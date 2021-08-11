Watch Now: High school football: Demons enter a new era with Sulik

BURLINGTON — Throughout the 68 games Steve Tenhagen was coach of the Burlington High School football team, this much was certain: His team was going to score points in bunches.
The Demons averaged 28.6 points and 346.2 yards per game under his watch. They scored 40 or more points 17 times and reached at least 50 points five times. On just three occasions were one of his teams shut out.
Tenhagen resigned in June because of health reasons and Eric Sulik, Tenhagen’s defensive backs coach, is taking over the program. Given Sulik’s background, will Burlington start to be known more as a defensive-oriented team?
Not necessarily. Sulik was head coach of East Troy’s program from 2007-15 and put up some impressive numbers after a slow start. After going 7-29 his first four years as coach, his 2011 team broke through with a 7-3 record and outscored its opponents 379-183.
“There’s a lot more similarities than differences,” the 46-year-old Sulik said when asked to compare his coaching style to that of Tenhagen. “I have been on the defensive side on this coaching staff for the last five years and I served as defensive coordinator the last couple of years at East Troy. So if I bring more of a defensive mindset, that may be true.
“However, the offensive philosophy Steve had was very similar to what we had at East Troy. It’s not apples and oranges at all. Even though I spent most of my time on the defensive side the last five years, I always paid attention to what was going on offensively. And I work in a youth program and we run the same offense down at that level.”
Jason Bousman, a longtime offensive line coach, has replaced Tenhagen as the one who calls the plays as the new offensive coordinator.
What’s intriguing is how different Burlington will look when it opens it season Aug. 20 with a nonconference game at Whitnall because there will be sweeping personnel changes.
Zach Wallace, one of the most productive running backs in program history with 3,388 yards and 44 touchdowns, has moved on to play for Minnesota-Duluth. Peyton O’Laughlin, a first-team All-Racine County quarterback, has also graduated. So have receivers who include Ethan Safar, another first-team All-County Player.
“Nathan Villarreal is the only kid back with a varsity catch,” Sulik said.
The only returning starters on offense are linemen Ashton Hensley. Connor O’Reilly and Brady Bjurstrom. But those three are a nice starting point.
“Brady is a competitive powerlifter, so he brings a lot into getting our kids to play with a certain level of confidence,” Sulik said. “And when Connor turns it on, there’s not a whole lot better than him.”
Candidates to start at quarterback are sophomores Tommy Teberg and Jack Sulik — Eric’s son — and junior Drew Weis. It appears that Teberg will open the season behind center.
“He’s going from playing freshman football last year to being a varsity starter in Week One, so there’s a big learning curve,” Sulik said. “But with Tommy at quarterback, he’s quick, he’s got a feel for running some of zone-read stuff ... I had an opportunity coach him in youth football and you can see that he gets it.”
Connor McNamara, who was limited to 17 yards on four carries last season because of injuries, could replace Wallace as Burlington’s primary running back. He’s even wearing Wallace’s old No. 12.
“He probably would have gotten more opportunities to spell Zach, but that just didn’t work out,” Sulik said. “He’s a very fast kid, physical and strong. I think things are going to come together for him his senior year.”
Defensively, Sulik will build around returning starters Jacob Follis, a senior safety who may be moved to linebacker, senior linebacker Colin Szymankiewicz and junior lineman Reece Schuls.
Senior Zeke Tiedt, who decided not to play last season, should be a major addition on the defensive and offensive lines.
Will this team be able to move on from the sour memories of 2020, when the Demons won their first four games before losing their last three (the last was because of a pandemic-related forfeit)?
Szymankiewicz and Follis are two who are looking forward to finding out.
“I think we thought we were unbeatable and then we got hit with that first loss and we didn’t react how we should have,” Szymankiewicz said. “I want us to win conference this year. I think if we really put our minds to it, we can get there. I’m getting sick of looking at that banner up there (from 2014, when Burlington won its most recent Southern Lakes Conference championship).”
Said Follis: “I want to compete for the conference championship. I think we have 25 in our school’s history and it’s always good to add another one. I’m just excited to see all the young kids step up and help the team.”