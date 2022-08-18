Watch Now: High school football: Case starts a new era with Graham

MOUNT PLEASANT — One could feel a certain energy in the air as first-year coach Anton Graham oversaw another practice for the Case High School football team Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Graham, who is still rushing quarterbacks as a defensive end for the Racine Raiders, was a man in perpetual motion, moving from one position group to another. The Eagles followed up a promising 4-3 record during the alternate 2021 spring season with an 0-7 mark last fall and Graham realizes there's plenty of work that needs to be done.

"It's tough to say what went wrong last year because I wasn't here day to day," said Graham, a 2007 Park graduate who spent the last 10 years coaching several positions on Brian Fletcher's staff at Horlick. "The biggest thing I see is just the fire in the kids. They have to be fired up. They have to want to go out there and play.

"When I watch film, I don't see the energy. I don't see the boys enthusiastic. I don't necessarily see them doing their jobs. I just see a bunch of individuals out there playing football.

"You only get four years to do this. You've got to make the most of it."

Graham will be in the building with his players because he is starting a freshman advocate position at Case this semester. With that daily contact, he plans to build lasting relationships with his players.

Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, who has known Graham for several years, believes Graham will make a connection with his players.

"I just feel that's probably the best hire for Case," McClelland said. "I feel his reach within the community is really a positive one. You see him working on social media with kids of all ages trying to do the right thing and be a positive role model."

Senior linebacker Patrick Zimowski is among those who have experienced Graham's energy.

"He has a lot of energy," he said. "He likes to go into different position groups. It's not like he just stays with one position group. He gets some work done with everybody and makes sure everybody is getting better.

"He's also very good in the film room. He can break stuff down very well and puts notes up in our huddle. He just knows everything about football."

Those attending Case games this fall will see a lot of new players breaking in new schemes on both sides of the ball.

Zimowski, who is moving from outside linebacker to inside, will oversee a defense that features several new starters. It starts on the line, where junior Zion Dismuke, who started at linebacker last season, will join junior Joey Rother as defensive ends. At the defensive tackles are junior Payton Allen and sophomore Terrell McRae.

They'll be backed by Zimowski, a senior middle linebacker, with senior Michael Blommel and junior Michael King. All three started last season.

Javion Tripp, a senior cornerback, is the only returning starter in the secondary. He'll be joined junior Ronald Stapleton at the other corner and juniors Termarion Brumby and Benjamin Kortendick at the safeties.

"We went from a 3-5 into a 4-3," Zimowski said. "It's a completely different set. We're running two safeties instead of the one safety that we use to do and it just creates a lot more variety.

"We can do a lot of different things with our zones based on our alignment now — like different klnds of slants and blitzes with our defensive line. That allows the linebackers to be more free because the defensive line does a lot more of the work that the linebackers used to have to pick up in the 3-5."

There will be similar sweeping changes on offense.

Junior Brandon Nabbefeld, who attempted only six passes last season as the backup to the graduated Gavin Gutman, will be the starter. He has already developed a chemistry with fellow juniors Termarion Brumby and Latrell Herrington.

Brumby earned second-team All-County honors last season after catching 26 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

"The biggest thing we're doing on offense that I'm excited about is the option stuff," Nabbefeld said. "That lets me read a backer or read a D-end and choose whether I get to keep the ball, hand the ball off or even throw it out of that.

"It gives me a lot of opportunities to do what I want to do and read the defense and make plays based off of these options. All in all, it's a good thing to have."

Trice and junior Eli Anderson, who combined for 202 yards in their limited offensive roles last season, will giving the running game a new look.

Opening holes for them is a line led by returning senior starters Noah Ferguson at left guard and Nate Kitzing at center. The new starters are junior Nico Ramirez at left tackle, junior Carlos Escobar at right guard and sophomore Evan and sophomore Evan Sommers at right tackle.

Joining Brumby and Herrington at wide receiver is senior Kai Staubersol. But Graham said Lincoln Meyer, "is a kid who's only a sophomore, but no doubt could be starting by the end of the season."

Could this be the first Case team that finishes with a winning record during a traditional fall season since the Eagles went 5-4 in 1993? That remains to be seen, but the energy appears to be there for Case to make a move.

"I'm very confident about this season because we've been putting in a lot of work," said Brumby, played in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament for the Case boys basketball team last March. "The coaches are having us do things that help us improve our game and be better teammates.

"I feel we can finish in the top three in the conference and make the playoffs."

Graham is doing what he can to make it a promising new era for a program that has experienced plenty of adversity throughout the years.

"I try to make sure that people see me in the public, I try to make sure I get to a lot of events, I'm very heavy with the youth, I go to every sporting event that I can get to and I try to speak with kids," Graham said. "I want to make sure I say hello and just make sure they have an outlet for someone to talk to no matter where they're at."