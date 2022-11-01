BURLINGTON — On the evening of Oct. 14, a team with a 4-5 record traveled to Waterford for a rematch after losing to the Wolverines during the regular season.

And the Burlington High School football team pulled it off.

One week later, the Demons went to Paddock Lake for a rematch against Westosha Central after losing to the Falcons during the regular season.

And once again, Burlington pulled it off, this time on the strength of a 37-yard field goal by Ben Graham with two seconds remaining.

Can the Demons’ resurgence continue? That will be determined Friday when they travel to Brookfield for a 7 p.m. WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal game against a Brookfield Central team that promises to be a formidable challenge.

The Lancers (9-2), a member of the powerful Greater Metro Conference, are coming off two convincing playoff victories over Racine County teams — 25-14 over Union Grove Oct. 21 and 40-6 over Park last Friday.

Central has outscored its opponents 356-129 and run a hard-to-stop triple-option offense that is led by senior quarterback Drew Edmond. And this is a program that has been there and done that, with five state championship game appearances since 1999.

Can Burlington, a sub-.500 team going into the playoffs, contend with Central? That remains to be seen, but Burlington coach Eric Sulik concedes the Lancers are going to be a serious challenge.

“In basketball, they refer to like Kansas and North Carolina and Duke as blue-blood programs,” Sulik said. “Well, I consider them one of those programs. Over the course of the last 20 years, they’ve made it to the state final three times and were runners-up three times. They’re consistent top two or three in the Greater Metro Conference and that’s one of the best conferences in the state.

“They’re very good, they’re very talented, they’re a far cry from what Westosha does. I think they’re more along the lines of what Waterford does and maybe a sprinkling of what Badger does with their option game.”

Burlington last advanced to the third round in 2019, when it was ousted by another team from a vaunted conference. Waukesha West of the Classic Eight Conference ended Burlington’s season with a 49-0 loss that season.

This time, the Demons will have the momentum of a wild 44-42 victory over Westosha Central, when they took a 41-21 lead, fell behind 42-41 and were bailed out by Graham’s clutch field goal. Graham, a junior who is also a standout soccer player and golfer, has connected on four of five field-goal attempts this season.

“I remember telling him the locker room Friday, ‘Ben, you’re a captain for a reason,’ because he was our honorary captain,” junior running back Drew Weis said. “I said, ‘Don’t miss them.’ Thankfully, the biggest kick of his life as of right now was last weekend and he made it, so it it was pretty cool.”

Junior quarterback Jack Sulik, who is Eric’s son, remembers the moment when Graham extended Burlington’s season.

“He was definitely getting nervous right before,” Jack Sulik said. “He didn’t talk to anyone for like a minute before the kick happened. It was a big moment for him and, obviously, it worked in the end for us.”

Graham’s kick allowed a Burlington offense that is gaining momentum to extend its season. And it starts with Jack Sulik, who has flourished under the guidance of offensive coordinator Steve Tenhagen, Burlington’s head coach from 2014-20.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound quarterback, who missed more than half of his sophomore year with a broken collarbone and who has been hindered by a sore ankle much of this season, is showing why he’s a Division I prospect.

In two playoff games, Sulik has completed 49 of 73 passes for 590 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. For the season, he has passed for 2,494 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His favorite receiver has been fellow junior Tommy Teberg, who has 65 receptions for 1,081 yards and 18 touchdowns. Another big part of this offense is Weis, who has rushed for 1,018 yards and 14 touchdowns on 139 carries.

“The type of season he’s had this year, considering that he really only played in three and a half games last year and as a freshman just played on the JV team, I think has been a big credit to his preparation,” Eric Sulik said of his son.

“I think it’s also a credit to coach Tenhagen and the system that we’re running. We had a couple of players make All-Conference and I think at the receiver position, a big part of it is the system we run.

“But Jack works extremely hard. He puts in the times and the hours when nobody is watching. And what I’ve also appreciated is he’s really taken on more of a leadership role this year.”

Brookfield Central will likely give Burlington its biggest test so far this season.

While Jack Sulik has been a force with his feet during the postseason, Edmond has been a factor with his feet.

He rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Lancers’ victory over Union Grove. One week later, he rushed for a team-high 77 yards against Park.

For the season, Edmond has rushed for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Looking at the film, they’ve got a pretty big line and a quarterback who can really run the ball,” senior linebacker Murphy Diggins said. “I know he’s been getting looks from big schools and our defense is going to have to have an answer for that.”

Senior Lee Gauger feels the Demons can overachieve — just as he has as a 5-10, 183-pound defensive lineman.

“I think our team can really come together in tough times,” Gauger said. “We have a lot of really good players on the team who have been seen as underrated. But when it really comes down to it, we’re really good at making it work when it counts.”