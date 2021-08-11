Watch Now: High school football: Demons enter a new era with Sulik

BURLINGTON — Throughout the 68 games Steve Tenhagen was coach of the Burlington High School football team, this much was certain: His team was going to score points in bunches.

The Demons averaged 28.6 points and 346.2 yards per game under his watch. They scored 40 or more points 17 times and reached at least 50 points five times. On just three occasions were one of his teams shut out.

Tenhagen resigned in June because of health reasons and Eric Sulik, Tenhagen’s defensive backs coach, is taking over the program. Given Sulik’s background, will Burlington start to be known more as a defensive-oriented team?

Not necessarily. Sulik was head coach of East Troy’s program from 2007-15 and put up some impressive numbers after a slow start. After going 7-29 his first four years as coach, his 2011 team broke through with a 7-3 record and outscored its opponents 379-183.

“There’s a lot more similarities than differences,” the 46-year-old Sulik said when asked to compare his coaching style to that of Tenhagen. “I have been on the defensive side on this coaching staff for the last five years and I served as defensive coordinator the last couple of years at East Troy. So if I bring more of a defensive mindset, that may be true.