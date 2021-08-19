Watch Now: High School football: Cotton has huge night in Union Grove's victory over Racine Lutheran

RACINE — Cody Cotton demonstrated why the University of Wisconsin is pursuing him as preferred walk-on.
Nathan Williams showed that he felt right at home as new quarterback of the Union Grove High School football team. And this has nothing to do with the fact he lives three minutes from Pritchard Park, where the Broncos played Thursday night.
And Garrett Foldy showcased why he is one of the best two-way players in Racine County.
With those three setting the tone, Union Grove opened its season with a 35-14 victory over Racine Lutheran on a warm, muggy night at Pritchard Park, which opened last spring.
Cotton bordered on spectacular, rushing for 219 yards and four touchdowns as a wingback and doubled at cornerback. His touchdowns covered 2, 63, 30 and 69 yards.
"He's one of the best athletes, I feel, in the state," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "He can fly, as you saw, he's a great kid and a great football player. We love getting him the ball. He had 219 yards on 12 carries. That shows you what a home-run hitter he is when he gets the ball in his hands."
Williams, whose graduated brother, Nick, led Union Grove in rushing last season, settled right in at quarterback. The junior didn't complete a pass in three attempts, but he did rush for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
His 45-yard touchdown run gave Union Grove a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
"I was a little nervous, as you should be, but as I got into the game, I thought I was a lot more comfortable," said Williams, who is an accomplished hockey player. "I got used to everything and I just started playing the way I'm used to playing."
And then there was Foldy, Union Grove's leading rusher as a sophomore in 2019 whose role changed to being Nick Williams' primary blocker last season. Not only did Foldy churn for 72 yards on 15 carries, he was all over the field as a middle linebacker with five solo tackles, one of which was for a loss, and three assists.
"He was a huge impact," Nathan Williams said. "He was flying around on defense, going to his gaps and hunting people down. On offense, his blocking was insane, he was running with his head up and he found the open gaps. He was really good today."
Union Grove piled up 424 yards for the night on 55 plays — an average of 7.7 yards per play. It was a night when everything clicked for the Broncos, who went 4-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
For Lutheran, it was far more of a struggle. While the passing combination of Camdin Jansen to Gavin Zawicki was impressive — Zawicki caught seven passes for 146 yards — there were too many issues for this team to overcome.
Lutheran advanced inside Union Grove's 25-yard line three times, hut came up empty each time. Two of the drives ended with fumbles.
And several players left the game with cramps, prompting coach Scott Smith to admonish his players afterward for their lack of conditioning. And junior defensive end Dylan Ormond was carried off the field in the second quarter with what Smith said could be a season-ending injury.
"Give credit to them," Smith said. "They've got a good football team and we're not in shape to play football yet. We'll get there. We moved some people around during the game and we've got some new guys, but it's a football game and the sun's going to come up tomorrow and we're going to work harder next week."
When asked about Ormond, who appeared to suffer a leg injury, Smith said, "There's a chance he'll be out for the year and that will hurt us. He's really come a long ways and he's got a motor that doesn't stop. Hopefully, the good Lord lets him heal fast."
Lutheran's touchdowns came on a 5-yard run by Isaiah Folsom in the first quarter and a 29-yard run by Eric Ibarra in the fourth. But the Crusaders' biggest star was Zawicki, who more than held his own when matched against Cotton.
"He's a strong kid," McClelland said of Zawicki. "We were in coverage with him a lot. He has strong hands and was able to take the ball away from us and put himself in the right position. I feel like he's definitely going to be a top kid in that conference (the Midwest Classic Conference) and in the state."
But on this night, Union Grove's playmakers were too much to overcome.
"We just came out flying in this game and we hit them in the mouth right away," Foldy said. "They really weren't expecting that, I don't think, and it worked out well for us. We made a bunch of plays."
Said Cotton: "We did amazing, especially our O-line, fullback and tight end, blocking for me and creating holes. That made the difference. And we have an amazing defense with a lot of returning players, so it's real cool. We're just going to keep it up."