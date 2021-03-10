Watch Now: High school football: City schools begin spring practice

"We just want to get kids moving again and have some type of structure. To be able to work together and see each other, you can just feel the energy. These kids have just been waiting to do something and it it's exciting to see the smiles on their faces. They're out being kids again."

It was back to the basics with Fletcher, who reminded his players to social distance and do all the right things when he addressed them before practice Wednesday. And then everyone is going sort of feel their ways through the strangest of seasons.

It sure has been strange through the season's first three days. After all, players reported to practice just three weeks after 17.8 inches of snow fell on Racine. But on Wednesday, the temperate in Racine approached 60 degrees.

"It's really weird, but luckily the snow is starting to clear up," Blake Fletcher said. "It would have been a lot harder is snow was still on the ground. But it's pretty good weather for us, so I'm excited to just go out and play ball."

Added Brian Fletcher: "The fact that we're out here doing practices that normally would be held in August and there are snow piles all around us obviously is a first. It's so much different than it was previously. There's nothing normal about it, but it's definitely a positive to have the kids here."