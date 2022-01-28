Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Waterford's defense too much for Union Grove

WATERFORD — Griffin Opgenorth was determined to get under Tyson Skalecki's skin.

He did just that, without resorting to any trash talking.

With Opgenorth and Owen Martinson trading off with inspired defense against the high-scoring Skalecki, the Waterford High School boys basketball team upset Union Grove 49-44 Friday night. The Southern Lakes Conference game was played at Waterford's boisterous gymnasium.

"I know Skalecki wants to score and I know he wants the ball in his hands and I just got under his skin keeping the ball out of his hands," Opgenorth said. "I wasn't talking crap or anything like that and, tonight, we kept it out of his hands."

Skalecki, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, averages 20.1 points per game and shoots 45.6% from 3-point range. When Union Grove defeated Waterford 65-40 Dec. 14, he went 9 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and scored 24 points.

In the rematch Friday night, it was a different story. Skalecki went 2 for 12 from the floor, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and finished with four points. His first basket didn't come until midway through the second half.

What was the difference this time? Start with Martinson and Opgenorth, who took turns applying suffocating defense on Skalecki.

"We had Owen and Griffin chasing him the whole way," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. "And Brogan Finnegan did real nice job any time he was around him of trapping him. But it was Griffin and Owen switching off, keeping a fresh guy defending him."

Said Opgenorth: "Last time, I felt they gave him a bunch more screens and made it easier for (Skalecki). Tonight, I was doing whatever I could to get through the screens and we were throwing two guys at him."

But even with Skalecki being held to one of his least-productive games of the season, this game was still up in the air as the clock ticked to three minutes to play.

With 3:03 remaining and the score tied 41-41, 6-6 senior center Eric Kunze made a 3-pointer for the Wolverines (7-10, 3-6 SLC). After Union Grove's Jackson Barber missed the front end of a bonus, Finnegan made a 3-pointer to give Waterford a 47-41 advantage with 1:59 to play.

Kunze, who had missed his first two 3-pointers in the game, didn't hesitate to give it another try when he got the chance.

"I just felt comfortable taking that shot," Kunze said. "The first two threes I took hit the rim and bounced out, so it was bound to fall in in the second half. I just trusted the work I put in and it fell."

When Finnegan followed with his 3-pointer, that was pretty much the dagger.

"It made them go into a hurry-up mode and try to get a tough look," Kunze said. "You could tell they were getting bad looks and then they had to foul. We were just in a better position after those made threes."

Union Grove (11-7, 4-5 SLC) has lost three straight after winning three straight. For coach Dave Pettit, the Broncos' offense was just as problematic as Waterford's defense on Skalecki.

They went 19 for 62 from the floor and just 2 for 23 from 3-point range.

"We had plenty of opportunities but we just couldn't knock down shots," Pettit said. "It's frustrating. I think our kids played hard and the effort was there. It's just that offensively, we were not in sync today and a lot of that has to do with what Waterford did to us."

When asked about the Wolverines' defense on Skalecki, Pettit said, "He got the ball and they doubled him. It wasn't complicated. Our kids stood around and watched and we didn't really move the ball and it created some problems. Our offense was very stagnant tonight and instead of guys getting each other open, it was everybody for themselves trying to get open."

Waterford scored nine 3-pointers, with Martinson, Kunze, Adam Chart and Opgenorth making two each. Martinson led Waterford with 14 points while Kunze added 10.

Owen Nowak led Union Grove with 11 points and Barber added 10.

