Watch Now: High school football: Burlington edges Waterford in thriller

Waterford answered Burlington's touchdown with perhaps its most impressive drive of the night, advancing from its own 39 to Burlington's 19. But on first and 15, the ball squirted loose on a running play and cornerback Gage Taylor — all 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds of him — recovered it.

It was just the latest big play by the senior, a standout baseball player who had not played football since his freshman year.

"I think his instincts are incredible," Sulik said. "But at the same time, for a kid to come back after taking off two years and play at the level he is I think is outstanding."

In Teberg's opinion, Taylor's fumble recovery was most crucial for the Demons.

"Definitely, the fumble," he said. "Our whole momentum just flipped. We thought they were going to get at least three points. And then a big fumble and it changed the whole momentum of the game."

Those were the kind of plays that Waterford coach Adam Bakken knew would make for a long weekend.

"We made mistakes in the red zone," said Bakken, whose team was whistled for seven penalties for 71 yards. "We moved the ball pretty successfully for at least part of the night, but they (Burlington) played very hard and they took care of the ball.

"We just didn't do what we normally do inside the red zone. Obviously, it's a loss that stings, but Burlington played hard. We'll just try to move on for next week and get ready for whoever we're playing in the playoffs."

