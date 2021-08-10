Watch Now: High school football: Catholic Central not deep, but talented

BURLINGTON — On the night of Oct. 16, the Catholic Central High School football team rolled to a 49-13 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican, setting up an encouraging outlook.
The young Hilltoppers had squared their record at 2-2 after outscoring their two most recent opponents 85-23. Things were starting to click. A foundation for the future was seemingly being poured.
And then the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic descended over their season.
Three consecutive games were wiped out by quarantine issues involving opponents and Catholic Central did not play again until Nov. 13. Its season quietly ended that night with a 32-27 postseason loss to Cambria-Friesland despite rushing for 396 yards.
If the Hilltoppers got anything out of last season, it was learning how to be mentally strong. Because week after week, they grinded through practices only to learn that their game for that weekend had been cancelled.
“It was, at times, very frustrating,” quarterback Max Robson said, “especially when I knew I was putting in the most work I possibly could and we were setting up to do something amazing against a team we had worked on all week, just to hear that another COVID outbreak happened and all that hard work was for nothing.”
Tom Aldrich, who enters his 30th season as Catholic Central’s coach, feels there was value that went with that frustration.
“It was a little tough trying to keep the kids mentally into practices without having the opportunity to play games, but I thought they did a great job with that and we still had a lot of fun,” he said.
And now everything is lining up for this program, which has made four WIAA championship game appearances under Aldrich, the most recent of which was in 2010.
The Hilltoppers moved last season to the Midwest Classic Conference, which has programs more similar to their enrollment. Also, a number of established players return, which could make for one of Catholic Central’s most competitive teams in several years.
Robson, whom Aldrich said has made substantial progress since last season, returns at quarterback. So do guards Hunter Gilbert and Murphy O’Brien and center Mitchell Dietzel, a second-team All-Racine County player last season. Christian Pedone, the Hilltoppers’ kicker last season, will become a two-way starting lineman.
Also back are receivers Cal Miles and Evan Krien.
“The depth is questionable, but we feel we have some real nice players,” Aldrich said. “We have some kids who can step up and play some roles. We were very young last year, so we have a lot of kids who got some playing experience.
“Hopefully, they know what to expect a little bit more and they can compete the way they want to compete at the level of competition they’re playing against.”
Robson will be the centerpiece on offense after rushing for 404 yards and 11 touchdowns on 87 carries and completing 17 of 33 passes for 250 yards and three TDs. The senior is expecting far more of himself this season.
“I feel I have progressed a lot,” Robson said. “One, I feel my knowledge of our offense has skyrocketed throughout the year. And I have gotten bigger and stronger. My arms and legs are stronger and, mentally, I’m more prepared than I was.”
Reid Muellenbach and Neal McCourt, who combined for 845 rushing yards last season, have graduated. But Henry Amborn is an intriguing option.
Amborn, who placed fifth at 145 pounds in the WIAA Division 2 Wrestling Championships last season, could be one of the most elusive backs Catholic Central has had in several seasons, Aldrich believes. The senior was limited to three games last season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee and underwent surgery.
“When I’m healthy and I’m in my mind state of, ‘I’m going to get runs, I’m going to get hits,’ I’m going to go out there and hit someone,” Amborn said. “You have to go out there on every play until the whistle blows. That’s my mentality in wrestling and in football.”
Several of those established players on offense will be doubling on defense, which positions the Hilltoppers for success all the more.
“I think our kids are going to have a lot of fun defensively,” Aldrich said. “They’re learning the scheme and they’re understanding that they have a role to play instead of just going out and doing their own thing.
“I think they saw last year that that doesn’t work and they have to go out and play as a unit. We’re excited. We think we have some decent kids on the back end of things in the secondary that will allow us to be a little more aggressive up front.”
Said Miles: “We’ve got some big guys who really know how to play. As long as we follow coach’s rules, I think we should be good.”