Watch now: High school boys basketball: Werner's career night leads Case to sectional final

WALES — Maybe it wasn’t such a bad thing that the WIAA decided not to relocate Case High School’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal closer to home after all.

As it turned out, the long bus ride back from Kettle Moraine High School just gave the Eagles an extra hour to celebrate a cathartic 69-56 win over Southeast Conference rival Franklin Thursday night that returned Case to the sectional finals for the first time since 2020.

And there was a lot worth celebrating from Thursday’s game.

Two weeks earlier, Case (21-6) fell at home to Franklin (21-6) and had to share the SEC championship with the Sabers. Case’s lone two losses in conference play were both to Franklin.

In those two losses, Case forward Cam Werner had a total of two points.

On Thursday, the junior used his size advantage to score 18 of his career-high 20 points in the second half. Werner, listed at 6-foot-7, had at least a three-inch height advantage over everyone on Franklin’s roster and used that to draw six fouls in the second half.

“Cam played amazing,” senior forward Amari Jedkins said. “I knew he had it in him, I was just waiting for it to come out and tonight it did. He played hard and strong and he did what he needed to do to help us win.”

“We stuck to the game plan,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “From the opening tip, we gave the ball to the post. We wore Franklin down, which is tough to do.”

The players weren’t the only ones driving home happy. Jedkins decided to give the Case fans a show late, slamming home two dunks in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Case and Franklin are separated by less than 20 miles, but both teams had to travel over 30 miles northwest to Wales for their third matchup. Plenty of fans for both teams made the drive as well.

Unlike the previous two games, which featured both teams trading runs and leads throughout the game, the Eagles led from start to finish this time. Case jumped out to a 4-0 lead and kept the lead in that range for most of the first half.

The Eagles increased their lead to 10 points over the final 10 minutes of the first half, but the Sabers responded and appeared to have all of the momentum going into halftime. The Sabers made both free throws and appeared to be going into halftime down only six points.

Instead, SEC Player of the Year Terryon Brumby launched a shot at the buzzer from beyond half-court that was directly on target. After burying the shot, the Eagles sprinted directly into their locker room with a 27-18 lead.

“Him making that half-court shot just put more icing on the cake and helped get us more hyped up,” Jedkins said.

“It was a cool moment,” Berce said. “Especially to have that happen after picking up a foul with two seconds left.”

But the momentum from the last-second shot to end the first half did not carry over into the second half.

Case missed a dunk and turned the ball over in transition multiple times. The situation worsened after sophomore Termarion Brumby was called for a blocking foul and his older brother, Terryon, was given a technical foul for arguing the call with an official.

The Sabers took advantage, making three free throws and then making their first made 3-pointer of the game to pull within three. With the game at the closest it had been since the early minutes, the Eagles turned to their size to steady them.

Werner calmed the offense down with back-to-back layups. Franklin pulled within three again, but Werner once more responded by drawing a foul and blocking a shot. Two minutes later, he converted on an open layup coming out of a timeout on a set play called by Berce.

“I just did what I could do and I finished strong,” Werner said. “They kept feeding me the ball so I just kept going up strong.”

“This was his best game of the year,” Berce said. “He’s patient. He catches the ball and then he looks and then goes to work.”

Terryon Brumby only made two shots in the game, one the half-court shot, but the senior was still a major factor for Case in the game. He made 12 of his 13 free throw attempts, including six in the second half, and he also was routinely finding Werner and Jedkins in the post for scoring opportunities.

“Terry’s the general of the whole team,” Jedkins said. “He knew what he had to do to lead the team and for us to facilitate on the court running the offense.”

“I’m proud that of my 20 points, 10 came from his passes,” Werner said. “He’s our best defender and our best passer, he just does a great job leading the team as a whole.”

Brumby’s only basket in the second half was an important one. With the lead cut down to five, he drove to the rim and got a layup to fall while being fouled with 3:39 remaining. On the next Case possession, Werner made another layup to push the lead back up to nine points.

Bryant appeared to have a fast-break layup to seal the game with just under three minutes left, but instead he was fouled hard and missed both free throws. Once again, Werner was there for the offensive rebound and putback to put the Eagles up 53-42.

Two possessions later, it appeared Jedkins had officially sealed the game by getting by his defender with a spin move and finishing with a dunk to increase the lead back up to 11 points with two minutes left.

The Sabers had one last rally and it was a furious one. Franklin made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and were within four points with 55 seconds left. The Sabers had a steal on the ensuing play and had a layup attempt to pull within two, but it slowly rolled around and off the rim into Jedkins’ hands.

Jedkins made two free throws after being fouled and then Werner ended Franklin’s last chance at a comeback with another blocked shot. The Eagles had struggled to get many opportunities in transition throughout the game, but Jedkins had his moment in the final 10 seconds.

Bryant stole the ball as Franklin was attempting a three and passed it ahead to Jedkins for a one-handed slam with eight seconds left. As Jedkins was celebrating, Terryon Brumby stole the ball away again and passed it back ahead to Jedkins, who threw down a tomahawk dunk with 2.5 seconds left.

After the clock went to 0:00, the entire team ran onto the court in celebration. Not only had they finally gotten the best of Franklin, but they are also now one win away from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2005.

“It feels great,” Werner said. “We came into the game knowing we were the better team all year, we just had to prove it and we finally did.”

The Eagles had a chance to go to state in 2020, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic just days before their sectional final against Kenosha Tremper. JaKobe Thompson and JayVian Farr were both starters on that 2020 team, and both were in attendance on Thursday.

“It was sad that they didn’t make it but we made it for them today,” Jedkins said.

“They’re living through these guys and want it for them,” Berce said. “The kids I know are doing it for that team too.”

Jedkins, who was named first team All-SEC last week, finished with 19 points. He missed his first two free throw attempts of the second half, but responded by making all four attempts late to help put the game away.

Terryon Brumby finished with 17 points and Bryant finished with seven.

Kelton Thiele led Franklin with 14 points.

“Case raised their defensive intensity better than they have all year,” Franklin coach Tyler Podoll said. “I’m really proud of our conference, having the opportunity that one team could get to state.”

The Eagles will face Waukesha South (22-5) in the sectional final on Saturday. The time and location have yet to be announced. The Blackshirts defeated Mukwonago 45-43 in overtime on Thursday.

Podoll believes the two teams are very similar to each other.

“Both teams have two dunkers and two good guards,” Podoll said. “Case shoots the ball a little bit better from outside. You’re gonna see two teams that haven’t gotten to state for a while and are both hungry and it’ll be a fun game to watch.”

This will be Case’s sixth sectional final appearance since 2010, but the Eagles haven’t won a sectional since 2005.

Regardless of where or when the game will be played, Case is hoping for another joyous bus ride home. Only next time, they hope it will be with a plaque and a net.

