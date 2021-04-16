Watch Now: High school football: Case rallies to first victory of season

Said Briwick: We came in at the start of the game with no energy. In the second half, we had a lot of energy and we went from there."

In the first half, Case was limited to a 52-yard first-quarter touchdown run by Briwick. The offense was generally spotty against a Brown Deer team that entered the game with 2-1 record.

But in the third quarter, things got interesting for the Eagles. It started when Briwick shot up to scoop up a punt that appeared to be rolling to a stop and returned it 16 yards.

One play later, left offensive tackle Sam Yager picked up a fumble and gained seven yards. Suddenly, these Eagles were coming to life.

Gallagher capped that series with an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the third quarter as the Eagles pulled to within 16-14. On Case's ensuing possession, Gallagher plunged for a 1-yard scoring run and the Eagles went up 20-16.

Gallagher believes Case was awakened by Briwick's unexpected punt return early in the third quarter.

"What made us wake up and really got us hyped up is when Gordon Briwick picked up that punt and ran for about 20 yards," Gallagher said.