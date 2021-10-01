Watch Now: High school football: Crusaders roll past Hilltoppers

"I knew we were going to have our hands full. We were hopeful we were going to be able to compete. I told the kids, 'We've got to get back to the point where we can compete with these level of teams. That's where we want to be, but it's going to take a lot of hard work."

Catholic Central's touchdowns came on an 11-yard pass from Max Robson to Calahan Miles in the the second quarter and on a 58-yard run by Henry Amborn in the third quarter.

Despite consecutive losses to conference powers St. Joseph and Lutheran, Catholic Central (4-3, 2-3 MCC) can still qualify for the playoffs by winning its last two games. The Hilltoppers close out against Kingdom Prep (3-3) Friday in Burlington and Dominican (1-6) in Whitefish Bay Oct. 15.

"These kids are pretty resilient," Aldrich said. "They'll bounce back. The biggest thing is we've got to physically recover. We've had two physical games back to back. When you're thin to begin with, that's where the issues start to pile up."

As for Lutheran, they will be tested by St. Joseph, which has outscored its opponents 275-52. How does Aldrich see that game turning out?