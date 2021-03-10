Watch Now: High school football: City schools begin spring practice

RACINE — If gentlemen could start their engines at the Indianapolis 500 in August and golfers could challenge for a Green Jacket at the Masters six weeks before Christmas, why not high school football in spring?
Anything goes in this crazy world of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that's why high school football players from Park, Horlick and Case were starting practice this week not under a hot August sun, but with snow banks lining their fields.
Nearly 17 months after last playing, the three Racine public school teams finally returned to the field this week. They are preparing for a seven-game season with no playoffs as temporary members of the Woodland Red Conference and there will be profound change once the season gets underway March 26.
In Horlick's case, coach Brian Fletcher is starting practice with 41 players, compared with the 90 or so he had in August 2019.
As of now, the newly renovated Horlick Field and the newly constructed Pritchard Park facility will remain vacant because City of Racine restrictions have not been lifted. That means the artificial turf as both venues that players can't wait to try out may go another season without being used.
And it may get a little complicated during the season's final two games, when other spring sports will be running concurrently.
But it was full speed ahead at Horlick's practice field Wednesday afternoon because these kids just want to play football.
"My dad, obviously he's the coach, came and told me there's going to be a season and I was just ecstatic," said sophomore quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher. "I was just basically jumping for joy. I'm just excited to be out here."
Junior Ayden Graham, who plays multiple positions, is also thrilled that another high school sports season won't pass him by.
"At first, it was just a lot of waiting and listening — waiting to see what we were going to do," he said. "It was hard to see everybody else out of the city and out of the state playing. But it's just real nice to finally get out here and get to play."
While Brian Fletcher, who has been Horlick's coach since 2010, has never seen numbers this low, that's not the point. It's all about returning to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic wiped out the entire spring sports season in 2020 and all contact sports last fall.
Other than text messages, Fletcher had no contact with his players from last March 12 until March 1. It's a challenge to get things going again under those circumstances, but at least this is a start.
"Obviously, the biggest aspect for us this year was was to provide an opportunity for the kids to get back to some degree of normality," he said. "I think the kids that felt comfortable doing it are here and the kids who weren't comfortable coming out, we totally respect that.
"We just want to get kids moving again and have some type of structure. To be able to work together and see each other, you can just feel the energy. These kids have just been waiting to do something and it it's exciting to see the smiles on their faces. They're out being kids again."
It was back to the basics with Fletcher, who reminded his players to social distance and do all the right things when he addressed them before practice Wednesday. And then everyone is going sort of feel their ways through the strangest of seasons.
It sure has been strange through the season's first three days. After all, players reported to practice just three weeks after 17.8 inches of snow fell on Racine. But on Wednesday, the temperate in Racine approached 60 degrees.
"It's really weird, but luckily the snow is starting to clear up," Blake Fletcher said. "It would have been a lot harder is snow was still on the ground. But it's pretty good weather for us, so I'm excited to just go out and play ball."
Added Brian Fletcher: "The fact that we're out here doing practices that normally would be held in August and there are snow piles all around us obviously is a first. It's so much different than it was previously. There's nothing normal about it, but it's definitely a positive to have the kids here."
There was a growing sense of normalcy as Horlick with students being phased back into school. Seniors and freshman were in class March 1, juniors returned Monday and sophomores are scheduled to be back next Monday.
How this football season plays out remains to be seen.
Horlick is scheduled to play Park in the season opener March 26 at Pritchard Park, but there is uncertainty with that. Because of the city's restrictions, the game may have to be held at an alternate site outside of Racine.
"I'm kind of torn on it," Brian Fletcher said. "Having my son go through a basketball season, you'd almost rather have him play on the road if spectators are going to be allowed at the games so that people can come out and see their kids play.
"If it means home games with no spectators, I guess we'd rather be on the road."
Another complication is athletes who play in overlapping sports this spring. That includes Blake Fletcher and Graham, who plan on also playing baseball this spring.
Brian Fletcher said he has already spoken to Tyler Funk and Josh Slamka, the respective baseball and track coaches at Horlick, and arrangements are being made to accommodate those athletes.
"We're working out a schedule because we don't want kids to have to choose," he said. "We're going to work together as adults to be accommodating. These kids have been dealt a raw hand all year and we want to make sure that we're working together so they can play all the sports they want to play."
Football will serve as the foundation for all that, even though playing at this time of the year seems so weird.
"In my opinion, this is a real good building block for next year," Graham said. "We have a lot of young players on this team, we're all hungry and we're all ready to get out there and play. It's good to get our team chemistry up for next season."