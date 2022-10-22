WATERFORD — On a cold, windy Monday night, members of the Burlington High School football team congregated on their field at about 8 p.m. for a rather unpleasant practice.

Three days after ending their regular season with a 28-17 loss to Waterford, the Demons really didn't want to be out there last Monday. But they also knew they had to be out there in those miserable conditions to find themselves.

That point was driven home Friday night, when Burlington returned to Waterford for a WIAA Division 2 first-round game. After spotting the Wolverines a 7-0 lead, the renewed Demons ran off 27 unanswered points en route to a 27-14 victory.

Junior quarterback Jack Sulik completed 25 of 37 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the Demons (5-5). Senior running back Drew Weis caught 10 passes for 79 yards.

And a focused Burlington defense contained Waterford (6-4) to 171 rushing yards —165 fewer than a week earlier.

The Demons move on to play Westosha Central (8-2) in a 7 p.m. second-round game Friday night in Paddock Lake. It could be another classic rematch considering Burlington was down to its third quarterback in the first game against Central Sept. 9, but only lost 35-30.

So how did this all come to pass? A good place to start is that miserable practice last Monday night. Call it a badly-needed reboot because on an unseasonably mild 60-degree night Friday night, Burlington was a clearly different team.

"We were freezing," Sulik said of that practice. "We were going at 8 o'clock, but we definitely deserved it for the way we played last Friday, but it definitely made us better, It kind of punished us and told us that we needed to play better, so it worked."

Added senior offensive tackle Jacob Lazenby: "Just being out there in the cold and pushing through it, there's a completely different mindset when you're out there. It kind of brings everyone together. At one point, we were all standing out there freezing. The guys huddled together just to keep warm and I think that's what we did tonight. We huddled together."

That was especially the case after Waterford took a 7-0 lead on a 22-yard run by Dean Buse with 6:53 left in the first quarter. But then Burlington stormed back.

Ben Graham kicked a 33-yard field goal. In the second quarter, Sulik threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drew Lang and ran for a 1-yard TD as the Demons went into halftime with a 17-7 lead.

They carried that momentum into the the third quarter when Sulik threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Teberg and Graham kicked a 25-yard field goal.

Burlington led 27-7 late in the third quarter. And this was on Waterford's home field and against a team that had won six straight after an 0-3 start.

Could this really be happening?

"We struggled a little bit defensively tackling (in the first game against Waterford)," Burlington senior defensive back Isaac Dow said. "No. 27 (Carson Bilitz) is a big running back and we just had to adapt and get a lot of guys to tackle. Defensively we played more as a team than we did the week before.

"No player stood out this week. It was all 11 on the defensive side of the ball."

That included senior Spencer Kline, who started this season as a backup running back to Weis, but recently earned a starting job at safety. He was huge on Friday night.

After Max Northrop threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Owen Martinson to pull Waterford to within 27-14 with 9:07 to play, the Wolverines' hopes were revived. Plus they had all three of their timeouts remaining to help stage a rally.

But with 4:31 to play, Kline came up with a crucial interception to give Burlington possession. That forced Waterford coach Adam Bakken to start using his timeouts and Burlington was able to run down the clock.

"I think Spencer would probably play for quite a few teams at the running back position in our conference, but playing behind Drew, he just wasn't getting reps," Demons coach Eric Sulik said. "A change at the safety position was probably needed and knowing he is a very physical kid, he was given an opportunity.

"And he has answered the call."

Bakken took the loss in stride. Obviously, he was disappointed, but he also took pride in placing second in the Southern Lakes Conference to Lake Geneva Badger after an 0-3 start.

"It was tough playing the same team twice in a row, but there were a lot of teams in the state that were in the same situation," Bakken said. "They played better than they did last week and we didn't play as well as we did last week.

"That about sums it up and that's why the score's different. We don't make excuses and I know they had guys banged up, too. We attempted to do a lot of learning this week because we know their offense is very capable — they've got a lot of skilled guys and they're not a pass-only team like a lot of people think they are. They're very effective running the ball.

"Obviously, I'm very disappointed in the outcome, but I told the kids they've got nothing to be ashamed of. There's not a lot of people who gave us much of a chance of finishing second in the conference."

Bilitz led Waterford by rushing 78 yard on 13 carries while Buse added 57 on nine attempts.