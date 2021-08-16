Watch Now: High school football: Case trying to build on winning season

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was April 16 and the Case High School football team was seemingly going nowhere.
The Eagles, who had opened their spring alternate season with three straight losses, were trailing Brown Deer 16-6 in the second quarter. Chances appeared likely that Case, which had not enjoyed a winning season since 1993, was going to endure even more disappointment.
And then cornerback Amarrion Bridges intercepted a Noah Pettit pass deep in Case territory. Cheers erupted from the Hammes Field sideline and a fire was lit under the Eagles.
"I got a diving interception that hyped the team up and from there, we just picked each other up and got excited and just kept on going," said Bridges, who finished the season with four interceptions.
Case responded with three third-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 26-16 victory. The Eagles followed with three more victories to mark the first time in 27 years that they finished a season with more victories than losses.
Gavin Gutman, who split time at quarterback last spring with the graduated Ben Brawner, remembers that play as the turning point with a season hanging in the balance.
"Definitely, the interception by Amarrion was a big point," he said. "We also a fumble recovery around the 50-yard line that our tackle, Sam Yager, picked up for about a 10-yard run. "Seeing our sideline erupt from that just brought life back to the game and we all went up from that and brought ourselves from that point.
"Before Brown Deer, we were kind of hesitant and unsure. We hadn't played football in a year and a half. So we were really unsure about the season until we had that point against Brown Deer. We all realized we could work together and bring it back up."
Could this be the start of something special for the Eagles? That remains to be seen.
They will have to replace several key graduated starters, including Kobe Brown, an honorable mention AP All-State player on the spring team, and right tackle Austin Carrillo, a three-year starter who has moved on to play for Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota.
But coach Bryan Shredl also returns eight starters on defense and six on offense. He thinks there's enough back to carry over what Case started last spring.
"I think when you have some success like that, it opens the eyes of people who are paying attention and you have more freshmen come in," Shredl said. "We saw that this fall. We've had the most freshmen come in since I've been here (Shredl took over the program in 2015) with over 40 freshmen and we're really excited about it.
"We have 75 players in the program and I think has something to do with the success we've had."
Gutman will bring a proven leader to the offense. He gained valuable experience as a junior, completing 19 of 41 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and he expects to be at another level this season.
"Ben and I had a two-possession switch between at quarterback and every time I went out there, I just thought that I needed to make those two possessions whether we're up 20 or down 20," Gutman said.
The graduation of Brown leaves a big hole in the offense, but Shredl believes he has capable replacements in Jordan Sorenson, a senior, and Javion Trice, a junior. Sorenson rushed for 31 yards on 15 carries and Trice is being switched from wide receiver, where he caught 11 passes for 107 yards.
"Jordan is going to do all the things that we ask him to do," Shredl said. "He's going to pass block well, he's going to run well and he's going to take care of the football. He is definitely more of our power runner and Javion will be more of our elusive back."
While Carrillo will be difficult to replace, Case returns three starters in the offensive line with Yager, a senior, at left tackle, junior Noah Ferguson at left guard and junior Nate Kitzing at center. The right side will be handled by sophomores Niko Ramirez at guard and Payton Allen at tackle.
"Kobe Brown was an unbelievable runner, but a lot of that has to do with our offense line," Shredl said. "We have three starters back this year and we really look forward to seeing what they can do up front."
At wide receiver, Bridges (eight receptions for 90 yards) and Jackson Kincade, a senior, will be the top returnees.
Starters returning on defense are senior Nikolai Nelson, senior Alexzander Vargas at tackle, senior Tyler Lewis and juniors Patrick Zimowski and Michael Blommel at linebacker and Bridges, Kincade and junior Wyatt Crogg in the secondary.
"With the success that we've had, I don't think that anything is impossible," Shredl said. "Yeah, we graduated some key players, but at the same time, you see how many players are coming back.
"As long as we keep coaching and they get better every week, those young players are going to fill in just fine."