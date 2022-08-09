Watch Now: High school football: Catholic Central looks to build on last season

BURLINGTON — After members of the Catholic Central High School football team returned from a playoff loss against Reedsville last Oct. 29, there was still some unsettled business.

Seniors who included Max Robson, Henry Amborn and Cal Miles gathered the program's underclassmen in the team's dressing area and issued them a challenge.

Yes, Catholic Central had just lost 50-14 in a second-round WIAA Division 7 playoff game. But the Hilltoppers had just completed a feel-good 8-4 record after several seasons of this depth-challenged program struggling to get through seasons.

The challenge was to build on this season and maybe even return Catholic Central to past glories, such as when the program won back-to-back state championships in 2008 and '09. And those underclassmen listened.

"They let us know how good we will be and how intimidating we can be if we really put the work into it," said Mitchell Dietzel, a three-year starter at center who will double on the defensive line. "We took that heart and we really applied that this offseason.

"We were living in the weight room this whole offseason. We were waking up at 5 in the morning and weightlifting before school. We ran on hot summer days. We just really wanted to do good this year and I think we put in the work to do do it."

Coach Tom Aldrich and his staff will have some holes to fill after the graduation of Robson, Amborn and Miles, among other key contributors. But Aldrich is confident his program can continue its upswing and that starts with the offensive line.

In addition to Dietzel returning for a third-straight season at center, other returning starters are Gavin Fowler, Ayden Muellenbach and Christian Pedone. That unit should go a long way in enhancing the effectiveness of the newcomers on offense.

"Having four guys back for our line is huge because without a line, you're not going to have a football team," said running back Kaden Kayser, who is projected to replace Amborn as the Hilltoppers' top running back. "They've been working hard during the offseason going to the weight room and I'm super confident in them. I'm a running back and I can't wait to see them."

Competing to replace Robson, a three-year starter at quarterback, is Alex Vogt, a left-handed junior, and Evan Krien, a senior. Aldrich said it was still too close to call before practice Monday, but he's thrilled by what he has seen from each of them.

"I think both kids have worked really hard and both kids want it," Aldrich said. "It's great to see that passion and desire. It's a drive that rubs off on their teammates, so I'm really excited about that.

"And I think either one of them will do a good job. Both have good leadership qualities. They're different kinds of leadership qualities, but they are both leaders."

Settled in at wide receiver is Von Rabenau, a returning starter who caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. His average yards per catch was 30.6 yards.

Another target for either Vogt or Krien is tight end junior Paul Minnich, who played mostly on defense last season.

Aldrich, who was a running back at Catholic Central from 1975-77, has liked what he's seen from Kayser, who rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown in his secondary role to Amborn last season.

"He got reps at running back and he showed glimpses of being real good," Aldrich said. "He's a real hard runner and he's very determined when he runs. When you get him going, it's tough for one guy to bring him down.

"And he's gotten physically stronger this year. He's put in a lot of work in the weight room and it shows. We think he'll be a nice asset for us in backfield."

Adding depth at running back is senior Tai Loughrin and juniors Wyatt Riehle and Austin Schwenn. Loughrin rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns last season. Riehle added 152 yards and two touchdowns.

"Tai has battled the injury bug the first couple of years and last year he was able to make it through the season," Aldrich said. "So we're expecting to see him continue to improve.

"Wyatt is a smaller kid, but he runs really hard and Austin is just a football player. He loves to play and he's got a great attitude."

The defense remains a work on progress, but Dietzel and Fowler are expected to be up front. Loughrin is being switched from the line to safety.

Kayser and Minnich are returning starters at linebacker, Schwenn became a starter toward the end of the season and Pedone, "didn't start, but played quite a bit," Aldrich said.

Krien and Von Rabenau are expected to be two of the defensive backs.

"The goal is the same every year," Aldrich said. "I'm old school, but it's to get better every week and I think if we do that, we have a chance to obtain some of the goals the kids would like to have and we as a staff would like to have.

"You'd like to win a conference championship, you'd like to win a state championship, bot not too many teams get that opportunity. You've just got to plug away each week, but starting out at the beginning of the year, I wouldn't count this team out."

The 62-year-old Aldrich, who is entering his 31st season as the Hilltoppers' coach is on the brink of winning his 200th career game. He doesn't count that as one of his goals.

"It means that I've been fortunate enough to coach for a long time," he said.