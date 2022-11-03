RACINE — Call it a bump in the road at just the right time.

With the St. Catherine's High School football team within two victories of returning to the state championship game, senior running back DJ Miller looks back at one night as crucial to the Angels' success.

And that was the night the Angels lost for the only time so far this season.

It was Oct. 7 and the 7-0 Angels traveled to Greendale for a showdown against traditional Metro Classic Conference power Martin Luther. The Spartans had been unbeaten since a season-opening 37-0 loss to Lodi.

Despite the return of Miller, who has been out since Aug. 26 with a broken collarbone, St. Catherine's lost 27-20 that night. But that set into motion an illuminating soul-searching session, in the opinion of Miller.

"A loss opens your eyes and re-lights a fire inside of you," said Miller, whose father, Dan, is St. Catherine's coach. "We were a little too far ahead of ourselves going into that game.

"When you realize there's still more work to do and you're not at your peak, all it does is make you want to go harder so you can reach that thought of what you can be, the thought of what your team can be. You want to reach that."

This much can be said going into Friday's 7 p.m. Division 4 quarterfinal against Two Rivers at Horlick Field: That Angels appear to be coming close to that vision.

Since that loss to Martin Luther, St. Catherine's has outscored three opponents 136-46. The Angels' most recent victory was a hard-fought 38-27 second-round victory over Campbellsport last Friday, when Miller rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.

Can this journey last long enough to get the Angels to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for the state championship game Nov. 17?

For that to happen, they will have to get past Two Rivers (11-0) and, most likely, defending Division 4 champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a state semifinal Nov. 11.

In the meantime, say this for Angels: They appear to have succeeded in reaching their potential.

"I think we're peaking at the right time," said Dan Miller, who is trying to lead his fourth St, Catherine's team to the final four of its division in the playoffs. "Last week, I think we played one of our best games as a team, offensively and defensively, and against a very tough Campbellsport team.

"Everybody's dinged up at this point in time, having played 11 games, but I thought our boys really responded on Friday and put together a fine performance. We've got to duplicate that."

What caliber of a Two Rivers team will be making the 120-mile journey south to Racine? It will be one that appears to be similar to St. Catherine's but, at least one paper, is even more imposing.

The Raiders, who improved from 6-4 last season, have outscored their opponents 521-69 (compared to 457-158 for St. Catherine's).

While St. Catherine's has an imposing running back in Miller (904 yards in just five games), Two Rivers has a game-changer of its own in Chase Matthias (1,319 yards, 30 touchdowns).

St. Catherine's has a potent passing game led by senior quarterback John Perugini while Two Rivers answers with Justin Klinkner. Perugini has completed 104 of 182 passes for 1,631 yards, with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Klinkner has completed 130 of 181 passes for 2,356 yards, with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

And both teams have big-play specialists at receiver. St. Catherine's features Davion Thomas (54 receptions for 841 yards, 18 touchdowns). Two Rivers features Austin Phillips (23 receptions, 613 yards, 10 touchdowns).

These appear to be two similar teams, which Dan Miller concedes.

"They're very similar to us," he said. "They run a very similar style of offense, they're playing great defense right now, they have a very athletic quarterback, they've got an excellent tailback, they have a big-time receiver and they also have a real big tight end ... so when you slice it all up, it sounds like us."

With a victory Friday night, St. Catherine's would match the 2007, '14 and '18 teams as regional champions (the Angels won their first state championship in football in 2018). It's been a nice comeback for a program after going a combined 9-9 during the COVID-shortened 2020 and '21 seasons.

"I'm proud of my teammates," Thomas said. "It starts with the D-line and the O-line, man. They make everything happen for us. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here today."

Thomas, who has 31 touchdown receptions in his three seasons as a starter, also singles out a team chemistry that has been developed by the Angels' 14 seniors having played together for the last four years.

That's underscored with the bond he has developed with Perugini.

"If he sees someone pressing me, he knows what to do and what route I'm going to run," Thomas said. "It's just a thing we've been doing for so long that when we look at each other, we expect what we want from each other."

How well the Angels finish remains to be seen. But as DJ Miller contends, it appears that their loss to Martin Luther Oct. 7 has put them in this enviable position. He is not alone in with that perspective.

"We had a lot of confidence at the beginning of the year," senior defensive end Elijah Wray said. "We were going on a good winning streak, but when we had that loss, it boosted us up. We wanted to keep going and get better.

"That loss made us think that if we want to go far, we've got to stop teams like that. So we've got to get stronger, faster and practice harder."

Perhaps the Angels' ultimate test of the season so far will come Friday night against Two Rivers.

"They're really a fundamental team," Thomas said. "They pass, they run ... all around, it's going to be a really good game."

Added DJ Miller: "Chase (Matthias) is a really good running back. He has my respect, for sure. So this week, we're really going to have to stop the run. They have a really good, solid defense and I think if we just stay on our P's and Q's and we're all playing like we should play, it should be a really good game.

"The whole team's looking for a dogfight, so it should be great."