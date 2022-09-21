Watch Now: High school football: Burlington set to break in new field

BURLINGTON — Just in time for its first home game of the season Friday night — that’s the plan anyway — the Burlington High School football team appears to be peaking.

While the Demons are 2-3, they have outscored their opponents 145-135 through five games. They are also 2-1 in the SEC — one game behind Lake Geneva Badger and Westosha Central in the Southern Lakes Conference — and are coming off an impressive 42-14 victory over Union Grove.

And now the energy will really be flowing for the Demons. The installation of artificial turf at their stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for Friday’s 7 p.m. showdown against Badger. The formal name of the venue will be Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium.

So not only will Burlington finally get to play in front of its home crowd, it will be breaking in a new playing surface against possibly the best team in the SLC.

The actual dedication of the field will take place Sept. 30, when Burlington hosts Beloit Memorial. Romo, the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback from 2006-14 who is now lead NFL color analyst for CBS Sports, is scheduled to be present for the ceremony. Romo graduated from Burlington in 1998.

But that’s still a week away. For this week, the Demons will get to play the first of at least two home games at their new place.

Finally.

“It’s tough playing away games during your senior year,” senior guard Reese Schuls said. “Your whole high school career, you’re thinking about how crazy the atmosphere is when you’re at home.

“You have the student section and everybody knows where the student section is when you’re at home. It’s two times bigger than it is when you’re away. You love to have the fans cheering on your team on Friday nights and it’s hard when you don’t have any home games.”

Senior outside linebacker Austin Skrundz is cherishing Friday’s game for another reason.

“I look at it like there are so many legacies you can start,” he said. “You can make the first tackle on the new turf, have the first catch, the first interception, the first touchdown, all those things.

“When we get out there to play, I’m going to have goals that I want to be the the first to do. I want to set some kind of legacy. Even if it doesn’t go down in the history book, it will at least be something that I remember for the rest of my life.”

Burlington will need that energy because Badger is traditionally one of the strongest teams in the SLC with coach Matt Hensler’s veer offense. This season has been no exception with the Badgers off to a 4-1 start.

Maybe the Badgers don’t have a dominant player the likes of the graduated Cole Berghorn, who rushed for 2,178 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. But they have an efficient offense led by quarterback JP Doyle (443 rushing yards, 400 passing yards, eight combined touchdowns).

Badger’s defense has also been exceptional, allowing just six points in three SLC games. The only team who was able to solve that defense was Horlick, which rushed for 405 yards in a 49-27 victory over Badger Aug. 26 at Horlick Field.

“They’ve got a lot of returning starters on the defensive side of the ball,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said of Badger. “And offensively, they run the veer as well as anyone in the state. Hensler’s dad (Keith) ran it at Mukwonago for a long time and (Matt Hensler) has run it at Badger for a long time.

“He knows the offense inside and out and they’re very good at making adjustments. Whatever you throw at time, they can counter it.”

What worked for Horlick in its victory over Badger?

“We were able to win the battle of the trenches a little bit,” Fletcher said. “And we were able to stop their fullback dive and get them to do things they didn’t want to do. They gashed us throwing the ball, but that’s not really their identity.”

Burlington coach Erik Sulik realizes this is just the start of a rough stretch for the Demons. After Badger and Beloit Memorial, Burlington faces difficult road tests against Wilmot and Waterford.

“There’s a lot of good football teams to play,” Sulik said. “Badger is Badger. Looking at our overall record against Badger, we’ve only beaten them three times, I think, in the last 12 years.

“They’re always right up there every year. They’re going to be physical, they’re going to run their system — coach Hensler does a great job of getting those guys prepared — Waterford’s Waterford ... they’re still very good, Beloit Memorial has been putting up some very scores and then Wilmot is certainly improved from last year.

“So there are no weeks off now.”

How Burlington finishes this season remains to be seen. What is known is that a team hungry to play in front of its home crowd is finally going to get that chance — and on a new fast track named after a school legend.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to play my last two home games on the new field,” senior safety Isaac Dow said. “I was thinking that we weren’t even going to get one. “I can’t wait. It’s going to be a good time.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of new faces at the game and get a lot of people there.”

Turning the corner

Fletcher posed this question earlier this week: When was the last time Horlick (4-1), Park (3-2) and Case (3-2) had winning records after the fifth game of the season?

The answer is 1993, when all three teams were 3-2. Case finished 5-4, which is their most recent winning record during a traditional fall season (it went 4-3 during the 2021 alternate spring season), Park also finished 5-4 and Horlick went 4-5.

“We’re still only at the midway point of the season, but to see Week Five with all three teams having a winning record, that’s something I haven’t seen in a long time,” Fletcher said. “So I’m excited for ‘Mo’ (Park coach Morris Matsen) and what he has going at Park and I’m excited for Anton (Graham) and the energy he’s bringing to Case.

“I wish those guys the best because the more parity we have in town, the better it is.”

Big-play specialist

There’s a good chance county football fans will be hearing the name Anthony Liggins a great deal during the next three-plus seasons.

The Horlick freshman is averaging 39.9 yards on seven kickoff returns, 10.3 yards on 20 rushing attempts and 10.3 yards on three receptions. He has scored four touchdowns so far.

“He had a kickoff return for a touchdown against Oak Creek and he has played on both sides of the ball as a halfback and a corner,” Fletcher said. “He’s just very, very gifted athletically and to be able to come in and do that as a freshman is very impressive.

“It speaks a lot to his commitment to our youth program over the years and what he was able to bring from the high school program into the youth program. That’s been huge for us in terms of having kids ready to play when they get here.”