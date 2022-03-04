Watch Now: High school boys: Burlington rolls into regional championship

BURLINGTON — There was a boisterous crowd in Burlington High School's gymnasium Friday night.

They saw a precision offense that consistently worked for good shots.

They saw a suffocating man-to-man defense.

And they saw JR Lukenbill — a whole lot of JR Lukenbill.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard for the Burlington boys basketball team led the Demons to a 70-47 victory over Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. He went 10 for 13 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 25 points and four rebounds.

Burlington (17-8), which swept all three games against Union Grove this season, advances to a 7 p.m. regional championship Saturday against Milton (20-5). Milton advanced with a 57-44 victory over Wilmot.

While Burlington will be the lower seed and playing on Milton's home court, this much can be said: If the Demons approach their level of performance Friday night, they're going to be difficult to beat.

Just ask Union Grove coach Dave Pettit, who marveled at how well coach Steve Berezowitz brought along a team that returned just one starter — Lukenbill — this season.

"I think they're very well coached," said Pettit, whose team finished at 15-11. "He's got them playing hard, their defense is incredible and every one of their kids can stay in front of somebody, which means they don't have to help. And when you don't have to help, it makes it a heck of a lot easier to play defense."

The Demons once again focused on Union Grove senior forward Tyson Skalecki, who recently broke the program's 67-year-old single-season scoring record. With Connor Roffers and Ryan Dummer taking turns on the 6-6 Skalecki, he was limited to nine shots and finished with 13 points in his final high school game.

Skalecki, who will play for Carroll University in Waukesha next season, averaged 19.5 points per game this season

"Our defense was on point today," Burlington senior guard Zayne Koehnke said. "We played really well on Skalecki."

Which is no easy task.

"He's got a clean shot," Koehnke said. "He shoots it well, he shoots it from anywhere. I know him from volleyball as well, so we've gotten pretty close the last couple of years playing against each other. He just loves this sport, wants to be the best and he shows it."

The same could be said for for Lukenbill, who has clearly taken his game to another level this season. He could have had an even bigger night, but Berezowitz gave him the rest of the night off with about 12 minutes to play.

"I'm playing with a lot of confidence," Lukenbill said. "Playoffs is the best time of the year and I'm just trying to have fun with it. I trust my teammates to get me the ball at the right time and that's what happened."

In three games against Union Grove this season, Lukenbill has averaged 17 points. For the season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

About that only thing Pettit doesn't like about Lukenbill is that his team has to deal with him again next season.

"It's his work ethic," Pettit said. "He's the hardest-working guy on their team, it looks like to me. And when your best player is your hardest-working player, that makes it a lot easier to coach.

"He does a lot of the little stuff. He's diving on the floor, rebounding, picking up people off the floor … he's just a real good player. I'm really impressed."

So obviously is Berezowitz, who has seen his team go 36-15 with Lukenbill as a starter the last two seasons. If the Demons defeat Milton, they will advance to the sectionals for the second straight season.

"He's really come on the second half of the season," Berezowitz said. "I pulled him out pretty early in the second half, but he really had a productive game. He's been so good. He's unselfish. He just kind of takes what they give him, but he was a little more aggressive tonight, which we needed and we liked."

Roffers added 12 points, Keegan Skiles nine, Jack Sulik eight and Tommy Teberg seven for the Demons. Sulik also grabbed a team-high five rebounds, four of which were on the offensive end.

Burlington outrebounded Union Grove 28-17.

