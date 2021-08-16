Watch Now: High school football: Case trying to build on winning season

"Before Brown Deer, we were kind of hesitant and unsure. We hadn't played football in a year and a half. So we were really unsure about the season until we had that point against Brown Deer. We all realized we could work together and bring it back up."

Could this be the start of something special for the Eagles? That remains to be seen.

They will have to replace several key graduated starters, including Kobe Brown, an honorable mention AP All-State player on the spring team, and right tackle Austin Carrillo, a three-year starter who has moved on to play for Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota.

But coach Bryan Shredl also returns eight starters on defense and six on offense. He thinks there's enough back to carry over what Case started last spring.

"I think when you have some success like that, it opens the eyes of people who are paying attention and you have more freshmen come in," Shredl said. "We saw that this fall. We've had the most freshmen come in since I've been here (Shredl took over the program in 2015) with over 40 freshmen and we're really excited about it.

"We have 75 players in the program and I think has something to do with the success we've had."