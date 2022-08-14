Watch Now: High school football: Broncos still pack a punch

UNION GROVE — As coach Craig McClelland discussed a program that has progressed from sorry to spectacular over the last three decades, the subject turned to senior Noah Moris.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound right guard is receiving serious college recruiting attention after dominating the last two seasons. McClelland was asked what he typically sees when he watches Moris on film.

"When you watch a lot of our offensive clips, you'll see Noah taking a guy probably 10 or 12 yards down the field," McClelland said. "So you just see a red flash."

Speaking of red flashes, that pretty much describes the Broncos' season last year. Thirty years after the program went 0-9 and was outscored 325-50, Union Grove put together possibly the most memorable season in program history.

Led by running back Cody Cotton, the All-Racine County Player of the Year, the Broncos went 11-2, won the Southern Lakes Conference championship and advanced to the third-round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Had Cotton not been injured in Union Grove's 21-14 loss to Kettle Moraine, perhaps the Broncos could have made an even deeper run. Is this a program that really went winless as recently as 2012?

Well, it's a new era for the Broncos, from the artificial turf on their field to a state-of-the-art weight room overseen by Codey Clapper. The days of Union Grove being a cakewalk victory for just about everyone have been replaced by expectations.

McClelland, a 2007 Union Grove graduate, understands and embraces that.

"There are some expectations for us this year and that's what we've talked about," McClelland said. "In the past, we've been a team without many expectations where other teams think we don't have much.

"You have to think after the last couple of years that teams are not going to overlook us, there are expectations on us and we talked to our kids about how that's where you want to be."

Can the Broncos keep rolling? Sure. But there are going to be challenges.

While the frontline talent is still there, McClelland said his varsity numbers have declined from about 55 to 45.

Plus there are going to be some huge holes to fill, starting with Cotton, who overcame a succession of injuries to rush for 1,342 yards and 20 touchdowns. Cotton, just the second Union Grove player to earn the county's player of the year honors, is now playing for Upper Iowa.

Other notable graduation losses are tight end-defensive lineman Luke Kokat (North Dakota State), linebacker Gianni Scacco (Concordia in Mequon), linebacker Parker Griffith (East Coast Prep in Barrington, Mass.), linebacker Owen Skewes (UW-Platteville), offensive tackle D.J. Fox (UW-River Falls) and linebacker Garrett Foldy (a starter for the Racine Raiders).

Still, the Broncos have enviable talent and it starts with Moris, who has earned an esteemed reputation among coaches.

"He is a very physical, incredibly strong player," Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. "He's a tough matchup for anybody. In addition to his size, strength and power, he's got really good quickness.

"He's the real deal. He's certainly somebody that our defense will point out to where he's lined up every single play because they flip sides with him. He's legit."

It gets evening more daunting for Broncos' opponents. Lined up alongside Moris at right tackle is Noah Glazebrook, who is also a fearsome blocker. Moris and Glazebrook are best friends who enjoy eating vast quantities of food for lunch and overpowering opponents on Friday nights.

What does Moris have to say about those opponents?

"I feel very sorry for them," he said with a smile. "We're always hungry. When you come out to a game, you always have the nerves, but the best way to get rid of those nerves is to hit somebody as hard as you can."

Perhaps the biggest question is who will replace Cotton as the Broncos' featured back? How about Kasey Spranger, who was effective when Cotton missed time with injuries last season.

He rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries as a junior — an average of 8.3 yards per attempt. In a 35-0 victory over Wilmot Oct. 1, Spranger rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Two weeks later, he rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in 35-7 victory over Elkhorn.

"Kasey Spranger is very much like Cotton," Glazebrook said. "He's fast and he's got the agility. Kasey just didn't have the reps that Cody Cotton had. Once Kacey gets used to getting hit, he's going to be a very good player."

An area that Broncos could be better at than last season is their passing offense. Nathan Williams returns as the starter and he has worked tirelessly during the offseason with noted quarterback tutor Ryan Bingenheimer on his passing mechanics.

Williams, who plays about 50 hockey games a season for the Chicago Mission during the winter months, was second to Cotton in rushing last season with 774 yards and 10 touchdowns. He completed 38 of 74 passes for 651 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception, but should be much more effective this season.

"He just helped me recognize defenses and learn how to throw and become a better QB," Williams said of his camp experience with Bingenheimer.

Williams has other reasons to be confident and it starts with Spranger and the Broncos' offensive line.

Speaking of Spranger, Williams said, "He's a great running back. He's very strong, he's got good cuts, he can see the field very well and in that sense, he's like Cody. But Kasey is his own guy. He's very skilled in his own way."

And what about that offensive line, which will also feature senior Marshall Owen at center, senior Jaden Sharkey at left guard and sophomore Nathan Lancaster at left tackle?

"I love my offensive line," Williams said. "They're awesome. Last year was awesome, but I think this year could even top that. It'll be great to be back there behind those guys."