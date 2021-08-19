Watch Now: High School football: Cotton has huge night in Union Grove's victory over Racine Lutheran

Lutheran advanced inside Union Grove's 25-yard line three times, hut came up empty each time. Two of the drives ended with fumbles.

And several players left the game with cramps, prompting coach Scott Smith to admonish his players afterward for their lack of conditioning. And junior defensive end Dylan Ormond was carried off the field in the second quarter with what Smith said could be a season-ending injury.

"Give credit to them," Smith said. "They've got a good football team and we're not in shape to play football yet. We'll get there. We moved some people around during the game and we've got some new guys, but it's a football game and the sun's going to come up tomorrow and we're going to work harder next week."

When asked about Ormond, who appeared to suffer a leg injury, Smith said, "There's a chance he'll be out for the year and that will hurt us. He's really come a long ways and he's got a motor that doesn't stop. Hopefully, the good Lord lets him heal fast."

Lutheran's touchdowns came on a 5-yard run by Isaiah Folsom in the first quarter and a 29-yard run by Eric Ibarra in the fourth. But the Crusaders' biggest star was Zawicki, who more than held his own when matched against Cotton.