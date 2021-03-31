Watch Now: High school football: Case struggles against Notre Dame

"There's just a lot of things that we were fighting against that we normally would have done in order to prepare for a season. We're not using any excuses. We're just getting better every day. We're really using this season to continue to get better with this young team and we're kind impressed with how we've improved over the last two weeks, even though the score doesn't show it.

"We have a young team full of sophomores and they're getting better every day."

It certainly started off impressively for the Eagles. After Notre Dame (2-0) took a 7-0 lead on its first possession, Brown produced his big play.

Following the blocks of right tackle Austin Carrillo, right guard Adonis Cotto and fullback Alfonso Cruz, Brown found an opening and ran 80 yards down the right side of the field.

"We called a 'stretch right,' and then Alfonso blocked for me and then Adonis and Austin came," Brown said. "I had a couple of stiff arms and then I saw daylight. I was down there for a touchdown before I knew it.

"After that play, the wheezing started in my chest. I went to use my inhaler, but I didn't have any left, so I had a little asthma attack. They went to the doctors to get me a new asthma pump, but I couldn't go back in because the weather was messing with my chest."