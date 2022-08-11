Watch Now: High school football: Burlington poised to take another step

BURLINGTON — It’s going to be a challenging season for the Burlington High School football team. That doesn’t at all mean it won’t be memorable.

Because of the installation of artificial turf this summer at the school’s Don Dalton Stadium, the facility may not be available for use until as late as Sept. 30, at which point the Demons will have already played six games.

That means they will be forced to travel to each of their first six games — not that second-year coach Eric Sulik necessarily finds that to be a major issue.

“We play on a 100-yard field — we’ll just be playing one somebody else’s,” Sulik said. “We can’t control it. We’re not going to dwell on it. I think there are merits to being on the road. There are sometimes less distractions when you’re on the road because it’s just you.

“We’ll be fine. It’ll probably get a little old, but the reality is that in our conference, it’s not as if these are 45-minute or hour-long bus rides. These are pretty short drives.”

Besides, after what the Demons endured last season, they should be fortified for any adversity. Injuries were a major issue, especially at quarterback, where Sulik ended up giving reps to five players at that position.

The Demons were 2-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference Sept. 17 when sophomore quarterback Jack Sulik — Eric’s son — suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the second quarter of a 41-6 loss to Union Grove at Don Dalton Stadium.

The strong-armed Jack Sulik, who is 6-foot-4, had already passed for 506 yards and six touchdowns, with only one interception, that season. After he was injured, Eric Sulik managed a revolving door at quarterback as replacements also suffered injuries.

And now Jack is back. And he already has attracted the attention of Division I programs.

“He’s amazing,” said junior receiver Tommy Teberg, who was among those who lined up at center after Sulik’s injury. “You can hear the wind whiz right behind the ball. It’s almost perfect every time.”

There are more reasons for optimism on offense.

Teberg, who qualified for the WIAA Track & Field Championships in two sprint events last June, can concentrate on receiver. Last season, he caught 18 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns. He will be joined by Evan Deans (11 receptions, 102 yards, one TD).

Jack Sulik will also be working behind a senior offensive line that features returning starters Danny Kniep at left tackle, Reese Schuls at left guard, Grant Otter at center and Jacob Lazenby at right tackle.

Schuls, who is about 300 pounds, missed all of his junior season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his right knee during practice Aug. 16. He underwent surgery Sept. 2 and started a long rehabilitation process

“I feel very strong with my knee right now,” he said. “I feel I actually got stronger because I worked my legs out so much during the offseason. I had to. I needed to play this year.”

Among the players Schuls and the others upfront will be blocking for this fall is running back Drew Weis. In addition to taking some turns at quarterback following Jack Sulik’s injury, Weis was the Demons’ second-leading rusher with 371 yards and and two touchdowns on 89 carries.

“I think we’re going to have a better year on the ground just from a line aspect,” said Weis, who suffered a separated shoulder last season. “They know what they’re doing. They’re obviously experienced. “I definitely think we’re going to improve a lot and have a lot more carries for yards this year.”

Besides an emerging quarterback and running back and a veteran offensive line, what also could elevate the Demons’ offense. How about the return of Steve Tenhagen, Burlington’s head coach from 2014-20 who was known for his innovative offenses?

Tenhagen, who was future NFL quarterback Tony Romo’s top receiver at Burlington during the 1996 season, will serve as the Demons’ offensive coordinator (Eric Sulik will double as defensive coordinator).

“He looks at the pieces that we have on offense and then puts the offense together,” Jack Sulik said. “He looks at what qualities we have as a team and he bases the offense off that. He doesn’t really have a set offense. He bases it off what talents we have.”

Among the leaders on defense is cornerback Kaleb Zabielski, who earned first-team All-SLC honors after intercepting four passes last season. Eric Sulik said, “Zabielski is about as good of a cover guy as I’ve coached.”

And now Zabielski could be just one of the stars of a promising defense.

“We have a lot of depth on our team because the backups for a lot of our guys who got injured played,” Zabielski said. “I think with their experience last year, they’re going to be even better.”

Those up front will include Pasqual Casiano, Alex Castanzo, Zach Hayes and Lazenby, among others.

“They’re about as fast of a front as we’ve had and about as strong as a front as we’ve had,” Eric Sulik said.

Among those playing at linebacker are David Kraus and Murphy Diggins (who is being switched from safety) inside and Ryan Dummer, Austin Skrundz and Dave Loppnow on the outside.

Sawyer Swanson will join Zabielski at cornerback, with Isaac Dow and Lucas McGillevry at safeties.

The Demons are well fortified at special team with Ben Graham at kicker and Kniep at punter. Both earned first-team All-Racine County honors last season.

“I’m encouraged because our football culture is as strong as it’s ever been,” Deans said. “With our team, everyone is equal and we’re all a part of a greater good.”