Watch Now: High school football: Burlington falls short on new field

BURLINGTON — The scene was sumptuous.

A spanking new artificial turf field illuminated by bright lights.

A parking lot so jammed with cars that drivers quickly gave up and headed off to wherever they could find somewhere to park.

Boisterous fans relishing the chance to cheer on their team on its home field for the first time this season.

And then Matt Hensler had to bring his confounded option offense to Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium and put a damper on the whole evening.

With Lake Geneva Badger piling up 501 yards of offense — 408 of which came on the ground — the Badgers defeated Burlington 42-21 Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference game on their new field.

The Demons (2-4, 2-2 SLC) had been forced to play five consecutive road games while their new artificial turf was being installed. It was finally completed within days of Friday's game, but that high was replaced by a low, courtesy of Badger.

"I'm a little dejected," second-year coach Eric Sulik said. "I share a lot of responsibility when we struggle on defense, for sure. I'm the defensive coordinator and there are certainly things you see in hindsight.

"We made numerous adjustments throughout the game and we came in with I think a pretty solid game plan. We listened to some of our players and some of the feedback we got. They just were the better team tonight.

"We knew they were going to be really good. We also knew we needed to get five defensive stops and we only got two. And the last one was toward the end of the game."

Still, there's no shame struggling against Badger (5-1, 4-0 SLC) and its option offense. It's that good.

Quarterback JP Doyle rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 93 yards and another score. Landon Nottestad contributed 127 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew O'Grady added 111 yards and a TD on just four carries.

It was execution to the extreme under the watchful eye of Hensler, who grew up watching his father, Keith, coach this same offense.

"I thought we won upfront a lot with our guys getting off the ball," Hensler said. "That's the biggest thing. And I thought our quarterback did a really good job. We got to the pitch phase quite a bit tonight, so that was fun."

Speaking of his father, who led Mukwonago to the 2004 WIAA Division 1 championship, Hensler said, "He coached for 48 years, so I got a 48-year head start."

At least for the first half, Burlington made things interesting.

Jack Sulik, Eric's son, threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Drew Lang with 9:01 left in the second quarter as Burlington took a 14-13 lead. But Badger came back just before halftime when Nottestad scored on a 2-yard run.

With the two-point conversion, Badger went into halftime with a 21-14 lead.

On the Badgers' first series of the second half, Doyle threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Seth Johnson. Leading 28-14, the Badgers pulled away.

For the game, the Badgers averaged 8.5 yards on 50 plays.

"They've been bred since they were in fifth grade playing that option offense," running back and safety Drew Weis said. "They know exactly where to run it, where to look, how to play it.

"If we had a year to prepare for that, I think we'd do a little bit better, but we had a week. They run the ball a lot, we had to stop it and we didn't."

While it was a disappointing night for the Demons, there were still some strong performances.

Evan Deans caught six passes for 51 yards. Tommy Teberg added to his strong season with four catches for 57 yards (he has 33 catches for 438 yards and eight touchdowns this season). Jack Sulik completed 20 of 31 passes for a 132 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Ryan Dummer led the way with two sacks.

Burlington will give it another try Friday, when it hosts Beloit Memorial. The field will officially be dedicated that night and Romo, a 1998 Burlington graduate, is scheduled to be on hand for the ceremony.

Romo, the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006-14, is now lead color analyst for CBS Sports. He will be in the area because Romo is broadcasting the Green Bay Packers' game against the New England Patriots Oct. 1 at Lambeau Field.

In the meantime, the Demons are thrilled with their new field — even if they didn't break it in with a victory.

"Every day for practice, we'd walk down and we'd see the progression," Deans said. "Ever since the (old) field got torn up, we were all excited. It looks great now. It's a real nice field."