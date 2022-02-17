 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Watch Now: High school boys swimming and diving: Case's McCray, Arteaga pursue state medals

Hugo Arteaga, Azzan McCray

Hugo Arteaga, left, and Azaan McCray pose Tuesday afternoon during a Case High School swimming and diving practice at the RUSD Acquatic Center in Mount Pleasant. Both will be contending for medals Saturday during the WIAA Division I Championships at Waukesha South High School.

 PETER JACKEL,

MOUNT PLEASANT — Azaan McCray and Hugo Arteaga, Racine County’s qualifiers in Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships, are hardly just a couple of typical teenagers.

Both are high honor students who project a maturity and wisdom that suggest they might be CEOs at a major corporation someday. McCray has aspirations of becoming a lawyer. Arteaga says, “I want to help people.”

And both will try to leave lasting marks Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School. McCray will try to become a four-time medalist in diving. Arteaga will try to become the first Racine County boy to medal in a swimming event since Horlick’s Will Buhler in 2017.

Will they accomplish this? Well, this is where their maturity enters the picture.

Both aren’t consuming themselves with bringing home medals. Instead, they’re focusing simply on improving their performances and letting everything else take care of itself.

Azaan McCray, Case

McCray

“I don’t look so much at the placement,” McCray said. “I look more at the scoring. My points have kept going up, so my only goal is just beating myself, as usual. I just want to get a higher scorer and just feel good about what I did, regardless of the placement.

“I just want to be happy with how I competed and how I carried myself.”

Arteaga, who doesn’t turn 16 until July, admits to once being high maintenance in class, saying, “I did get into trouble with my teachers for talking in class.” But he has since developed into a mature, soft-spoken and polite young man who is keeping his priorities in order.

That means he won’t be allow himself to get caught up in the pressure of Saturday’s meet.

Hugo Arteaga, Case

Arteaga

“I feel that everyone’s main goal is to try to win it,” said Arteaga, who missed 14 days this season because of the pandemic. “Whether you think you can win or not, as long as you put your heart into it, anything can happen. You always have to be ready, no matter what.

“I’m going to give it my all and we’ll see where that takes me. No matter what the place is, as long as I’ve given it my all, I can’t be made at my time or place.”

The storyline for McCray might be considered his progression. He placed fifth in diving as a freshman (404.30), fourth as a sophomore (466.45) and third as a junior (476.00).

His third-place finish as a junior came despite competing with a stress fracture in his back and competing in just the sectional and state meets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The natural assumption is McCray will up the ante once again with his place and end his high school career in the top two. It’s easy to make that projection considering McCray has been healthy this season, he has had the benefit of a full season and posted a personal-best and school-record score of 552.95 Feb. 5 at the Southeast Conference Championships.

But there’s other considerations with this.

The two divers who finished ahead of McCray last season are both back — defending champion Jay Lanser of West Bend West/East (619.30) and Mason King of Wauwatosa West/East (509.50).

There’s other top contenders. Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial, who placed second as a sophomore in 2020 but did not compete last season because of the pandemic, is back. His qualifying score was 578.50.

Two others with qualifying scores above 500 are Cort Chiodo of Hudson (531.30) and David Krol of Mequon Homestead (520.15).

What this all means is that McCray could go out with a command performance Saturday and still finish lower than he did last year. Case diving coach Jackie Turner, in fact, feels that third place is a good goal for McCray.

Jackie Turner, Case

Turner

“He could be in third place,” she said. “That’s where I think he would fall into. There’s another diver (King) and they’re both on the same level, for sure. That would definitely be his closer competition.

“The other two (Lanser and Bennett) have had more difficult dives. They’ve perfected that and they’ve got that head of (McCray and Lanser), which gives them those big points. We don’t have that difficulty to score those super-high dives like that.

“But it’s enough where if we’re going in seeded third, it’s enough to keep that spot.”

Arteaga’s list of accomplishments this season include breaking city records in the 50 freestyle (21.09), 100 freestyle (46.49) and 100 butterfly (50.68).

His best chance to medal is in the 100 butterfly, where he is seeded third behind William Hayon of Sheboygan North (48.56) and Stuart Seymour of Brookfield Central/East (49.77).

He is seeded 10th in the 50 freestyle (21:48), where the top seed is Jack Madoch of Middleton (20.46).

After coaching a swimmer who reminds him of the glory days of Case’s swimming program, Frank Michalowski believes anything is possible for Arteaga Saturday.

“He’s one in a million,” Michalowski said. “You don’t get these swimmers who come around like him too often based on the talent I’ve had.

Frank Michalowski, Case

Michalowski

“Hugo is pretty special. He’s got a lot of fast twitch muscles, which is a benefit for swimmers who are sprinters. He can swim really fast with his talent. It’s easier to coach somebody like that, but you still have to tweak some of his elements as far as starts, turns and techniques.

“He came down with COVID during the middle of the season and he was out for 14 days. But he’s bounced back from that and the proof is what he’s accomplished these last couple of weeks at conference and sectionals, breaking some school records that have stood for quite a few years.

“He’s well focused and he likes to swim against the best talent out there. It doesn’t faze him.”

WIAA Swimming & Diving Championships

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Waukesha South High School

SCHEDULE: Diving starts at 9:30 a.m. Swimming timed finals start at 2:30 p.m.

Racine qualifiers

• Case senior Azaan McCray, the three-time All-Racine County Swimmer of the Year, will be contending for fourth medal in Division 1 diving. He is seeded third with a qualifying scorer of 531.95. He placed fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and third as a junior.

• Case sophomore Hugo Arteaga, who broke several program records this season, is seeded third in the 100-yard butterfly (50.68) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (21.48). He is seeking to become the first Racine County swimmer to medal at state since Horlick's Will Buhler placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in the 2017. Prior to Buhler, a county boy had not medaled at state since Case's Chuck Allison placed second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2007.

