting message.

“I told them that they’ve gone through things that no team at Horlick in the history of the school’s existence has ever had to go through,” Fletcher said. “They’ve been through a lot and they’re fighters. The world kept throwing stuff at them and they were just very resilient.”