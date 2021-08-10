Watch Now: High school football: Catholic Central not deep, but talented

Reid Muellenbach and Neal McCourt, who combined for 845 rushing yards last season, have graduated. But Henry Amborn is an intriguing option.

Amborn, who placed fifth at 145 pounds in the WIAA Division 2 Wrestling Championships last season, could be one of the most elusive backs Catholic Central has had in several seasons, Aldrich believes. The senior was limited to three games last season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee and underwent surgery.

“When I’m healthy and I’m in my mind state of, ‘I’m going to get runs, I’m going to get hits,’ I’m going to go out there and hit someone,” Amborn said. “You have to go out there on every play until the whistle blows. That’s my mentality in wrestling and in football.”

Several of those established players on offense will be doubling on defense, which positions the Hilltoppers for success all the more.

“I think our kids are going to have a lot of fun defensively,” Aldrich said. “They’re learning the scheme and they’re understanding that they have a role to play instead of just going out and doing their own thing.