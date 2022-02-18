Watch Now: High school boys basketball

BURLINGTON — Let's just call this a job well done.

One year after the Burlington High School boys basketball team lost four starters, including Joey Berezowitz, the program's all-time leading scorer, these Demons have have approached that success.

Their most recent example of excellence came Friday night, when they defeated Union Grove 53-40 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington. Connor Roffers led the way with 18 points and JR Lukenbill contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Going into Monday's 7 p.m. nonconference showdown against Case in Mount Pleasant, the Demons are 15-7 overall and 10-3 in the SLC. Compare that to last season, when Burlington finished 19-7 and 10-3.

How could this team have re-invented itself so well?

"We might not have a lot of returning starters, but I feel the kids we do have back have a really good connection," said senior forward Ashton Hensley. "We've been able to go off each other really well."

Added Lukenbill: "You know, I think a lot of people doubted us coming into this season, but I didn't have a doubt. We have a young, but experienced group and that confidence is what's helping us out this year.

Foreshadowing the snowstorm that gripped the area Friday night as cars were exiting the parking lot, the Demons produced a blizzard of 3-points. In what coach Steve Berezowitz said was the Demons' finest shooting performance of the season, Burlington went 8 for 15 from 3-point range to take 30-23 halftime lead.

Roffers made three of those treys and Keegan Skiles added two.

"We rarely have had that," Berezowitz said. "And that's not our strong suit right now. With young kids, that's just now where we're at. And I like how we didn't settle for those (3-pointers) in the second half. We got to the hole a little bit better."

Considering the Demons went just 1 for 8 from 3-point range in the second half, they needed something else to prevent the Broncos (14-9, 7-6 SEC) from overtaking them.

How about some air-tight defense on Union Grove standout forward Tyson Skalecki and a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks by Lukenbill, a 6-4 junior point guard?

With Roffers and Ryan Dummer taking turns on the 6-6 Skalecki, he went 6 for 15 from the floor and finished with 17 points — two fewer than his season average.

"Lukenbill and Dummer did a fantastic job tag-teaming him," Berezowitz said. "But defense is not just about stopping one. It's five guys stopping everybody. They did a great job on (Skalecki), which allowed us to do a little better job on the other guys.

"I'm real proud of our defensive effort."

For the night, Union Grove went 15 for 42 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range. It was similar to its 42-39 loss to the Demons Jan. 7 at Union Grove, when the Broncos went 14 for 42 from the floor, including 4 for 14 from 3-point range.

"They played real good defense," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We had a very difficult time getting by any of them. They moved their feet well, they cut us off with their penetration and they jump a lot of the passes. So if you don't go back door, some of those can turn into steals.

"And, offensively, they're very patient, they work to get what they want and it's pretty much centered around Lukenbill. Sometimes, we need help slowing him down to the hoop."

Union Grove was still within 36-30 with 7:55 to play, when Lukenbill had a crowd-pleasing dunk after a steal to produce a loud reaction from the crowd. Shortly after that, he had a second dunk, this time on an alley oop.

Burlington gradually pulled away after that.

"That helped us a lot because it got the bench going and crowd going and it just kind of boosted everyone's confidence," Hensley said of Lukenbill's dunks. "It got us out on a run."

With a second-place finish in the SLC secured for the second straight season, is Berezowitz surprised? Maybe a little.

"We're young, but I've had some young teams over the years, where you grow, but you don't win when you grow," he said. "We've been lucky enough where we won games as we grew and that doesn't happen all the time.

"So all of a sudden, these guys have more than 20 games under their belt, so they're a little more seasoned. So I think those early wins in December and early January — and we had a tough January — really helped us."

