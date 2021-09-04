Watch Now: High school football: Blake Fletcher injured in Horlick's loss

"We knew coming in that Horlick is a pretty good team and they're special," Paar said. "They hit as physical as any team we play. We played a tough schedule last year. We played some really good teams and they were more physical than anybody we played.

"They fight hard. We know their numbers aren't high, but every one of their kids are conditioned and they fight to the very, very end with everything. They owned us in the first half. They physically beat us up. They took it to us."

And then came the second half, when everything changed dramatically for the Rebels.

How rough did it get? In the first half, Horlick had 162 total yards to 113 for Oak Creek. In the second half, Oak Creek rushed for 234 yards on 23 attempts while Horlick rushed for 14 yards on 17 carries.

The downfall started when Brandon Piche ran 61 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.

After a safety was called on Horlick when Blake Fletcher was whistled for intentional grounding in the end zone, Piche scored on a 6-yard yard run as Oak Creek stormed to a 30-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was going right for Horlick during this stretch. The Rebels' frustration was exemplified by two punts that went three and minus two yards.