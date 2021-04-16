Watch Now: High school football: Case rallies to first victory of season

MOUNT PLEASANT — Every so often Friday night, a freight train with a blaring horn rumbled past just to the west of Hammes Field.
Those trains served as the ideal soundtrack for a Case High School football team that gradually gained momentum throughout the night.
Trailing 16-6 at halftime, the Eagles powered their way to a 26-16 Woodland-Red Conference victory over Brown Deer. It was their first victory of the WIAA Alternate Fall season after getting outscored 138-24 in their first three games.
Junior Miles Gallagher rushed for a career-high 128 yards, 126 of which came in the second half, and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Senior Gordon Briwick added 84 yards and two TDs on 13 attempts. The two are primarily defensive players, but filled in for Kobe Brown, Case's leading rusher who sat because of a medical reason.
With Gallagher and Briwick setting the tone, the Eagles steadily gained a swagger as the game went on. By the final minutes, these guys were downright giddy, with senior wide receiver Anthony Vinson shouting out at one point, "It's a good night tonight boys! Let's go!"
Yes, the Eagles needed this one. And they made it happen.
"The seniors and some of the juniors, we always try to motivate the team to keep striving for greatness, just play every play with aggression and give it your all," Gallagher said. "We came together as a team, woke up and we started fighting."
Said Briwick: We came in at the start of the game with no energy. In the second half, we had a lot of energy and we went from there."
In the first half, Case was limited to a 52-yard first-quarter touchdown run by Briwick. The offense was generally spotty against a Brown Deer team that entered the game with 2-1 record.
But in the third quarter, things got interesting for the Eagles. It started when Briwick shot up to scoop up a punt that appeared to be rolling to a stop and returned it 16 yards.
One play later, left offensive tackle Sam Yager picked up a fumble and gained seven yards. Suddenly, these Eagles were coming to life.
Gallagher capped that series with an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the third quarter as the Eagles pulled to within 16-14. On Case's ensuing possession, Gallagher plunged for a 1-yard scoring run and the Eagles went up 20-16.
Gallagher believes Case was awakened by Briwick's unexpected punt return early in the third quarter.
"What made us wake up and really got us hyped up is when Gordon Briwick picked up that punt and ran for about 20 yards," Gallagher said.
Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: "Gordon Briwick is one of the gutsiest football players I've seen. When it comes to returning punts, he's the best that I've have coached. He makes those plays where the ball bounces in front of him and dies out and everyone kind of gives up on it and then he makes a sneaky play on it.
"When you can make plays on special teams, it means a lot to any football team."
The Eagles continued to build momentum behind the offensive line of tackles Austin Carrillo and Yager, guards Noah Ferguson and Adonis Cotto and center Nathaniel Kitzing. After a sluggish first half, Case finished with 229 rushing yards on 32 attempts — an average of 7.2 yards per carry.
"They were really good," Brown Deer coach Rob Green said. "We knew it was going to be a tough battle and their line took over in the second half. They started to run the ball on us and that was the game."
Case's defense also turned up its intensity, limiting Brown Deer to 37 rushing yards on 32 attempts in the game. Shredl was especially impressed with linebackers Mateo Fuentes, Tyler Lewis and Ozzie Hetland.
After Briwick scored on a 5-yard run near the end of the third quarter to give Case a 26-16 lead, the defense especially took over.
On successive plays at the end, Brown Deer quarterback Noah Petitt was sacked by Jordan Sorenson and Patrick Zimowski. And then the Eagles went into a victory formation before players ran onto the field in jubilation.
This was a team that was reborn.
"It means a lot," Shredl said. "We know we're a good football team. We can't beat ourselves and a lot of times this season, we wait until the second half to start playing or even wait until we get punched in the mouth to start playing football.
"We want to execute better from week to week and I think you'll continue seeing that as we get more practices under our belt and continue to work through this spring season."